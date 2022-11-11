ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

KTUL

City of Tulsa announces $15,000 sign-on bonus to be offered to new police officers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, Mayor GT Bynum announced at the State of the City address that the City of Tulsa will now offer a $15,000 sign-on bonus for new police officers. TPD says they offer paid training in the academy, opportunities to work in special units, a take-home vehicle, retirement pension, full benefits, and career growth in the law enforcement field.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'It's a sad day': Neighbors react to Gilcrease Expressway opening

TULSA, Okla. — Monday's weather didn't affect the opening of the Gilcrease Expressway, which is meant to be an easier way to get across town. The project is about 50 years in the making. The Gilcrease Expressway is a four-lane divided highway stretching for five miles. To drive the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa ministry transforms unwanted guns into garden tools

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Metropolitan Ministries is taking action to curb gun violence. TMM, in partnership with District 3 City Councilor Crista Patrick, Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church and Dawson Creative Guild, is transforming weapons into something that nurtures life instead of taking it. On Saturday,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa first responders to hold Toys for Tots drive

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department announced Tulsa first responders will hold a toy drive for Toys for Tots on Dec. 3. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Belk parking lot at Tulsa Hills, first responders with gather to collect toys. Only new and unwrapped...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa turns blue for Diabetes Awareness Month

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa is turning blue for Diabetes Awareness Month. The Guthrie Green's Sunday concert series is wrapping up with an event ahead of Monday's World Diabetes Day. There were booths with information on diabetes and a blood drive along with live music. As the sun went...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation to open $20 million Durbin Feeling Language Center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Cherokee Nation will open its historic Durbin Feeling Language Center at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah. Cherokee Nation says this center will house all the tribe's language programs under one roof for the first time in history. Located on Highway 62...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

Gun control conversation continues at Wanenmacher's Tulsa Arms Show

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, students plan to walk out to stand against gun violence after a shooting at their school in Seattle last week. Those students walking out are pushing to change gun laws. Meanwhile, the Gifford's Law Center gives Oklahoma an 'F'. It says the state...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsans honor, remember veterans in "Welcome Home" 5K

TULSA, Okla. — Though Veterans Day was Friday, Tulsans are spending the whole weekend honoring those who've served. On Saturday, dozens gathered in Mohawk Park for a morning filled with patriotism and gratitude. "It's something that we all should want to take time out of our day to say,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man pleads guilty to 2009 manslaughter

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter today. On Christmas Eve, 2009, Steven Wade Jameson was driving on State Highway 51, west of Sand Springs, when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. The victims inside the other...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man hit, killed by car while on the job in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man died in a car accident in Tulsa County early Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the incident happened near South 209th West Avenue and U.S. 412 near Sand Springs just before 6 a.m. this morning. Forty-four-year-old pedestrian Clarence Bond...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police officers catch 'Weekly Most Wanted' after short bicycle chase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested the "weekly most wanted" suspect after a short bicycle chase on the Gilcrease Expressway. TPD has been looking to arrest Isaac Omeilia since at least October, when Omeilia evaded officers during a chase. Early Sunday morning, officers found Omeilia riding...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Flu hospitalizations on the rise in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma is seeing a rise in flu cases. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 94 people in the state have been hospitalized with the flue since Sept. 1. Twenty seven of those patients were in Tulsa County, according to the health department. According to the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Police say homeowner shot man outside south Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in south Tulsa Monday morning. Police said a homeowner shot a man after he heard noises outside of his home near East 81st Street and South Harvard Avenue. Police said they were called to the house just after 3 a.m....
TULSA, OK

