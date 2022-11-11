Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 10?
Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers. For reference on last week's numbers, here...
Raleigh News & Observer
New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter
The Indianapolis Colts are addressing the depth in their linebacker group as they announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad while also releasing Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. The Colts (4-5-1) placed starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve last week,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Commanders’ Coaching Staff Out Game-Planned Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - Leroy Hoard was once a really good bruising back in the NFL. The former Pro Bowl selection was the definition of a short-yardage specialist later in his career when he once joked, “Coach, if you need one yard, I'll get you three yards. If you need five yards, I'll get you three yards."
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers HC Brandon Staley Says Defensive Gameplan Against 49ers Was Among the Best He’s Called
The Chargers fell short of defeating the 49ers Sunday night at Levi's Stadium, but it wasn't as a result of a lacking defense. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Monday he felt the gameplan on defense was among the best he's called. "I thought from an execution standpoint, considering the caliber...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad
Cleveland Browns have interestingly signed defensive tackle help from the team that just handed them a 39-17 loss in week 10 action. Cleveland signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad, according to a report. This comes after the Browns were gashed for nearly 200 yards on...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Release 2 From Practice Squad
The New Orleans Saints have released running backs Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore from their practice squad, according to reports. Howard, 28, was a fifth-round selection of the Bears in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played three seasons in Chicago, rushing for a total of 3,370 yards with 25 touchdowns. He'd play the last three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for 958 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns.
Raleigh News & Observer
Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Suffers Severe Shoulder Injury on ‘MNF’
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss “extended time” with a shoulder injury that he suffered on a controversial play during Monday’s loss to the Commanders, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. The injury is not expected to being season-ending, per Garafolo, but...
Raleigh News & Observer
Aidan Hutchinson Makes Incredible Play At The Goal Line
The Detroit Lions are now 3-6 after beating Green Bay and Chicago in back to back weeks and Aidan Hutchinson has made some big plays in both wins. Against Green Bay, the No. 2 pick had only two tackles, but he picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone, which certainly went a long way to lock up a win against a hated divisional foe.
Raleigh News & Observer
Packers Release Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have given up on two promising members of their 2021 draft class, with the team releasing third-round receiver Amari Rodgers and seventh-round running back Kylin Hill on Tuesday. Rodgers was billed as a “complete football player” after the draft but he...
Raleigh News & Observer
Commanders Shock The World! Beat Undefeated Eagles on MNF
The NFL world is in shock after the Washington Commanders (5-5) grabbed a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Despite being multiple-score underdogs going into the game, the Commanders muted the noise and took care of business against the Eagles.
Raleigh News & Observer
Why Doug Pederson Is Not Concerned About the Jaguars Pass Rush
The Jaguars' pass rush on paper comprises players requiring a complete game plan from opposing offensive coordinators to neutralize. Edge rushers Josh Allen, Duwane Smoot, and rookie Travon Walker possess the raw athleticism and physical qualities to present difficult matchups for offensive tackles. Meanwhile, the primary men clogging up the middle are defensive tackles DaVon Hamilton and Foley Fatukasi, who make their presence felt in the run game but excel at drawing double teams.
Raleigh News & Observer
NFC East Week 9 Wrap-up: No One’s Perfect
Let's reap the Week 10 action in the NFC East. In a stunning upset on Monday Night Football, the Washington Commanders beat the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, 32-21. With the Eagles’ loss, there are no more undefeated teams in the NFL this season. The Commanders...
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams LB Ernest Jones: ‘Nobody Will Say Anything’ Once LA Flips a Switch
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones has apparently heard all the talk surrounding his team during a three-game losing streak. But even after Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home -- LA's fifth loss in six games -- Jones continues to have unwavering confidence in the Rams' (3-6) ability to turn it all around and get back to the postseason.
Raleigh News & Observer
Best NFL Week 10 Football Betting Promos, Bonus Codes & NFL Free Bets Offers
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. NFL Week 10 will feature some heavyweight teams going at it. Cowboys-Packers, Vikings-Bills, Chargers-Niners and Cardinals-Rams all figure to be some high-scoring, back-and-forth contests that could shape the playoff picture in both conferences. Before betting on the great action on the field, bettors should jump on these NFL Week 10 sportsbook promo codes to score more than $4000 worth of football betting bonuses.
Raleigh News & Observer
Five In-Season Additions Paying Paying Off
NASHVILLE – In the closing seconds of the Tennessee Titans’ victory over Denver on Sunday, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a fourth-down pass toward the end zone, hoping for a miraculous reception. Instead, defensive back Josh Kalu tipped the ball, which settled in the hands of cornerback Terrance...
Raleigh News & Observer
From the Raiders Locker Room: Davante Adams Post Loss
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-7 on the NFL season with a gut-wrenching loss to an Indianapolis Colts team that many thought was tanking. Davante Adams was the finest free agent in the NFL 2022 free agency period, and as you can imagine, he was angry and frustrated but remained genuine when speaking from the locker room.
Raleigh News & Observer
Watson Turns Elite Potential Into Game-Changing Production
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Most of the 78,000-plus fans filling Lambeau Field on Sunday roared when Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson hauled in a 58-yard touchdown pass that he celebrated with a backflip. One voice in the crowd might have been louder than the others. “Definitely going to...
Raleigh News & Observer
Washington Commanders Sale by Dan Snyder on ‘Fast Track’?
NOV 15 SNYDER SALE 'IMMINENT'? Fans of the Washington Commanders got good Monday news in two doses ... though the first one was delivered with a lot of "if's'' and "maybe's'' couching. Once the game started, it was all good: Washington engineered one of the upsets of the year, overcoming...
Raleigh News & Observer
Zac Taylor: DJ Reader in a ‘Healthy Mindset’
CINCINNATI — returned to practice for the Bengals on Monday and head coach Zac Taylor said the defensive tackle is in a "healthy mindset." "Optimistic," Taylor said about Reader's chances to play against the Steelers on Sunday. "We’ll take it day-to-day once we actually get to see him practice. I think he’s in a healthy mindset right now."
Raleigh News & Observer
College Football Conference Championships: Who’s In Ahead Of Week 12?
There's still two full weeks of college football action, leaving plenty of landscape-defining games ahead. But after 11 weeks, a few teams can relax knowing they've punched their ticket to their conference championship game. Which teams secured their bid to vie for a conference title? Which games upcoming will determine...
Comments / 0