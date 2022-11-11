ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. Walmart — Shares of retailer Walmart jumped 6.54% after reporting quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations and raising its forward guidance. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 on $152.81 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.32 and $147.75 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
Stock Futures Fall as Investors Await October Retail Sales

Stock futures fell in overnight trading as investors weighed another lighter-than-expected inflation report and looked ahead to retail sales data due out Wednesday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60 points, or about 0.2%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.2% and 0.17%, respectively. All the...
Op-Ed: Here Are 6 Stocks With Excellent Vital Signs in the Health-Care Sector

Health care is the "Energizer bunny" sector with reliable revenues from continuing high demand, writes certified financial planner Dave Sheaff Gilreath. From 2021 through 2025, one study projects, health-care company earnings will grow 6% annually — a 20% increase, producing an additional $31 billion in profits. Here's a look...
‘We Will See Spectacular Failures': CEOs and Investors on What the End of Cheap Money Means for Tech

LISBON, Portugal — Once high-flying tech unicorns are now having their wings clipped as the era of easy money comes to an end. That was the message from the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal, earlier this month. Startup founders and investors took to the stage to warn fellow entrepreneurs that it was time to rein in costs and focus on fundamentals.
From $32 Billion to Criminal Investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's Empire Vanished Overnight

Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of bitcoin on exchanges around the world. Today, that price is pretty much uniform across the exchanges, but back then, Bankman-Fried previously told CNBC that he would sometimes see a 60% difference in the value of the coin. His immediate instinct, he says, was to get in on the arbitrage trade — buying bitcoin on one exchange, selling it back on another exchange, and then earning a profit equivalent to the price spread.
Sam's Club Is Taking on Costco's Famous $1.50 Hot Dog and Soda — by Lowering Its Own Combo to $1.38

Talk about starting beef. Wholesale retailer Sam's Club is taking on rival Costco's iconic $1.50 hot dog and soda combo by lowering the price of its own frank. Doug McMillon, CEO of Sam's Club parent company Walmart, revealed the move during the company's third-quarter earnings call. He said the Sam's Club menu item would see a 12 cent price cut from $1.50 to $1.38. McMillon said that the decision was made to make "the everyday shopping trip better," Insider reported.
Walmart Offers to Pay $3.1 Billion to Settle Opioid Lawsuits

Walmart proposed a $3.1 billion legal settlement on Tuesday over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies, becoming the latest major drug industry player to promise major support to state, local and tribal governments still grappling with a crisis in overdose deaths. The retail giant's announcement follows...
