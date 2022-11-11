Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Clarke County: Pedestrian killed in nighttime crash on Route 340
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Clarke County that occurred Saturday at 8:18 p.m. According to VSP, a pedestrian was walking south on Route 340 when he was struck from behind by a southbound 2016 Toyota Tundra. The Toyota was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The Toyota stopped and remained on the scene. The pedestrian was wearing dark non-reflective clothing.
theriver953.com
WCFR respond to Hurricane Nicole’s remnants
Hurricane Nicole’s remnants affected Warren County according to a report from the Warren County Fire and Rescue Department. A tree was reported to have fallen into a single-family home at 88 High Ridge Road around 8 p.m. Friday. An individual had to be evaluated by Emergency Medical personnel but...
Traffic signals will be added at Exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford this week
Courtesy of Ben Schumin (CC 2.0) Drivers at Exit 133 (Rt. 17) in Stafford should be aware that VDOT is adding temporary traffic signals that will direct those entering and exiting I-95 northbound.
wfmd.com
Decomposed Body Found In Middletown
A handgun, backpack also located. Middletown, Md (KM) Detectives with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation. At around 12:20 PM on Monday, deputies responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown for reports of a dead body. Authorities says a decomposed body was located behind the Safeway store. They also found a handgun and a backpack.
Armed 22-year-old arrested for walking into Manassas Pizza Hut, making his own meal
MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police. Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.
Man killed in crash near Great Falls Park in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Arnon Chapel Road and Arnon Lake Drive at around 11:25 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 for a report of a crash.
On I-95 South, Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) will have a nighttime closure this week
I-95 drivers who use Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) at night, take note: The southbound off-ramp will close on Wednesday night. VDOT said the Exit 126 off-ramp in Spotsylvania, which leads to Rt. 1, will close from November 16 at 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 17.
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway into attempted burglaries at 2 McLean homes
MCLEAN, Va. - Police are investigating two attempted burglaries that happened near each other in the McLean area of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police say the incidents happened on Saturday night at two houses located within a mile of each other. The first incident happened around 9:11 p.m. at a...
Man killed in three-vehicle crash in Fairfax
It was determined that the driver of a 1999 Ford Ranger was headed north on Fairfax County Parkway when he lost control and crossed the median into southbound traffic. The truck hit a 2018 Ford Escape, and then hit a 2019 Honda Ridgeline.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Collision and Vehicle Fire on 270
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to a “well-involved” vehicle fire and collision on Thursday, November 10, around 1pm. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred on Northbound 270 past Rockledge Dr. The fire has been extinguished and EMS is currently evaluating one patient. Some lanes are currently blocked and drivers should expect delays. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
staffordsheriff.com
Police Pursuit Produces Plenty of Charges
Two individuals earned a spot at Rappahannock Regional Jail after a movie like pursuit ended in a crash. On November 12th at approximately 1:00 a.m., Deputy J.D. Hurt observed a vehicle with a fake temporary license plate at Wawa located at 105 Garrisonville Road. Deputy Hurt attempted to stop the vehicle; however, as the title implies, the vehicle did not stop. The vehicle got onto Southbound Interstate 95, and increased its speed.
theriver953.com
Frederick County begins construction on convenience center
Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
'It was so loud' | Man shot dead in Dumfries Saturday as neighbors hear shots fired
DUMFRIES, Va. — Police found the body of a man in the driver's seat of a car in Dumfries, Virginia early Saturday morning. The violent scene was found just after 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road. Police said that multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area. Once they were on the scene, police found the car shot and the man inside.
Cook Out officially opens in Manassas Park
MANASSAS, Va. — The wait is finally over!. A regional fast-food chain popular in Southern states has open its first Northern Virginia location in Manassas Park on Nov. 4. The Cook Out is located in 8502 Centreville, Road, Manassas Park, Virginia, 20111. The new location sits on Route 28 near Manassas Drive, right by a Sheetz gas station.
Inside Nova
Culpeper man arrested following narcotics, gang task force investigation
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation, resulting in the arrest of a 32-year-old Culpeper man. On Nov. 4, Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper, according to Virginia State Police.
WJLA
Man dies in custody after Fairfax PD says he was running down road, yelling & hitting cars
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A man died in police custody Thursday afternoon after officers said he was running in the road, acting disorderly and yelling at cars in Springfield, Va. Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) officers took the man into custody in the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in...
fox5dc.com
Driver killed in crash on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A driver was killed in a crash Friday morning on Fairfax County Parkway. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the roadway near Whitlers Creek Drive in the Springfield area. The southbound lanes of Fairfax County Parkway were closed between Whitlers Creek Drive and Gambrill...
Virginia man accused of shooting, killing neighbor's dog in Fairfax County charged
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man has been charged with two felonies after fatally shooting a neighbor's dog during an argument near an apartment complex in Centreville, Virginia, officials said. The two neighbors were in the breezeway of an apartment complex with their respective dogs in the 5100 block...
ffxnow.com
Fast-food chain Roy Rogers, named after Hollywood’s cowboy king, was born in Fairfax County
(Updated at 4:20 p.m.) On an April day in 1968, Roy “King of the Cowboys” Rogers and his wife — “Queen of the West” Dale Evans — appeared in front of thousands along Leesburg Pike in Bailey’s Crossroads to open America’s first Roy Rogers.
Man found shot dead in vehicle in Prince William County
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road in the Dumfries area at around 5:35 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for a report of shots fired in the area.
