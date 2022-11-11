ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy has died, age 66

By Josh Broadwell
 2 days ago
Kevin Conroy, the actor who gave voice to Batman in Batman: The Animated Series, the Batman Arkham games, MultiVersus, and in over a dozen other films, TV shows, and video games, has died at age 66 after battling an unspecified illness. Fellow actor Diane Pershing, who voiced Pamela Isley in The Animated Series, first announced the news in a Facebook post, where she said Conroy had been battling an illness for “a while,” but still tried to put in appearances at conventions and spend time with fans.

Some commenters reported that Catwoman voice actress Adrienne Barbeau had also posted about Conroy’s death on Nov. 10, 2022, but removed the post shortly after. At the time of publication, neither Conroy’s agent nor family has issued an official statement.

Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker opposite Conroy’s Batman in Mask of the Phantasm and again throughout Batman: The Animated Series, mourned the loss of a friend in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Kevin was perfection,” he said. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

Conroy earned a bachelor’s of fine arts from Juilliard School and began his media career as a TV actor as Jerry Grove in Another World and Ted Kennedy in the 1983 TV mini-series Kennedy. He went on to appear in character roles in other popular ‘80s shows, including Matlock and Murphy Brown, before doing what he described as the risky move of putting his own spin on Batman for the animated series, following Tim Burton’s revival of the DC hero in 1992.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF

