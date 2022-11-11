Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Beshear signs executive order to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians will soon be able to possess and use 8 or fewer ounces of medical marijuana if it's legally purchased in another state, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday. Beshear said he signed an executive order that will go into effect Jan. 1. "There is another way...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
KFVS12
Snow plows in Kentucky on stand by when needed
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
wdrb.com
Beshear's medical marijuana executive order receives mixed feedback
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Tuesday afternoon to legalize medical marijuana beginning Jan. 1, 2023, but there are already threats to challenge the order. There will be three pieces of criteria that must be met to qualify for medicinal use, Beshear said:. Cannabis...
wdrb.com
Unlawful expungements raise 'red flags,' leaving Kentucky State Police stuck between judges' orders, state law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, Kentucky judges have improperly ordered some criminal cases erased from the public record despite state laws that should have kept those charges on the books, according to former Kentucky State Police officials. . The expungement process has not always been followed correctly, and it was...
‘Serious bus accident’ in Kentucky leaves 18 students, driver injured
A bus crash in eastern Kentucky that Gov. Andy Beshear described as “serious” has injured 18 students and their driver, the Magoffin County School District says.
How Firefighters Are Battling Eastern Kentucky Wildfires
The effects of the tornado outbreak on December 10, 2021 have been felt well into 2022. Eastern Kentucky was devastated this summer by catastrophic flooding. And now that same region is dealing with wildfires. EASTERN KENTUCKY WILDFIRES. It's been a very rough year, and the weather has not been an...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky governor to make announcement on medical marijuana
Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to make an announcement regarding medical marijuana on Tuesday. Medical cannabis is not currently legal in Kentucky, but Beshear has said he supports its legalization. The governor Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee earlier this year, after a medical marijuana legalization bill stalled out in the state Senate. In September, the governor's office announced that the advisory committee reported that many adults in the commonwealth favor medical marijuana legalization.
WLKY.com
Governor signs executive order to help Kentuckians legally possess medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced executive orders regarding marijuana, including one that will help some Kentuckians legally possess and use it for medical purposes. Currently, medical marijuana is not legal in Kentucky, and therefore isn't sold there. The first executive action allows people with certain conditions...
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night sky
A Kentucky witness at Erlanger reported watching a huge, slow-moving, triangle-shaped object crossing the night sky at about 2:28 a.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic
While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
lakercountry.com
Russell, others remains ‘green’; Casey back to ‘yellow’
Russell County and the rest of Lake Cumberland district, except neighboring Casey County, are in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Casey County, is in the yellow, or medium, level of community spread, according to...
Kentucky school bus crashes over embankment, sends 18 children and driver to hospital
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in...
wdrb.com
Kentucky man was 'shaking so bad' after winning $777,000 on scratch-off ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hart County man said he was "shaking so bad" after winning $777,000 on a scratch-off ticket. In a release, The Kentucky Lottery said Eddie Polston of Munfordville bought a $20 Mega 7 Limited Edition ticket last week. He scratched it off after getting to work, and when he got to the last spot on the ticket, he saw the "777." That means the prize is multiplied by seven.
wdrb.com
Kentucky to receive $7.2 million as part of multistate settlement with Google
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky will get $7.2 million as part of a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google. Attorneys general from 40 states, including Kentucky, went after Google for its location tracking practices. The states' investigation was sparked by a 2018 Associated Press story, which found that Google continued...
wdrb.com
Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
Several hurt in riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center
COLUMBIA, Kentucky — Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee's keys and released other juveniles from their cells...
Cold Week ahead in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — A cold front passed through Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia last night pushing out all of the warm tropical moisture leaving us with some very cold conditions over the weekend. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that these colder temperatures will continue into the work week. We are experiencing a 20-degree temperature swing across […]
wdrb.com
Banking group sues Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron over 'ESG' investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky’s banking industry claims Attorney General Daniel Cameron is overstepping his authority by investigating banks’ so-called “ESG” practices, such as commitments to combat climate change. The Kentucky Bankers Association earlier this month sued Cameron, alleging the Republican Attorney General displayed “amazing...
Kentucky unveils statue of Nettie Depp, the first woman to have a permanent large-scale monument inside the state Capitol
Kentucky state officials on Thursday unveiled a sculpture of public education trailblazer Nettie Depp, the first woman from the state to have a large-scale monument dedicated to her inside the state Capitol.
Comments / 0