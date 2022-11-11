Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Man With Ties to Jackson Wanted In Connection to Chicago Bus Station Shooting
Jackson, Mn (KICD)—Authorities in Southwest Minnesota are asking for public assistance in locating a man with last known to have been living in Jackson who is wanted in connection to an October shooting at a Chicago bus station that left a man dead. Police believe 26-year-old Rodnee Miller is...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 7 years for illegally possessing, brandishing loaded gun in public
CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man who illegally possessed a loaded gun on a Chicago street and tried to flee from police last year has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison. Brandon Ellis, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to federal firearm charges earlier this year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s...
cwbchicago.com
#48: Man killed his girlfriend while on electronic monitoring, then fled the scene to get to his court hearing on time, prosecutors say
A Chicago man shot and killed his girlfriend while on electronic monitoring, then ran out of the house so he could get to court on time for a hearing, prosecutors said Monday. The woman’s three-year-old daughter allegedly told police that she saw Rodearl McElroy kill her mother. McElroy, 29,...
fox32chicago.com
Yorktown Mall shooting: Bond denied for man accused of opening fire on group in JCPenney parking lot
WHEATON, Ill. - Bond was denied for a man accused of opening fire at a shopping mall in west suburban Lombard last week. Ronald Grundy, a 22-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, and his alleged accomplice, Jakobi Kinsey, 24, of Chicago, appeared in bond court Monday for the shooting, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.
fox32chicago.com
West Englewood 'Peace Campus' damaged in shooting
CHICAGO - Even in a place designed for peace, violence can invade. Michelle Rashad — the Executive Director of "Imagine Englewood If" — says bullets broke a basketball backboard, they became lodged in a window frame, and they hit a neighbor's house last month. All of it happened on the nonprofit's Peace Campus in West Englewood.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police say violent crime on CTA is decreasing but warn passengers to stay alert
CHICAGO - Ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, Chicago police are making their presence known on public transportation. They are encouraging riders to keep their backpacks and shopping bags closed and secure, and if they see something suspicious to call 911. On Tuesday, officers in the public transportation section...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago biker gang violence reportedly escalating after years of relative peace
CHICAGO - Violent tension between biker gangs in Chicago is reportedly escalating following years of relative peace. Chicago’s infamous Outlaws Motorcycle Club is warring against the Mongol Nation Motorcycle Club, a rival group that has reportedly been crowding in on the Outlaws' turf in the city, according to bikers and police sources who spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times.
fox32chicago.com
Michael Elam Jr. death: Chicago committee votes in favor of $5M settlement in police shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago City Council committee has voted in favor of a $5 million settlement in a 2019 police shooting. Michael Elam Jr., 17, was shot and killed while running away from a traffic stop and car crash. His mother — Alice Martin — filed a lawsuit against the city and the officer involved.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man took 10 ounces of pot and a digital scale to a meeting with his parole officer, prosecutors say
CHICAGO — The good news is that Anthony Hughes met with his parole officer as scheduled on Sunday. The bad news, according to prosecutors, is that Hughes brought a bunch of pot and a drug scale to his appointment. Illinois Department of Corrections parole agents detained Hughes, 37, and...
Two teens shot inside West Pullman home
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teens were shot inside a home in the West Pullman neighborhood. According to police, officers responded to a home in the 11600 block of South Yale around 12:40 a.m. and found an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds. Police said the 18-year-old male was shot in the leg, hand and chest. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. The 15-year-old was found laying on the floor unresponsive with a gunshot to his head. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. Police recovered two handguns from the scene. No arrests have been made.
fox32chicago.com
Trio, one dressed like mailman, tie up employees during Bolingbrook bank robbery
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. - Authorities are looking for three males who robbed a bank Tuesday morning in southwest suburban Bolingbrook. The trio, one dressed like a mailman, entered Huntington Bank at 333 Quadrangle Dr., around 9:55 a.m., according to a statement from the FBI. They each took out handguns, tied up...
Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence
It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
fox32chicago.com
Delivery driver carjacked in West Town, suspect crashes into several vehicles
CHICAGO - A Connecticut man was charged with carjacking a delivery driver and crashing into several vehicles Sunday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood. Jeremy Ofori, 30, is accused of forcefully carjacking a 28-year-old delivery driver and fleeing in their car around 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Teens, 15 and 18, critically wounded in West Pullman shooting
CHICAGO - Two teenagers were critically wounded during a shooting inside a residence Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 12:40 a.m. at a residence in the 11600 block of South Yale Avenue and discovered an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox32chicago.com
Waukegan city workers cleaned up tombstones defaced with swastikas at Jewish cemetery
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Waukegan city workers were spotted Tuesday power washing tombstones at a Jewish cemetery. The horrific discovery was made early Monday morning at Am Echod Cemetery on Grand Avenue. Waukegan police said red swastikas were spray-painted on at least 16 tombstones. Police said 23 other headstones were defaced.
Chicago shooting in Lower West Side kills 2; CPD officer injured in aftermath: police
Two people were killed in a shooting in Chicago's Lower West Side, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
Here's how the feds trace guns when solving crimes
CHICAGO - It’s been four months since the Highland Park parade shooting took place on the Fourth of July. One aspect that stands out about the case is how quickly agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were able to trace the weapon the gunman used, which lead to his arrest just hours later that same day.
fox32chicago.com
2 Chicago men sold fentanyl-laced heroin at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center: complaint
CHICAGO - Two Chicago men are accused of selling fentanyl-laced heroin at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center on the Near West Side. Richard A. Husband, 73, has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance, specifically fentanyl-laced heroin. Wayne Townsend, 71, is charged with possession of a controlled substance...
fox32chicago.com
2 Lower West Side shootings that left 3 dead may be connected, Ald. Sigcho-Lopez says
CHICAGO - In just 45 minutes on Monday afternoon, a man was found shot to death on the Lower West Side and two others gunned down in separate attacks that the local alderperson said were potentially linked to an escalating gang war. Local Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) told the Sun-Times...
cwbchicago.com
Man robbed Red Line passenger 3 months after being arrested for having a gun on the Red Line, prosecutors say
A man who was wanted on a warrant for allegedly possessing a handgun at a South Side Red Line station is back in custody, accused of robbing a man on a Red Line train in the Loop, according to Chicago police. Romeo Barner, 18, appeared in felony bond court Sunday...
