CBS San Francisco

Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed in San Francisco last weekend: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were killed in San Francisco last weekend, according to San Francisco Police Department Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani. One homicide happened Friday at the San Francisco Main Public Library, and the other was Saturday at Fulton Street and Webster Street. Police said the killings were unrelated. The Friday homicide […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Boy injured in San Jose shooting Monday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A boy was hospitalized after a shooting in San Jose Monday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened at 6:32 p.m. near Orlando Drive and Cunningham Avenue. Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect and motive in the shooting were unknown by […]
SAN JOSE, CA
svvoice.com

Treehouse Hotel Headed to Sunnyvale

SH Hotels & Resorts, the sustainable brand management company founded by Starwood Capital Group Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht, announced on Sept. 20 that the first Treehouse Hotel to open in the U.S. will be in Sunnyvale, CA, in the high-tech heart of Silicon Valley, in late 2023. The free-spirited, environmentally conscious lifestyle brand creatively captures the carefree comfort, freedom, nostalgia and fun of childhood. Every Treehouse Hotel is founded on the adventurous ideas that inspire a child to build their “treehouse” and hang with real and imaginary friends. Treehouse Sunnyvale will fuse the creativity, innovation, and adventure of the dynamic Silicon Valley with the brand’s warm and whimsical ethos.
SUNNYVALE, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: He went postal (literally)

Going Postal: A homeless man took a 7-foot fence post off a road divider and was carrying it around on Bridgeway. He was described as 40-ish with “messy” hair. And, of course, there is that 7-foot post he’s carrying. Burglary: A resident on Gate 5 Road noticed...
SAUSALITO, CA
48hills.org

Puff: What the harvest brought, from Hall of Flowers haul to Mirayo’s infused dinner

We are past “Croptober” and now is the time to sample all the cannabis goodies that have been harvested. My desk is full of weed products from Hall of Flowers in Santa Rosa and entries for the upcoming Puff holiday cannabis gift guide. Yesterday, as I tried to make room for dinner on my table amongst the various jars, envelopes, and doob tubes, I decided I needed a whole shelf or box dedicated to weed.
SANTA ROSA, CA

