Read full article on original website
Related
benitolink.com
Labor organizer Dolores Huerta honored with exhibit in Gilroy
An hour-long panel discussion on hardship and resiliency featuring labor leader Dolores Huerta, El Teatro Campesino founder Luis Valdez and author Francisco Jiménez drew over 300 people, including whole families, to the Wheeler Community Center in Gilroy on Nov. 12. Assemblymember Robert Rivas was also in attendance. Huerta, 92,...
KSBW.com
Cabrillo College approves name change following 6-1 vote
APTOS, Calif. — In a 6-1 vote, education leaders at Cabrillo College voted in favor of changing their school's name during Monday night’s board meeting. The call for a name change dates back to July 2020, when the world watched protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Miracle: How Watsonville Hospital Was Saved
Last December, a dozen hospitals across the U.S. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to redo their finances, as budgets were the red due to lower reimbursements and fewer patients were coming in. Eleven closed. Communities lost important services, and thousands lost their jobs. Only one has stayed open since...
KSBW.com
Virus affecting Salinas Valley lettuce has national impacts
SALINAS, Calif. — Plant pathogens that are spreading disease in the lettuce fields of the Salinas Valley are leading to a nationwide lettuce shortage and higher prices at the supermarket. At Nob Hill in Salinas, a head of lettuce was being sold for more than $4 on Monday. The...
KSBW.com
Red ribbon cut as Phil’s Fish Market reopens in Castroville
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — On Monday, Phil’s Fish Market had a grand opening for its new location on Merritt Street, in Castroville. The original location had been in Moss landing for more than 20 years but had to close after the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease due to an expansion project.
salinasvalleytribune.com
California Rodeo Salinas names new directors
SALINAS VALLEY — California Rodeo Salinas hosted its annual stockholders meeting last month, welcoming new directors to the board while also appointing advisory and honorary directors. Fred Hooker, president of the California Rodeo Association, conducted the Oct. 20 meeting and introduced the crowd of almost 200 guests to the...
benitolink.com
Arts Council announces expansion of arts program at HSD
Information provided by the San Benito County Arts Council. The San Benito County Arts Council and the Hollister School District (HSD) announced the expansion of its 2022-2023 Arts in Education Program. According to the news release, the Arts Council’s Arts in Education Program is built on the belief that every...
KSBW.com
This is what RSV looks like on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — As pediatric hospital beds in the Bay Area near capacity, more kids are visiting Central Coast emergency rooms with respiratory symptoms. Following a nationwide trend, respiratory cases including the flu, cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus are surging across the central coast. Hospitals on the Central Coast...
Salinas Police awarded $160,000 to increase road safety
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Police was awarded a grant to help deter unsafe behaviors, increase road safety and stop death and serious injuries on the road. The grant will help fund the following: DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers.High visibility distracted driving enforcement operations target drivers violating California’s hands-free cell The post Salinas Police awarded $160,000 to increase road safety appeared first on KION546.
Police Investigate Suspicious Death in Pacific Grove
Pacific Grove Police Dept. The post Police Investigate Suspicious Death in Pacific Grove appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy Dispatch
Suspect leads police on chase through Gilroy, Watsonville
A Watsonville man is in custody on a host of charges after he allegedly tried to outrun police in two counties on Nov. 4. California Highway Patrol Officer Alyssa Gutierrez said CHP officers initially tried to pull Francisco De Los Santos, 31, of Watsonville over for unsafe driving on Highway 129 at Murphy Road around 9:20pm. in a black Honda Civic. He failed to yield to lights and sirens as he raced into the City of Watsonville. That’s when the CHP terminated their pursuit for safety reasons, Gutierrez said.
Man dies after police find him lying on Pacific Grove road
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (BCN) — A man who was found lying in the road in Pacific Grove early Saturday morning with a head injury has died and police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Officers found the man lying in the middle of the road on Lane Street between Lane Street and Eardley […]
benitolink.com
Veterans Day parade returns to downtown Hollister
Unable to hold the parade for the last two years because of COVID, the Veterans of Foreign Wars post #1942 and the American Legion Post 69 held its annual event again Nov. 11. Dozens of floats in the celebration including Man of the Year George Nava, LULAC’s Veteran of the Year Gina Lopez, honor flight participants, emergency response agencies, school bands, Sacred Heart School and Girl Scouts.
Pacific Grove police investigate death of man found lying in street
PACIFIC GROVE -- A man who was found lying in the road in Pacific Grove early Saturday morning with a head injury has died and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.Officers found the man lying in the middle of the road on Laine Street between Line Street and Eardley Avenue at 2:42 a.m. Saturday, police said. They tried to save the man but the attempts were unsuccessful.Laine Street was closed between David Avenue and Eardley Avenue, Eardley Avenue was closed between Lighthouse Avenue and Pine Avenue and Laurel Avenue was closed between Eardley Avenue and First Street during the investigation, police said.Anyone living in the area who might have surveillance video or witnessed anything that could be useful is asked to call (831) 648-3143 and request to speak with Detective Griffin, call the tip line at (831) 648-3159 or email pgpdrecords@cityofpacificgrove.org.
Minor suspect arrested with loaded gun in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they arrested a juvenile on the 1600 block of Winton Street Friday morning. The minor was stopped at 1:30 a.m. due to the city curfew of 10 p.m. for minors, said police. He was a known gang member and was given a pat down. He was found with a The post Minor suspect arrested with loaded gun in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
kion546.com
A Slight Chance of Light Rain to Start Your Weekend
A very weak weather system passes by today with the chance for a light shower late tonight. Otherwise, expect cool & dry conditions into next week. Saturday: Mostly sunny, but cool and breezy. Highs in the 50s to around 60ºF. Clouds increase late. Overnight: A weak weather system will...
Man dies while trying to steal catalytic converter in Merced, police say
A man is dead after police say the car he was trying to steal a catalytic converter from fell on top of him.
Comments / 1