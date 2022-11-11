ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

WIS: Families Helping Families 2022

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Benedict College wins SIAC Championship. Updated: 17 hours ago. Watch...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

New memorial honors Sumter's missing

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Light of Hope memorial honors Sumter's missing. The light post and benches were unveiled on on Harvin Street on Sunday. "For 21 years, we’ve been searching for answers," Wilveria Sanders told me. That’s how long it’s been since Sanders’ brother Shelton went missing....
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia’s rapid shelter homes 40% occupied after two weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s rapid shelter is two weeks old and already housing the chronically unhoused. Columbia Director of Homeless Services Kameisha Heppard confirmed to WIS on Monday a total of 20 out of the 50 rapid shelter homes are occupied, representing 40 percent occupancy. The homes are...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia and Forest Acres plagued by a string of 13 burglaries

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Money, jewelry, passports, tools, guns -- all stolen near the Columbia/Forest Acres border. Investigators with the cites’ two police departments are grappling with 13 burglaries in the area since September. Nine of the burglaries happened in Columbia, while four took place in Forest Acres.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SEC Nation comes to Columbia for USC/Tennessee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SEC Nation will travel to Columbia as South Carolina plays host to No. 5 Tennessee. The show is the SEC Networks weekly, traveling pre-game show. It’ll start from The Horseshoe at 10 a.m. and be on until noon ET, Saturday, Nov. 19 on SEC Network.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday? An investigation by WIS found it wasn’t an earthquake. A representative from Fort Jackson said the South Carolina National Guard is conducting a series of demolition exercises. This is done as part of a two-week re-classification for engineers. The class is held approximately four times a year.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

A battle of Tigers: Benedict College wins SIAC championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday, Nov. 12, the Benedict College Tigers became champions. The Tigers defeated the Tuskegee Golden Tigers 58-21 to claim the 2022 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship. This is the team’s first SIAC championship. Benedict dominated throughout the 2022 regular season and went undefeated with an...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland One employee fired after fight with student, arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lower Richland High School employee was fired after an altercation with a student Tuesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Shermanda Thompson was charged with assault and battery 3rd degree after a verbal argument led to her grabbing a student at Lower Richland High School.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Turkey Trot for Children’s Charities of the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lace-up your shoes. This Saturday, you have the chance to hit the road for the Turkey Trot 5k and a one-mile family fun run. The USATF official certified course route will weave you through some of the beautiful neighborhoods of Lake Carolina, including lakeside views. Race...
COLUMBIA, SC
richmondobserver

RCSO: Needles, rifle recovered from South Carolina felon banging on doors

ROCKINGHAM — A South Carolina woman is facing several criminal charges after allegedly beating on the doors of several Richmond County homes — holding a rifle at one. Deputies responded to a call Saturday of a woman beating on the door of a home on Old Cheraw Highway, south of Rockingham, and found 33-year-old Krystal Dawn Hall still on the caller’s porch, according to a press release issued Monday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
coladaily.com

Man arrested for deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a man for a deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the 100 block of Hardwood Dr. in Columbia on Sunday around 4:25 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Deputies located a man outside...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Road closed in Columbia, water crews making repairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Drivers in Columbia were advised Monday morning of a road closure by the city. Main St. from Gervais St. to Lady St. was closed for repairs until they are completed. The city said Columbia Water is working to make repairs in the area. Notice a spelling...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Holiday Angel Tree program returns to help Midlands children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Angel Tree program is returning for the 2022 holiday season to help children in the Midlands. The program is run through the Richland County Court Appointed Special Advocates. CASA volunteers serve as guardians ad litem, providing representation to ensure every child has a safe, permanent and supportive home.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

