Augusta Free Press

Clarke County: Pedestrian killed in nighttime crash on Route 340

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Clarke County that occurred Saturday at 8:18 p.m. According to VSP, a pedestrian was walking south on Route 340 when he was struck from behind by a southbound 2016 Toyota Tundra. The Toyota was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The Toyota stopped and remained on the scene. The pedestrian was wearing dark non-reflective clothing.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

WCFR respond to Hurricane Nicole’s remnants

Hurricane Nicole’s remnants affected Warren County according to a report from the Warren County Fire and Rescue Department. A tree was reported to have fallen into a single-family home at 88 High Ridge Road around 8 p.m. Friday. An individual had to be evaluated by Emergency Medical personnel but...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Decomposed Body Found In Middletown

A handgun, backpack also located. Middletown, Md (KM) Detectives with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation. At around 12:20 PM on Monday, deputies responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown for reports of a dead body. Authorities says a decomposed body was located behind the Safeway store. They also found a handgun and a backpack.
MIDDLETOWN, MD
WUSA9

Armed 22-year-old arrested for walking into Manassas Pizza Hut, making his own meal

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police. Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.
MANASSAS, VA
fox5dc.com

Investigation underway into attempted burglaries at 2 McLean homes

MCLEAN, Va. - Police are investigating two attempted burglaries that happened near each other in the McLean area of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police say the incidents happened on Saturday night at two houses located within a mile of each other. The first incident happened around 9:11 p.m. at a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Collision and Vehicle Fire on 270

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to a “well-involved” vehicle fire and collision on Thursday, November 10, around 1pm. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred on Northbound 270 past Rockledge Dr. The fire has been extinguished and EMS is currently evaluating one patient. Some lanes are currently blocked and drivers should expect delays. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
staffordsheriff.com

Police Pursuit Produces Plenty of Charges

Two individuals earned a spot at Rappahannock Regional Jail after a movie like pursuit ended in a crash. On November 12th at approximately 1:00 a.m., Deputy J.D. Hurt observed a vehicle with a fake temporary license plate at Wawa located at 105 Garrisonville Road. Deputy Hurt attempted to stop the vehicle; however, as the title implies, the vehicle did not stop. The vehicle got onto Southbound Interstate 95, and increased its speed.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Frederick County begins construction on convenience center

Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

'It was so loud' | Man shot dead in Dumfries Saturday as neighbors hear shots fired

DUMFRIES, Va. — Police found the body of a man in the driver's seat of a car in Dumfries, Virginia early Saturday morning. The violent scene was found just after 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road. Police said that multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area. Once they were on the scene, police found the car shot and the man inside.
DUMFRIES, VA
WUSA9

Cook Out officially opens in Manassas Park

MANASSAS, Va. — The wait is finally over!. A regional fast-food chain popular in Southern states has open its first Northern Virginia location in Manassas Park on Nov. 4. The Cook Out is located in 8502 Centreville, Road, Manassas Park, Virginia, 20111. The new location sits on Route 28 near Manassas Drive, right by a Sheetz gas station.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper man arrested following narcotics, gang task force investigation

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation, resulting in the arrest of a 32-year-old Culpeper man. On Nov. 4, Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper, according to Virginia State Police.
CULPEPER, VA
fox5dc.com

Driver killed in crash on Fairfax County Parkway

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A driver was killed in a crash Friday morning on Fairfax County Parkway. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the roadway near Whitlers Creek Drive in the Springfield area. The southbound lanes of Fairfax County Parkway were closed between Whitlers Creek Drive and Gambrill...
SPRINGFIELD, VA

