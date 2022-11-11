Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Woman shot in apparent robbery at beauty supply store
A woman was shot in an apparent robbery at an East Point beauty supply shop. Police have since released an image of a suspect.
fox5atlanta.com
Gunman wanted for violent robbery at East Point beauty store
EAST POINT, Ga. - Police have released the image of a man investigators believe shot a woman Tuesday during an attempted robbery at an East Point beauty shop. It happened at Beauty World Beauty Supply located in Washington Plaza located in the 3100 block of Washington Road near Harris Drive.
Teen driver doing donuts in DeKalb parking lot charged in man’s hit-and-run death
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have a charged a “reckless” driver doing donuts after a man died in a hit-and-run in the parking lot. On Nov. 9, NewsChopper 2 flew over the parking lot of the Sprouts Farmers Market on Lavista Road where a large police presence responded to the hit-and-run.
fox5atlanta.com
Car thief arrested after returning to scene of crime, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they caught a car thief who came back to the scene of the crime shortly after committing the act. Brian Middlebrooks was charged with auto theft by taking, possession of marijuana, and obstruction. Officers were called out to the 900 block of Howell Mill Road...
fox5atlanta.com
"Change the number," customer throws fit, damages property, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta's crime investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a man who, according to surveillance footage, threw two items and damaged a window in a Boost Mobile store. The incident happened at 842 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta on Oct. 29. In the video, you...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the fake arrest of a motorist along Georgia Highway 400. On Sunday, a motorist spotted another driver collide with a vehicle, but kept going. Police say Deondre Owens allegedly decided to pursue the hit-and-run driver. A police report says Owens, at the...
fox5atlanta.com
‘Reckless’ driver doing donuts kills store employee in Tucker parking lot
TUCKER, Ga. - Police say a "reckless" driver struck and killed a man in the parking lot of a shopping center on Lavista Road last week. FOX 5 has learned that man was an employee at a store inside the plaza, trying to stop the driver before someone got hurt.
16-year-old charged with manslaughter after deadly shooting in Chick-fil-A parking lot
ATLANTA — A teenager is now in custody after a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A over the weekend. Atlanta police say the 16-year-old and the victim were sitting in the car at the restaurant on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when the teenager “negligently” fired the gun, striking and killing the victim.
DeKalb store manager hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts
A man who was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he tried to confront a reckless driver in DeKalb County, only to be hit by the car as it sped away, has died, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Fayetteville police: Five pounds of drugs and two guns found during stop
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - During a stop for a window tint violation Saturday afternoon, a Fayetteville police officer discovered the situation was much bigger. The officer said he found nearly five pounds of drugs and two guns in the suspect's vehicle. Officer Kenneth Marcucci pulled over 23-year-old Corey Vashone Truitt around...
Man walks into Atlanta fire station after shooting, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man walked into a fire station critically hurt from a shooting Monday. He walked into Fire Station 10 in southeast Atlanta with a gunshot wound just after 6:45 p.m., authorities said. The man, believed to be in his 30s, had managed...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman steals over $1,000 worth of flu medication from Newnan Publix
NEWNAN, Ga. - While it is cold and flu season, Newnan police said one woman went overboard preparing for it in a local Publix. They said she was caught stealing approximately $1,300 worth of medications from the store. Security cameras clock the woman entering the Publix on Lower Fayetteville Road...
fox5atlanta.com
Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. - On Monday, Griffin police discovered a car of four victims involved in a drive-by shooting. Two of those victims were shot multiple times, according to officials. Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin...
Family wants answers after suspect accused of killing their loved one in Henry County is arrested
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Metro Atlanta family is hoping they will get answers as the man accused of killing their son is captured after a nine-day manhunt. Brenston Bernard Thomas was captured in Macon after police say he shot a Henry County corrections officer and killed another man.
Multiple suspects sought after nearly 50 cars broken into in one night in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglasville Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in connection with car break-ins that happened in several Douglasville neighborhoods. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Home surveillance footage captured the break-ins occurring on Nov....
fox5atlanta.com
Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police
ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
fox5atlanta.com
Braselton woman accused of stealing $100K from elderly couple
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old Braselton woman who they said stole more than $100,000 from an elderly couple over a three-year time frame. Hailey Starr Mauldin acted as an in-home caregiver to a 68-year-old Barrow County woman. Investigators said Mauldin befriended...
Man arrested in Planet Fitness parking lot charged with drug possession, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Morrow Police Department said they arrested a man after officers noticed a suspicious car in the Plant Fitness parking lot on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the suspect, Harry Mikell, was arrested and charged after officers...
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Police say Morrow teen may have run away
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this girl? Clayton County police are searching for 17-year-old Crystal Castaneda who they said may have run away from her Morrow home. During an investigation on Nov. 13, police were told that Crystal left her house without permission and got into a car with an unknown person.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for missing DeKalb County teenager
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared over the weekend. Officials say 18-year-old Aaron was last seen on Saturday near Terrytown Lane after leaving his home. According to police, Aaron is 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has brown...
