Georgia football: Stetson Bennett broke ankles on his TD run
Georgia football starting quarterback Stetson Bennett may not be playing his best passing the ball, but that doesn’t mean he can’t run the ball. He tucked the ball and ran it in four yards to score and make it 17-3 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. State would score another field goal on its next drive, but the Mailman is keeping the Dawgs ahead of the SEC West Bulldogs.
Paul Finebaum blasts Lane Kiffin following Alabama loss
Paul Finebaum was critical of one SEC coach after Week 11. The ESPN personality came down on Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday. The Rebels lost 30-24 in Oxford against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, a game that came down to the final possession. However, the Rebels were unsuccessful in their attempt to score a touchdown.
Lane Kiffin Has 3-Word Message For Ole Miss Players After Alabama Game
Ole Miss came within 16 yards of effectively ending Alabama's season. But in the end, the Crimson Tide survived by making a key fourth-down stop in the redzone. After the game, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was asked how the program can learn from a loss like Saturday night's. His...
Kirk Herbstreit's Son Is Considering 4 Major Schools
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit played college football at Ohio State. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has four boys, with the youngest, Chase Herbstreit, still being in high school. He attends St. Xavier in Cincinnati. Will we see Chase Herbstreit playing major college football? According to a report,...
Alabama Football: Latest poll rankings and Crimson Tide bowl prediction
On Saturday, Arkansas could not quite pull off an upset Alabama Football needed. So there will be no post-season trip to Atlanta for the Alabama Crimson Tide this season. There will be a New Years Six Bowl plum. Winning it, to finish 11-2, would be a good finish to a Crimson Tide season that failed to meet expectations.
Look: Mike Leach's Halftime Interview With Molly McGrath Goes Viral
Mississippi State's Mike Leach kept the viral moments coming on Saturday. As the Bulldogs headed in for the locker room down just five points to No. 1 Georgia at half, ESPN's Molly McGrath caught up with the coach to ask him his reaction to some of the calls that went against State in the first two quarters.
What Lane Kiffin Said After Alabama Pulled Off 30-24 Victory at Ole Miss
The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is never at a loss for words, and certainly wasn't during his postgame press conference.
ESPN Releases Its New College Football Playoff Picks
The new College Football Playoff staff picks are in from ESPN's experts. Week 11 of the 2022 college football season didn't feature too many crazy results, though the country's top teams appeared to hold firm in their playoff hopes.. ESPN's college football experts have since updated their picks for the...
Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday
Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
Joel Klatt reveals new college football top 10 as Week 11 concludes
Perhaps crazy isn’t the right way to describe what Week 11 of the college football season was but intense certainly fits the bill. Of the 25 ranked teams in the College Football Playoff rankings this week, eight were handed losses this weekend. We took a guess at what that...
Paul Finebaum weighs in on Lane Kiffin to Auburn rumors
Lane Kiffin is a name that you will hear connected to Auburn until he himself reaffirms his commitment to Ole Miss this offseason or until the Tigers officially hire their next head coach. That buzz started right from the jump after Bryan Harsin’s firing and it’s volume has only increased since then. It doesn’t take a Paul Finebaum to understand the potential connection between the two, but the analyst did share his thoughts after spending the weekend in Oxford.
Josh Heupel gets a laugh at the expense of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel can be savage when he wants to be. And he wanted to be on Monday. Heupel was asked by a reporter about there not being as many “fake injuries” during games this season. Tennessee’s head coach interrupted the reporter to point out...
Alabama Moves Up In the Polls After Ole Miss Victory
The Crimson Tide got a small bump with Oregon and others being upset over the weekend.
Lane Kiffin Apologizes to Jaxson Dart’s Mom for Officiating vs. Alabama
The Ole Miss coach had a conversation with his quarterback’s mother regarding the player’s treatment against the Crimson Tide.
5-star pass rusher Samuel M'Pemba sets commitment date
Five-star pass rusher Samuel M’Pemba is nearing his commitment. M’Pemba will decide among Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, and Florida. The five-star, who is a member of the class of 2023, plans to commit on Dec. 4, which is a few weeks before the early signing period begins. Kirby Smart...
D.J. Wagner, Nation’s No. 1 Recruit, Commits to Play for NBA Dad’s College Coach
High-level basketball is in the Wagner family DNA. Milt Wagner led the Louisville Cardinals to the 1986 national championship. He played in the NBA for three years with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. As a member of the Lakers, he won an NBA championship in 1988. Milt's son,...
ESPN Computer Predicts 2 Teams Will Finish Undefeated
Georgia - 77.7 percent chance. ESPN's computer model is projecting both Michigan and TCU to lose at least one game. We'll see if ESPN's computer model ends up being accurate.
Justin Jefferson's 'Catch of the Century' Took the Air Out of Highmark Stadium
I'm not afraid to say it: Justin Jefferson is really good at football. Hear me out. After his 10-catch, 193-yard and one-touchdown performance against the Buffalo Bills, Jefferson now has 20 games with 100-plus receiving yards. That's the most by any NFL player in his first three seasons, surpassing Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr., who each had 19. The Minnesota Vikings wideout also owns the record for the most games with 150 receiving yards in the same time span -- seven. The crazy part is the season is barely halfway over.
Former Alabama star bashes team over down season
The standards at Alabama are so high that a two-loss season is regarded as unacceptable. Just ask former running back Bo Scarbrough. Scarbrough, who won two titles in three seasons with the Crimson Tide between 2015 and 2017, was sharply critical of the 2022 team, accusing them of not being focused on winning titles.
