FIFA 23 World Cup Mode Explained
EA Sports added a major update to FIFA 23 on Nov. 9 when they introduced a brand new World Cup mode. With the 2022 World Cup just a few days away from starting, the popular EA Sports game has added a mode to play out the tournament in the game. The World Cup runs from Nov. 20 to Dec, 18, with 32 teams competing.
FIFA 23 Base Icon Upgrade: How to Complete
FIFA 23 Base Icon Upgrade SBC went live Nov. 14 during the World Cup Path to Glory promotion. Base Icons are the lowest rated versions of the special card type in FIFA Ultimate Team. These cards provide two nation links for squad building while also receiving full chemistry. Icons are some of the most sought after items in the game. Despite being the lowest rated version, some player prefer a Base Icon item over that player's highest rated item. As well, this SBC release should be an indication of future World Cup Icons set to arrive this promotion.
League of Legends Season 12 Ranked Split 3 End Date
League of Legends Season 12 will be ending on Nov. 14, giving players just a few more days to rank up before the preseason and Season 13 arrive. While it no doubt changed the way that many people play the game, Season 12 will be ending just in time for the preseason where Riot Games will test out their new ideas for the upcoming season 13 launch early next year.
League of Legends Victorious 2022 Skin: Who is it?
Sejuani is the lucky champion who will be receiving a victorious skin when Riot Games ends League of Legends Season 12. At the end of every season, Riot Games chooses a singular champion to receive a new skin commemorating the past ranked season. For Season 11, Blitzcrank was the lucky champion to receive the commemorative skin and before Blitzcrank, it was Lucian.
Sam Bankman-Fried's League of Legends History is Rather Embarrassing
A lot of celebrities have played League of Legends over the years like FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. League of Legends is an online multiplayer game. It was developed by Riot Games with the goal being to defeat enemies by destroying their base. The action-strategy game was founded in 2009 and has been a big hit.
Xbox Games With Gold: November 2022
Xbox's Games With Gold has new titles available for the month of November.
Matchmaking Problems in Apex Legends to be Fixed
Apex Legends has recently been experiencing problems with its matchmaking, placing low ranking players against players in Diamond and higher. While the Apex Legends community has been experiencing a fair amount of content to play through, a large and vocal part of the community has been asking Respawn Entertainment, the developers behind Apex Legends, to address the problems that have been plaguing matchmaking.
When Can I Download Warzone 2: Pre-load Times
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is almost here and we've got the lowdown on when you can start pre-loading it. A new DMZ mode, 2v2 Gulag, A.I combatants, and much more are awaiting players that drop into Warzone 2.0. The latest battle royale mode is set to release on Nov. 16 and will also usher in Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Gamers who own Modern Warfare 2 can expect new maps, operators, and unique weapons to be added to the multiplayer experience.
Call of Duty Leaker States Nuke Killstreak Will Return in Warzone 2
Credible Call of Duty leaker GhostofHope has recently stated that the nuke killstreak will be available in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. While the nuke has been a part of Call of Duty since the original Modern Warfare 2 in 2009, no such kill streak has been available in the original Warzone. Getting 25 or 30 kills without dying, depending on the game, would give players a special killstreak that would kill every player in the game and end the match early.
