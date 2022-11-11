ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Reasons to oppose lithium mine in Gaston County

By Daniel Setzer
The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago

My letter is to explain my opposition the proposed Piedmont Lithium mine project. This area is too precious to take a chance on a speculative investment, even if it is millions in revenue for the county. Relatively speaking, this mine and the revenue will be short lived and we may regret one day that we didn’t preserve our land and natural resources. There is no hurry to make a decision now.

While the state will be monitoring the wells, water quality and water table around the mine, if a problem occurs then it seems it would be too late to rectify those problems. The facilities will already be in place. The area will be an eyesore to say the least. Our roads will be overused and damaged. There are many problems which can arise such as pollution, damage to the springs and creeks. If wells are damaged then the solution would be to hook up to city water? No one wants city water. All these would be very costly to repair. There are problems, foreseen and unforeseen, which can occur.

In addition to the over usage of our roads is another issue involving our roads. The state decides if they can close those roads. Piedmont Lithium’s plan is to close three state maintained roads − Hastings Road, Hephzibah Church Road and Whiteside’s Road.

I’ve seen this same scenario play out in the town of Dallas. Years ago the town suggested to the state that one way traffic be directed south on Main Street and north on Trade Street (N.C. 279) to alleviate heavy traffic. The state balked for whatever reason. Then, lo and behold, Main Street was closed at the intersection of Trade Street and Ingles was developed.

Still yet traffic flow on Trade Street is highly congested and economic growth on Main Street is almost nonexistent. This was such a waste of potential for this town. Private interests must not profit from roads that were paid by taxpayers.

Currently, the total cost if the proposed mine is around $834 million; which includes two operations − the mine and the processing plant. Hundreds of millions of dollars in equipment, material and supplies will be trucked up N.C. 279 (still not completed and probably other state roads will be used) and onto secondary roads.

The mine will play out in about 20 years. No telling how long the processing plant will continue. Is it feasible to believe that they will dismantle $100s millions in facilities one day and restore the land as it had been before? I have no experience in bonds. But Piedmont Lithium can go bust. Legal issues will abound if that happens. And we’re relying on the veracity of Piedmont Lithium?

The veracity of Piedmont Lithium is at question due to statements from July 20, 2021 at the Gaston County Commissioner’s meeting.

  • Piedmont Lithium never bothered to speak to the commissioners before July 20, 2021, even though they were asked by commissioners.
  • They are currently being sued by investors.
  • Piedmont Lithium CEO Keith Phillips didn’t realize the adjacent, now condemned Hallman Beam mine is contaminated with arsenic. The same type of mine and the same type of byproduct from lithium mining.
  • Piedmont Lithium has never operated a mine.

Yet with their limited experience they would ask people to invest in their project. Moreover, they ask that Gaston County divest our lifelong and historical interests (property, roads, environment, etc.) for their relatively short term venture.

We all know that demand for lithium is increasing. But, the price of lithium is speculative based projected demand. There is a global scramble to mine lithium. Technologies are improving, mostly for brine extraction, but also Sodium ion batteries which will be in production next year.

So the supply, demand and price of lithium can and will change. There is nothing wrong with waiting to see what happens in the market. This pit mine project is not based on green technology. In fact, Pieldmont Lithium’s continuing claim of new mining technologies must be questioned. This is just a very dubious cash grab by Piedmont Lithium at the expense of Gaston County.

I emphasize my point that this mine is not needed at this time. If this project is feasible then there will be other groups with an interest, and hopefully with more credibility. Moreover, Piedmont Lithium is not the group to head any type of mining project in Gaston County. We would be prudent and wise to wait and see how the market looks in the next few years.

All the best and God bless,

Daniel Setzer is a resident of High Shoals Road, Lincolnton.

