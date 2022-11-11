DOJ: Round Rock pastor arrested on child pornography charges

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – A Round Rock pastor was arrested by the FBI on child pornography charges Wednesday, the United States Department of Justice announced.

David Lloyd Walther, 56, of Georgetown, was accused of knowingly searching for, downloading, distributing and possessing child pornography, according to the DOJ.

A criminal complaint filed in Austin federal court said Walther downloaded and made child pornography available using BitTorrent, a peer-to-peer file-sharing network.

According to the DOJ, Walther was the pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Round Rock at the time.

“During a search of Walther’s home and vehicle, two large computer hard drives were located and found to contain child pornography,” the DOJ said.

Walther’s charges included distribution, receipt, transportation and possession of child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the charges, according to a release.

On Thursday, Walther made his initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Austin.

The DOJ said the FBI was investigating the case through the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force out of the FBI’s San Antonio Division, with assistance from the Round Rock Police Department, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center.

