ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadowlands, PA

5 opponents who are most likely to hand the undefeated Eagles their first loss

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDWCd_0j7ZkV6000

Through 10 weeks of the 2022 season, the NFL has a team in clear pole position: the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles.

While it’s certainly not without flaws, Philadelphia has consistently proven to be the one team that has overcome all of its shortcomings thus far. As pro football’s lone undefeated team in mid-November, Philadelphia has also sat at the top of For The Win’s power rankings for most of the 2022 campaign for good reason.

This is a loaded Eagles squad with multiple game-breakers on both sides of the ball and a head coach in Nick Sirianni pushing all the right buttons. It’ll be hard to see anyone in the NFC trip them up in a potential journey to Super Bowl 57.

But as everyone knows, winning the Super Bowl is one thing. Finishing the entire season undefeated — especially with one extra contest in the still relatively new 17-game schedule — is an entirely different story.

This isn’t to say the Eagles can’t do it. The NFC is horrendous conference-wide, and Philadelphia has a relatively soft schedule the rest of the way. But maintaining focus and bringing your best every week, as the conversation and media attention around your undefeated campaign magnifies in scope by the week, is one tall mountain to climb successfully.

The Eagles might go undefeated in the regular season, becoming only the second team ever to do so and the first to do it in the 17-game format. But it’s more likely they let their guard down. Or a team on their remaining schedule lands a heck of a haymaker while trying to end history.

Let’s break down the five most likely regular season matchups left on the Eagles’ schedule where they could finally fall short and lose.

5

Week 10: Vs. Commanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcfvi_0j7ZkV6000
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles already bodied the Commanders 24-8 in their home digs earlier this season. While the absence of Carson Wentz and the presence of Taylor “I’m Always Playing Just Slightly Beyond My Means” Heinicke might factor into a potential upset this time, I don’t see D.C. ending Philadelphia’s hopes for 17-0.

4

Week 11: At Colts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UtC45_0j7ZkV6000
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

While an unfathomable hire on the surface, Jeff Saturday might actually do an admirable job as the Colts’ interim head coach. Plus, there’s more talent on this roster than an underachieving current 3-5-1 record suggests. But the Eagles aren’t at the stage of overlooking Sam Ehlinger, who’s led the Indy offense to a paltry 19 total points in his first two career starts. The Colts will still give Philly a surprising fight, but the dark-green juggernaut survives.

3

Week 12: Vs. Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4vsc_0j7ZkV6000
Credit: Junfu Han/USA TODAY Network

The only reason I consider the Packers ending the Eagles’ undefeated run more seriously than the previous two teams is that if there’s anything left in Aaron Rodgers’ tank (let’s be honest, there probably isn’t), he saves that mojo to slay the NFL’s dragon.

That said, I almost couldn’t say that with a straight face about a likely washed-up QB.

2

Week 14: At Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KjmQw_0j7ZkV6000
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

The 6-2 Giants would be one of the NFL’s more obvious paper tigers in a normal year. That’s still mostly the case this season, as the fellow upstart Seahawks smacked them around easily before a bye week. It’s just that the rest of the NFC is, again, so, so putrid.

With that in mind, I’m not sure New York has the offensive horses (meaning, quarterback) to beat its rivals. However, the Giants have Wink Martindale’s stout defense, a revitalized Saquon Barkley, and the perfect brand of bully ball that can stymie a heavy favorite. Factor in the cold air on the road in the Meadowlands, and I wouldn’t put it past the Giants to ruin a perfect campaign for the hated Eagles.

1

Week 15: Vs. Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MQkpf_0j7ZkV6000
George Walker IV/ Tennessean.com/USA TODAY Network

The Titans just got finished almost beating Patrick Mahomes in his stadium with no discernible passing game. They have one of the NFL’s best pure pass-rushing defensive fronts, led by Jeffery Simmons, a secondary spearheaded by Kevin Byard designed to curb big plays, and the NFL’s premier bruising workhorse tailback in Derrick Henry.

Tennessee isn’t a perfect football team. In fact, it’s very flawed. But the Titans play the exact style of an “old-school” version of the game tailor-made to counter the modern wave of dynamic quarterbacks, innovative offenses, and defenses built to play from ahead but never from behind. Really, they’re probably the torch-bearers for countering the 2022 NFL by traveling back in time to 2006.

If there’s one team I would put a lot of money on tripping the Eagles up, it would be Mike Vrabel’s well-coached, disciplined, and incredibly physical Titans.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

How to watch Commanders vs. Eagles Week 10

The Washington Commanders' three-game winning streak was snapped last week against the Minnesota Vikings in devastating fashion. Things don't get any easier for the Burgundy and Gold this week, either. Washington travels up Interstate 95 on Monday to face the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL's last undefeated team. The Eagles got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates following win over Jaguars

After a few weeks of escaping with just minor injuries, they seemed to catch up to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10. Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed media members after the game, speaking on the injuries that the team dealt with during the course of the game. A total of three players exited the game with injuries and did not return. Two of those injuries were confirmed to be concussions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Lou Holtz sees only one Big Ten team making the College Football Playoff

In terms of the first two editions of the College Football Playoff rankings, count Lou Holtz among those who think the committee got it all wrong. In the first installment of the College Football Playoff, released two weeks ago, the rankings had an SEC team followed by a Big Ten program atop the rankings: No. 1 Tennessee No. 2 Ohio State No. 3 Georgia No. 4 Clemson No. 5 Michigan Now, with losses from Tennessee and Clemson over the weekend, it is now Georgia atop the rankings followed by Ohio State and Michigan. TCU lept up to fourth. Holtz, a former NFL and college head coach who won the national championship with Notre...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saquon Barkley: 'I want to be a Giant for life'

The New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley negotiated a contract extension during the bye week but were reportedly “not close” on coming to an agreement. The failure to get a deal done didn’t hinder Barkley one tiny bit. He carried the ball a career-high 35 times on Sunday and finished the game with 160 yards and one touchdown.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

National reaction: Bears QB Justin Fields among the NFL's most electrifying players

The Chicago Bears lost a heartbreaker, 31-30, to the Detroit Lions, where they blew a 14-point lead and couldn’t pull off a last-minute comeback. Typically, it’s hard to feel any kind of optimism after a loss. But that hasn’t been the case for the Bears over the last three weeks, which has everything to do with quarterback Justin Fields’ impressive outings.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers to start Baker Mayfield vs. Ravens in Week 11

An unfortunate trifecta for the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback room has now been completed. On Monday morning, interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that starter PJ Walker sustained a high-ankle sprain in the Week 10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Walker is the third Panthers quarterback on the roster, along with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, to go down with that very injury in 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
228K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy