Massive OfficeMax store permanently closes in San Francisco
The company closed 75 other stores nationwide in the past year.
Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
GV Wire
SF Crime So Bad Wedding Photographers Attacked in Broad Daylight
No one or no place is safe in San Francisco. That point was made again on Wednesday, Nov. 9, when violent robbers accosted two wedding photographers near the city’s Palace of Fine Arts. A photographer from Dallas, who requested anonymity for his safety, told ABC7 that he flew to...
Two killed in San Francisco last weekend: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were killed in San Francisco last weekend, according to San Francisco Police Department Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani. One homicide happened Friday at the San Francisco Main Public Library, and the other was Saturday at Fulton Street and Webster Street. Police said the killings were unrelated. The Friday homicide […]
Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
Boy injured in San Jose shooting Monday
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A boy was hospitalized after a shooting in San Jose Monday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened at 6:32 p.m. near Orlando Drive and Cunningham Avenue. Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect and motive in the shooting were unknown by […]
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. A local measure to fund grants for individual San Francisco public schools was overwhelmingly passed by voters, according to unofficial election results. Proposition G will provide $60 million a year...
Mail has been arriving to parts of San Jose in the middle of the night
Some South Bay postal workers have been out delivering well into the night.
18-Year-Old Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
The San Francisco Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred at the first block of South Linden Avenue at around 11:40 p.m. The officials reported that both the driver and the passenger were 18-years-old.
Tenderloin homicide being investigated by San Francisco police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating a homicide that occurred at Grove and Larkin last week, the department said in a news release. On Friday Nov. 11 at around 9:30 p.m. SF police from the Tenderloin Station received a report of a possible assault in the area of Grove and Larkin. Once […]
postnewsgroup.com
Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao in Front to Become Mayor of Oakland, 70,000 Votes Left to Count
Progressive/Liberal Coalition Leads in City Council Races. Results for District Attorney, Board of Supervisors and State Assembly Contests. With thousands of votes remaining to be counted, Councilmember Loren Taylor is ahead of Councilmember Sheng Thao in what has shaped up as a two-candidate race for mayor of Oakland. Final vote...
svvoice.com
Treehouse Hotel Headed to Sunnyvale
SH Hotels & Resorts, the sustainable brand management company founded by Starwood Capital Group Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht, announced on Sept. 20 that the first Treehouse Hotel to open in the U.S. will be in Sunnyvale, CA, in the high-tech heart of Silicon Valley, in late 2023. The free-spirited, environmentally conscious lifestyle brand creatively captures the carefree comfort, freedom, nostalgia and fun of childhood. Every Treehouse Hotel is founded on the adventurous ideas that inspire a child to build their “treehouse” and hang with real and imaginary friends. Treehouse Sunnyvale will fuse the creativity, innovation, and adventure of the dynamic Silicon Valley with the brand’s warm and whimsical ethos.
NBC Bay Area
Lanes Inside SF's Broadway Tunnel Temporarily Closed to Repair Ceiling Damage
Several lanes were closed still closed Tuesday inside the Broadway Tunnel in San Francisco to repair damage caused by a bucket truck. Officials said a bucket truck did not lower its bucket enough while inside the tunnel, causing damage to the ceiling. "When they went through the area with a...
Anonymous donors make San Francisco museums free for a weekend
One ticket will get you into 21 museums for free.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: He went postal (literally)
Going Postal: A homeless man took a 7-foot fence post off a road divider and was carrying it around on Bridgeway. He was described as 40-ish with “messy” hair. And, of course, there is that 7-foot post he’s carrying. Burglary: A resident on Gate 5 Road noticed...
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
The Instagram account making dating in the Bay Area a little easier
Overheard San Francisco has become a staple amongst young people living in the Bay Area. The account posts user-submitted snarky, funny comments and exchanges that people overhear others talking about.
48hills.org
Puff: What the harvest brought, from Hall of Flowers haul to Mirayo’s infused dinner
We are past “Croptober” and now is the time to sample all the cannabis goodies that have been harvested. My desk is full of weed products from Hall of Flowers in Santa Rosa and entries for the upcoming Puff holiday cannabis gift guide. Yesterday, as I tried to make room for dinner on my table amongst the various jars, envelopes, and doob tubes, I decided I needed a whole shelf or box dedicated to weed.
wolfstreet.com
San Francisco hits low of 46 degrees: Why has November been so cold?
California's San Francisco Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November: When will things warm up?
