KTUL
Owasso Public School libraries to screen graphic novels for explicit content
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was a unanimous vote of the Owasso School Board, approving a new policy in which every graphic novel, prior to being added to the school library, will be inspected for sexually explicit content and extreme vulgarity. "I actually feel great, it's almost verbatim what...
KTUL
City of Tulsa announces $15,000 sign-on bonus to be offered to new police officers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, Mayor GT Bynum announced at the State of the City address that the City of Tulsa will now offer a $15,000 sign-on bonus for new police officers. TPD says they offer paid training in the academy, opportunities to work in special units, a take-home vehicle, retirement pension, full benefits, and career growth in the law enforcement field.
KTUL
Parkside Psychiatric Hospital, Clinic gives away 105 turkey dinners to patients, families
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Parkside Psychiatric Hospital and Clinic gave away 105 turkey dinners to patients and their families on Tuesday. With inflation and demand pushing turkey prices up, the meal will help bring relief to some families. The drive-thru event sent families home with a whole turkey as...
KTUL
Muskogee K9 receives ballistic vest thanks to middle school boy's nonprofit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department K9 Bary received a ballistic vest thanks to Brady's K9 Fund. Bary and his handler, Officer Wisdom, say they are thankful for this vest that will help keep him safe and bring him home at the end of each shift. Brady's K9...
KTUL
State Rep. meets with family of mass shooting victim, talks gun violence prevention
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saturday, Oklahoma State Representative Melissa Provenzano met with the family of Dr. Stephanie Husen, who was tragically killed during the mass shooting at Saint Francis Hospital last June. Provenzano represents District 79, which includes Tulsa and Broken Arrow. She said listening to the family's story...
KTUL
'It's a sad day': Neighbors react to Gilcrease Expressway opening
TULSA, Okla. — Monday's weather didn't affect the opening of the Gilcrease Expressway, which is meant to be an easier way to get across town. The project is about 50 years in the making. The Gilcrease Expressway is a four-lane divided highway stretching for five miles. To drive the...
KTUL
Tulsa ministry transforms unwanted guns into garden tools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Metropolitan Ministries is taking action to curb gun violence. TMM, in partnership with District 3 City Councilor Crista Patrick, Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church and Dawson Creative Guild, is transforming weapons into something that nurtures life instead of taking it. On Saturday,...
Person of interest in Okmulgee quadruple murder extradited to Oklahoma
A man who is a person of interest in the deaths of four Oklahoma men was extradited back to the Sooner State.
KTUL
Tulsa first responders to hold Toys for Tots drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department announced Tulsa first responders will hold a toy drive for Toys for Tots on Dec. 3. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Belk parking lot at Tulsa Hills, first responders with gather to collect toys. Only new and unwrapped...
KTUL
Tulsa turns blue for Diabetes Awareness Month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa is turning blue for Diabetes Awareness Month. The Guthrie Green's Sunday concert series is wrapping up with an event ahead of Monday's World Diabetes Day. There were booths with information on diabetes and a blood drive along with live music. As the sun went...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation to open $20 million Durbin Feeling Language Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Cherokee Nation will open its historic Durbin Feeling Language Center at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah. Cherokee Nation says this center will house all the tribe's language programs under one roof for the first time in history. Located on Highway 62...
KTUL
Person of interest in Okmulgee murders brought to Oklahoma jail on unrelated charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Joseph Kennedy, a person of interest in the quadruple murder of four Okmulgee men, was extradited to an Oklahoma jail Saturday, according to the Director of the Moore Detention Center Christopher Cook. Kennedy was arrested in Florida in connection to a stolen vehicle out of...
KTUL
Gun control conversation continues at Wanenmacher's Tulsa Arms Show
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, students plan to walk out to stand against gun violence after a shooting at their school in Seattle last week. Those students walking out are pushing to change gun laws. Meanwhile, the Gifford's Law Center gives Oklahoma an 'F'. It says the state...
KTUL
Tulsans honor, remember veterans in "Welcome Home" 5K
TULSA, Okla. — Though Veterans Day was Friday, Tulsans are spending the whole weekend honoring those who've served. On Saturday, dozens gathered in Mohawk Park for a morning filled with patriotism and gratitude. "It's something that we all should want to take time out of our day to say,...
KTUL
Portion of US Highway 75 in Tulsa County dedicated to OHP captain killed in plane crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A portion of US Highway 75 in Tulsa County was dedicated Tuesday afternoon to former Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Larry Jackson. Jackson was from Collinsville and was killed in a plane crash in 2008. He flew for OHP for nearly 20 years. The plane crashed...
KTUL
Tulsa man pleads guilty to 2009 manslaughter
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter today. On Christmas Eve, 2009, Steven Wade Jameson was driving on State Highway 51, west of Sand Springs, when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. The victims inside the other...
KTUL
Man hit, killed by car while on the job in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man died in a car accident in Tulsa County early Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the incident happened near South 209th West Avenue and U.S. 412 near Sand Springs just before 6 a.m. this morning. Forty-four-year-old pedestrian Clarence Bond...
KTUL
Tulsa police officers catch 'Weekly Most Wanted' after short bicycle chase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested the "weekly most wanted" suspect after a short bicycle chase on the Gilcrease Expressway. TPD has been looking to arrest Isaac Omeilia since at least October, when Omeilia evaded officers during a chase. Early Sunday morning, officers found Omeilia riding...
Flu hospitalizations on the rise in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma is seeing a rise in flu cases. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 94 people in the state have been hospitalized with the flue since Sept. 1. Twenty seven of those patients were in Tulsa County, according to the health department. According to the...
Police say homeowner shot man outside south Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in south Tulsa Monday morning. Police said a homeowner shot a man after he heard noises outside of his home near East 81st Street and South Harvard Avenue. Police said they were called to the house just after 3 a.m....
