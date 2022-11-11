ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KFVS12

Snow plows in Kentucky on stand by when needed

Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
wdrb.com

Beshear's medical marijuana executive order receives mixed feedback

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Tuesday afternoon to legalize medical marijuana beginning Jan. 1, 2023, but there are already threats to challenge the order. There will be three pieces of criteria that must be met to qualify for medicinal use, Beshear said:. Cannabis...
KISS 106

How Firefighters Are Battling Eastern Kentucky Wildfires

The effects of the tornado outbreak on December 10, 2021 have been felt well into 2022. Eastern Kentucky was devastated this summer by catastrophic flooding. And now that same region is dealing with wildfires. EASTERN KENTUCKY WILDFIRES. It's been a very rough year, and the weather has not been an...
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky governor to make announcement on medical marijuana

Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to make an announcement regarding medical marijuana on Tuesday. Medical cannabis is not currently legal in Kentucky, but Beshear has said he supports its legalization. The governor Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee earlier this year, after a medical marijuana legalization bill stalled out in the state Senate. In September, the governor's office announced that the advisory committee reported that many adults in the commonwealth favor medical marijuana legalization.
My 1053 WJLT

What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic

While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
lakercountry.com

Russell, others remains ‘green’; Casey back to ‘yellow’

Russell County and the rest of Lake Cumberland district, except neighboring Casey County, are in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Casey County, is in the yellow, or medium, level of community spread, according to...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky man was 'shaking so bad' after winning $777,000 on scratch-off ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hart County man said he was "shaking so bad" after winning $777,000 on a scratch-off ticket. In a release, The Kentucky Lottery said Eddie Polston of Munfordville bought a $20 Mega 7 Limited Edition ticket last week. He scratched it off after getting to work, and when he got to the last spot on the ticket, he saw the "777." That means the prize is multiplied by seven.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky to receive $7.2 million as part of multistate settlement with Google

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky will get $7.2 million as part of a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google. Attorneys general from 40 states, including Kentucky, went after Google for its location tracking practices. The states' investigation was sparked by a 2018 Associated Press story, which found that Google continued...
wdrb.com

Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Several hurt in riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center

COLUMBIA, Kentucky — Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee's keys and released other juveniles from their cells...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Cold Week ahead in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) — A cold front passed through Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia last night pushing out all of the warm tropical moisture leaving us with some very cold conditions over the weekend. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that these colder temperatures will continue into the work week. We are experiencing a 20-degree temperature swing across […]
wdrb.com

Banking group sues Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron over 'ESG' investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky’s banking industry claims Attorney General Daniel Cameron is overstepping his authority by investigating banks’ so-called “ESG” practices, such as commitments to combat climate change. The Kentucky Bankers Association earlier this month sued Cameron, alleging the Republican Attorney General displayed “amazing...
LOUISVILLE, KY

