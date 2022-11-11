Read full article on original website
A Christmas concert is coming to Greenville in December
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s gonna be a holly jolly Christmas. On December 18, Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church will be holding a Christmas concert in Greenville. The event will be free of charge and everyone is invited. It will be held at 1001 Hooker Rd. and starts at 5 pm. For more information, click […]
Kick off holiday season with Santa Dash 5k
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You can kick off the holiday season with a 5k to benefit kids battling cancer and their families in Eastern Carolina. Riley’s Army is teaming up with NC Offroad to host the Santa Dash 5k and mile run. Participants are asked to bring a new, unwrapped, gift for a Riley’s Army family member.
Kinston’s Annual Drive-In Movie Night The Polar Express
Kinston, NC: Rotaract is excited to announce this year’s Drive-In Movie Night, a nostalgic evening with friends and family. Kinston’s Drive-In Movie Night is a fun way to spend time with your loved ones while celebrating the holidays and watching the Christmas classic, The Polar Express! Attendees will be able to go home with a golden ticket and reindeer bell. Everyone is invited to wear their favorite Christmas pajamas!
ECU’s ‘Bright Star’ brings the mountains of Asheville to Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You know a story is going to be good when it starts with the words, “Based on a true story.”. The ECU School of Theatre and Dance is bringing a true story to life this month. Bright Star the musical opens Thursday night, bringing the...
Gaming fundraiser exceeds goal to benefit Eastern Carolina kids
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Coming off of COVID the ECU Board Gaming and Table Top Society worked quickly to make sure the Extra Life fundraiser would still happen. Extra Life is a nationwide fundraiser that benefit the children that utilize Children’s Miracle Network services. Over the weekend, the group...
2022 Christmas parades and events happening in the Triangle
Feeling festive? Here's a list of the Christmas parades and events happening throughout the Triangle-area.
Greenville shutters red light camera program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic safety program here in the east is coming to an end today after Greenville City Council voted to discontinue it on November 7th. Greenville’s red light camera program will no longer be in service after the state Court of Appeals ruled that not enough money from the program was going to the county school system.
Two Greenville facilities apply for MRI scanner
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center, Inc. or Greenville MRI, LLC have both proposed to acquire one fixed MRI scanner through a certificate of need application with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Greenville MRI currently has two MRI scanners at its Greenville facility. If the request is […]
Viral trick-or-treater meets neighbor with a message
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - After weeks of trying to find the viral trick-or-treater with a heart of chocolate gold, a Beaufort man got his introduction to Oliver Abbot on ENC at Three. As on Monday, the video Chuck Kennedy shared from his Ring doorbell camera was watched by nearly 20...
WITN takes home several RTDNAC awards during ceremony
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several WITN journalists were recognized for their work at this year’s Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas awards. Justin Lundy, Maddie Kerth, Lauren Baker, and Deric Rush received awards for different categories at the ceremony held in Charlotte on Saturday. Entertainment:. 1st Place:...
Downtown Kinston Revitalization establishes Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund
Pride of Kinston/Downtown Kinston Revitalization (DK) has established the Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund to honor Shirley Herring and her dedication and service to Kinston and Lenoir County. The memorial park will be located at North and Mitchell Streets and will serve as an enduring legacy of her life’s work in Kinston and beyond. Plans for the park include a beautiful landscaping with a scenic mural of flowers as a backdrop as well as a pergola with a seating area for people to visit and relax in a lovely, tranquil setting to enjoy the beauty of the garden.
New Bern Woman’s Club Presents Holly & Ivy Holiday Homes Tour
New Bern Woman’s Club (NBWC) is pleased to announce Century 21 Coastal Advantage as our Event Sponsor for the 23rd Annual Holly & Ivy Holiday Homes Tour. Shirley Morrison, owner and broker, says her company philosophy is based on building relationships, and the Holly & Ivy sponsorship is a way for her to strengthen their commitment to the community. She is proud to give back by supporting NBWC, a nonprofit deeply rooted in doing so much to help address needs in New Bern.
Hundreds take advantage of veterans lunch in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans in one Eastern Carolina county got treated to a free lunch today. The Craven County Veterans’ Council once again hosted its annual Veterans Day Lunch at Temple Baptist Church. Veterans, along with the spouse or primary caregiver, were given a Carolina-style barbeque lunch,...
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – “The People’s Tree” made a stop on the coast in New Bern on Saturday. Hundreds gathered at Union Point Park for Saturday’s event. “From the Mountains to the Sea” is the theme of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree this year, celebrating the diversity of North Carolina’s forests. “This year, the […]
New wedding venue opens in Washington
Washington Acres is a home filled with love. The home, located on Cox Road in Washington has opened as a new wedding venue option for couples looking to tie the knot. Homeowner, Doug Kaufman, made an announcement on Monday, Nov. 7 that his home is now a wedding venue and event space called Washington Acres. The home is approximately 6,400 sq. ft. and comes with 32 acres with about six acres cleared and flat. There is a red barn that is for outdoor photos only.
Capitol Christmas tree makes a stop a Kinston Veterans home.
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Christmas tree was selected right here in North Carolina for the Capitol in Washington DC made a stop at a Veterans home in Kinston Friday. To truly appreciate the Christmas tree that will light up the grounds in front of the nations Capitol building you have to appreciate the story that came with bringing it down.
Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
New Bern police: Bomb threat at Hatteras Yachts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after a bomb threat was reported at Hatteras Yachts on Monday morning. New Bern police said they were dispatched to Hatteras Yachts at 110 N. Glenburnie Rd. at around 7:43 a.m. in reference to a bomb threat. Officials said the threat appeared to have originated […]
Area Death Notices - Nov. 11, 12 & 13
Rose Pittman, 58, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. MARGURITTA "MARGIE"...
Bodies in rural home identified as people who only recently moved in, NC cops say
“Persons of interest” have been identified, deputies say.
