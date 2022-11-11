Read full article on original website
A 25-year-old built a 'tiny hotel' in Texas that's generated $500,000 in bookings this year. Check out the $3.1 million property.
Isaac French grew up working in his dad's construction business and always loved design. He moved to Waco, Texas, in 2020 and wanted to take advantage of the hot real-estate market there. French bought a small plot of land and built a "tiny hotel" made up of seven cabins. Isaac...
Thrillist
Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31
You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort To Get $1 Billion Upgrade
Built in 1999, the Venetian Las Vegas isn’t one of Sin City’s oldest resorts, by any means--though it certainly is one of the biggest, as it boasts 36 stories and is more than 475 feet. It also houses the world’s second-largest hotel, and a 200,000-square-foot casino. So...
Hurricane Ian Destroyed Some Incredible Cars, and Thousands Are Now Available at Salvage Auctions
CopartHurricane Ian destroyed so many cars in Florida and other southern states that the Copart website now lets you browse them with even greater ease.
cruisefever.net
Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024
Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons. Icon of the Seas will sail week...
Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall
This comes in handy when you’re trying to hang something
3 Things to Know Before Booking a Royal Caribbean Cruise
Picking a cruise line requires balancing everything from itinerary, food, entertainment, and what type of passengers you want to sail with. A couple looking for a romantic getaway might opt for Virgin Voyages, which requires passengers be 18 or over rather than booking a family-friendly Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Free Report or Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report voyage.
An upcoming global cruise will let travelers live on a luxury cruise ship for 155 nights — see what it'll be like aboard the sailing
Around the world in 80 days? Let's try 155 nights instead. Luxury cruise operator Azamara has unveiled its newest 155-night, 37-country 2025 World Cruise itinerary. And it has high hopes for strong bookings after its previous world cruise sold out in a month. Travelers have been booking out around the...
techaiapp.com
Spellbound by Iceland and a Stay at Hotel Rangá
There’s nowhere on Earth like____. Fill in the blank. You can pretty much say that about anywhere. And it is completely true as all destinations are unique and special in their own way. Be that as it may, some are a bit more special than others and Iceland is such as place. It is, in a word, incredible with an endless offering of natural wonders from magnificent waterfalls, and spectacular glaciers, to breathtaking landscapes with volcanoes that have left behind ethereal moss-covered lava fields. For the active traveler, the adventures to be had in Iceland are without compare. Situated amongst Iceland’s most spellbinding natural attractions is the Hotel Rangá, an ideal luxury lodge to experience it all.
Flying home for the holidays will cost you a lot more this year
Government data shows that airfares in October were up 43% from a year earlier, and U.S. airlines reported a combined profit of more than $2.4 billion in the third quarter.
yachtingmagazine.com
TecnoRib’s Superyacht Catcher
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. The TecnoRib Pirelli 50 is a sporty RIB that can work well as a superyacht tender for adrenaline-filled rides of short and medium lengths alike. It has a twin-stepped planing hull form, and its tubes are built from Orca 866 material. The Pirelli 50 is designed to handle up to 1,800 total horsepower; however, TecnoRib says the boat will do 50 knots with twin 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12s. Design features include a bow sun deck, a stylized hardtop and an outside galley; belowdecks are a head, a double berth in the fo’c’sle, and twin berths at the stern.
travelawaits.com
These 12 Luxury Hotel Brands Were Just Named The World’s Best
The world’s best luxury hotel brands report named the top 12 luxury hotel brands in the world. The annual report from LTI (Luxury Travel Intelligence) isn’t just another world’s best list. It’s spent the past 12 months applying the perfect assessment process. It uses a rigorously defined algorithm that measures the performance and values of luxury hotel brands.
Thrillist
Royal Caribbean's First 'Icon of the Seas' Sailing Sold Out in 24 Hours
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
FodorsTravel
Save Big on Your Next Mexico Vacation at Popular Beach Resorts
Book your next vacation at a discount with these incredible hotel deals. Every week, Fodor’s brings you the best deals on hotels, all-inclusives, and vacation packages. Check back here each Monday for new limited-time offers. Disclaimer: As a heads up, although Fodor’s fully endorses these deal, we receive a...
studyfinds.org
Best Rum for 2023: Top 5 Bottles Most Recommended By Expert Websites
While some of us associate rum with daydreams of a tropical vacation far, far away, for serious drinkers the spirit is much more than that. Nuanced, sophisticated, and endlessly varied, finding the best rum primarily boils down to aging, distilling process, and personal preference. Whether it’s for a Dark ‘N’ Stormy, a Rum Old Fashioned, or sipped to savor, finding the best rum to meet your bartending needs can make an excellent addition to your home bar.
Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Lines Raise a Key Fee
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report and Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Free Report offer tremendous value for what you pay in most cases. In general, at least since the pandemic, on many sailings, you pay less for your double-occupancy cabin per night than you would pay to stay at a land-based hotel.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
A First Look Inside The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort and Residences, Set to Open in 2025
If you’re familiar with luxury wellness resorts, you’ve likely heard of SHA Wellness Clinic, a one-of-a-kind transformational healing retreat in Alicante, Spain. SHA’s founders recently launched real estate development firm, AB Living Group, to create hospitality and residential properties that specialize in health, wellbeing, design and sustainability.
See inside a Boeing 737 jet that is being converted into an Airbnb with $100,000 from the company's 'OMG! Fund'
Insider spoke with Airbnb's OMG! Fund recipient Mary Cotterell to learn what to expect from the 737-200 rental, which will have an outdoor patio.
