Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
James Click out as Astros GM in Unprecedented Move – Assistant GMs Re-sign MonteroThe Veracity Report
Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted PredecessorIBWAAHouston, TX
Related
Former Mets outfielder dies of cancer at 55
The New York Mets are one of six MLB clubs mourning the loss of former outfielder Chuck Carr. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported Sunday evening “Former Florida Marlins Outfielder Chuck Carr has passed away. His family made the announcement today on Facebook. He was 55.”. The Milwaukee...
Ex-Yankees coach will return to Astros next season
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports “Astros bench coach Joe Espada will return to Houston in 2023 with a new contract, per source. Espada’s contract had expired after the World Series. Folks around the Astros have talked about Espada’s importance to Dusty Baker’s coaching staff, so no surprise to see him return.”
Red Sox trade rumors: Boston ‘among many teams to express interest’ in Bryan Reynolds (report)
The Red Sox have expressed interest in trading for Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported. Boston clearly needs to add an outfielder this offseason. Red Sox outfielders combined to bat .243 with a .301 on-base percentage, .375 slugging percentage, .676 OPS and only 39 homers in 2022.
Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55
A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Houston Astros reportedly targeting best catcher in MLB free agency
The 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros are looking to get even stronger this winter with a new report claiming
CNBC
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas
The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
Yardbarker
Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer
The Boston Red Sox may not need to fill as many holes in the starting rotation as was expected. Boston entered the offseason with many questions about who would find themselves in the starting rotation in 2023. Chris Sale is still under contract along with Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello. Garrett Whitlock sounds like he may have a role locked down and Tanner Houck also has a chance to start. Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, and Nathan Eovaldi seemed poised to leave the team in free agency, but things may be changing.
Report provides update on Zack Greinke’s MLB future
Zack Greinke appears to be going Vince Carter “I got one more in me” mode. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that he is hearing the Kansas City Royals would like to bring back the former AL Cy Young winner Greinke. Heyman further adds that the interest sounds “very much mutual.”
Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted Predecessor
Today, we consider the potential that the Houston Astros may take a step backwards in its search for a new general manager.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Barely a week after the Astros—the un-shifty (except for infield defensive alignments), un-canned, un-sneaky, un-tainted 2022 edition—won the World Series, owner Jim Crane elected to let general manager James Click go. At the time of this writing, nothing from behind those scenes has emerged. But something did emerge around social media's dubious precincts: a consummation devoutly not to be wished.
theScore
Report: Astros' Bill Firkus running free-agent negotiations
While the Houston Astros are currently without a general manager, senior director of baseball operations Bill Firkus is reportedly handling negotiations with free agents, sources told MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The reigning champs parted ways with GM James Click after the executive rejected a one-year contract to remain with the...
Astros Shortstop Peña Finishes Fifth in AL Rookie of the Year Voting
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña received three second-place votes American League Rookie of the Year votes.
Yardbarker
Report: Commanders DE Chase Young to return Sunday
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is set to make his season debut Sunday against the Houston Texans, ESPN reported Tuesday. The news comes one year and one day after Young tore his right ACL and MCL in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, 23, began the season...
Comments / 0