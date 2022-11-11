Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility Morning
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship Week
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch Milkshake
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence Raiford
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
WIS-TV
WIS: Families Helping Families 2022
Benedict College wins SIAC Championship. Updated: 17 hours ago.
WIS-TV
5th Annual USC Veterans Day 5k raises money for Big Red Barn Retreat

New memorial honors Sumter's missing
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Light of Hope memorial honors Sumter's missing. The light post and benches were unveiled on on Harvin Street on Sunday. "For 21 years, we’ve been searching for answers," Wilveria Sanders told me. That’s how long it’s been since Sanders’ brother Shelton went missing....
WIS-TV
Columbia’s rapid shelter homes 40% occupied after two weeks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s rapid shelter is two weeks old and already housing the chronically unhoused. Columbia Director of Homeless Services Kameisha Heppard confirmed to WIS on Monday a total of 20 out of the 50 rapid shelter homes are occupied, representing 40 percent occupancy. The homes are...
WIS-TV
Columbia and Forest Acres plagued by a string of 13 burglaries
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Money, jewelry, passports, tools, guns -- all stolen near the Columbia/Forest Acres border. Investigators with the cites’ two police departments are grappling with 13 burglaries in the area since September. Nine of the burglaries happened in Columbia, while four took place in Forest Acres.
WIS-TV
SEC Nation comes to Columbia for USC/Tennessee
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SEC Nation will travel to Columbia as South Carolina plays host to No. 5 Tennessee. The show is the SEC Networks weekly, traveling pre-game show. It’ll start from The Horseshoe at 10 a.m. and be on until noon ET, Saturday, Nov. 19 on SEC Network.
wach.com
'Disheartening': Long-time patrons react to weekend shooting at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- Some people in Columbia say they’re worried about the future of their children, and their neighbors after a shooting at Columbia Place Mall over the weekend. “It’s disheartening to see. I never thought in the years that I’ve been here that I would see...
WIS-TV
Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday? An investigation by WIS found it wasn’t an earthquake. A representative from Fort Jackson said the South Carolina National Guard is conducting a series of demolition exercises. This is done as part of a two-week re-classification for engineers. The class is held approximately four times a year.
WIS-TV
Dawn Staley partners with Absolute Total Care to honor grandparents for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This morning Gamecock women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley held an event to honor grandparents with breakfast and thanksgiving trimmings. This is the sixth year the event has been held. The event pays tribute to the important role grandparents play in the community. Staley spoke this...
WIS-TV
A battle of Tigers: Benedict College wins SIAC championship
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday, Nov. 12, the Benedict College Tigers became champions. The Tigers defeated the Tuskegee Golden Tigers 58-21 to claim the 2022 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship. This is the team’s first SIAC championship. Benedict dominated throughout the 2022 regular season and went undefeated with an...
WIS-TV
Richland One employee fired after fight with student, arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lower Richland High School employee was fired after an altercation with a student Tuesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Shermanda Thompson was charged with assault and battery 3rd degree after a verbal argument led to her grabbing a student at Lower Richland High School.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Turkey Trot for Children’s Charities of the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lace-up your shoes. This Saturday, you have the chance to hit the road for the Turkey Trot 5k and a one-mile family fun run. The USATF official certified course route will weave you through some of the beautiful neighborhoods of Lake Carolina, including lakeside views. Race...
richmondobserver
RCSO: Needles, rifle recovered from South Carolina felon banging on doors
ROCKINGHAM — A South Carolina woman is facing several criminal charges after allegedly beating on the doors of several Richmond County homes — holding a rifle at one. Deputies responded to a call Saturday of a woman beating on the door of a home on Old Cheraw Highway, south of Rockingham, and found 33-year-old Krystal Dawn Hall still on the caller’s porch, according to a press release issued Monday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
1 dead, 1 arrested after deputies say argument leads to shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) say one person has died and a suspect has been arrested after an argument led to a shooting Sunday afternoon. According to RCSD, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Hardwood Drive...
coladaily.com
Man arrested for deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a man for a deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the 100 block of Hardwood Dr. in Columbia on Sunday around 4:25 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Deputies located a man outside...
WIS-TV
Road closed in Columbia, water crews making repairs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Drivers in Columbia were advised Monday morning of a road closure by the city. Main St. from Gervais St. to Lady St. was closed for repairs until they are completed. The city said Columbia Water is working to make repairs in the area. Notice a spelling...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Blythewood Artist Guild’s thirteenth annual Holiday Market and Craft Show
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Blythewood Artist Guild is hosting its thirteenth annual Holiday Market and Craft Show THIS WEEKEND inside the Manor at Doko Meadow Park. There will be several vendors and a variety of handmade items. Proceeds will benefit both Fairfield and Richland County Animal Shelters. Notice a...
coladaily.com
Midlands football roundup from Saturday plus schedule for next week
A.C. Flora has used a simple formula to run their record to 12-0 this season and into the third round of the Class 4A playoffs after a 53-34 win over Hartsville Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. The formula - turn Markel Townsend loose and let him run behind the Falcons...
WIS-TV
Holiday Angel Tree program returns to help Midlands children
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Angel Tree program is returning for the 2022 holiday season to help children in the Midlands. The program is run through the Richland County Court Appointed Special Advocates. CASA volunteers serve as guardians ad litem, providing representation to ensure every child has a safe, permanent and supportive home.
WIS-TV
Honoring our law enforcement officers killed while on the job

