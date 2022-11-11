ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

Ukraine regains control of Kherson

After nine months of occupation, Russian forces have abandoned Kherson, Ukraine. As Ukrainians celebrated, Russia claimed the retreat was a smart move militarily. In southern Ukraine, there were celebrations yesterday. (SOUNDBITE OF CROWD CHEERING) MARTIN: The city of Kherson has returned to Ukrainian control after nine months of occupation. Russian...
NPR

Turkey uses its influence with both Ukraine and Russia to get them to negotiate

Turkey has maintained close ties with Russia as it takes a middle road on the war in Ukraine. That concerns the U.S. But Turkish officials say it's useful. They cite Russia's recent decision to resume cooperation with grain shipments from Ukraine, which came after a call between the Turkish and Russian presidents. Turkey has also mediated prisoner exchanges. Now it wants to get Ukraine and Russia talking about ways to end the war. NPR's Fatma Tanis reports.
NPR

Ukrainian troops prepare to switch tactics in the winter

Audio will be available later today. Ukrainian troops are digging in for a long winter of continued fighting in the country's east and south. The change in seasons is expected to bring a shift in the fighting against Russian troops.
NPR

Biden and China's Xi met for three hours. Here's what they talked about

In a hotel ballroom in Bali, Indonesia, today, the leaders of two superpowers sat down to talk - President Biden and President Xi Jinping of China. They had a whole slate of difficult issues between their countries to work through. Relations have been fraught. But Biden told reporters this meeting today helped open up lines of communication.
NPR

Ahead of meeting between Biden and China's Xi Jinping, expectations are low

For the first time since Biden became president, he will sit down with China's leader, Xi Jinping. This is taking place at the G-20 summit in Indonesia tomorrow, and it comes at a time when the U.S. and China are dueling over human rights, trade and technology. NPR's Emily Feng is covering this summit in Bali, Indonesia, and she's with us now. Emily, thanks so much for being here.
NPR

A fallout between France and Italy over a boat carrying migrants rescued in the Mediterranean is poisoning diplomatic relations between the European neighbors. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley reports this could further disrupt the EU's already erratic handling of migrants.

ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: While France and Italy bickered, a humanitarian boat carrying 234 migrants, including 57 children, hovered for nearly two weeks in international waters. French humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee, which operates the Ocean Viking, called the incident a dramatic failure. International maritime law states that people rescued at sea must be brought to the nearest and safest harbor, says immigration specialist Matthieu Tardis.
Cheddar News

World Population Hits 8 Billion, Creating Many Challenges

"By Dan Ikpoyi and Chinedu AsaduThe world's population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa.Among them is Nigeria, where resources are already stretched to the limit. More than 15 million people in Lagos compete for everything from electricity to light their homes to spots on crowded buses, often for two-hour commutes each way in this sprawling megacity. Some Nigerian children set off for school as early as 5 a.m.And over the next three decades, the West African nation's population is expected to...
NPR

Turkey calls the blast in Istanbul an attack. At least 6 are dead

ISTANBUL, Turkey — At least six people were killed and 81 others injured Sunday in an explosion on Istanbul's best-known commercial street, according to officials in Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the blast on Istiklal Avenue as an attack and vowed to identify those responsible for it. Police arrested a suspect on Monday, The Associated Press reported, citing Turkey's interior minister.
NPR

Some believe it's time for the GOP to rethink its message ahead of 2024

With Donald Trump expected to announce another run for president in 2024, NPR's A Martinez talks to Republican strategist Sarah Longwell about how the party is positioning itself. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. And as Domenico just reported, the midterms delivered crucial wins for the Democrats and surprising defeats for Republicans....
NPR

Brazil's President-elect Lula will address protection of the Amazon rainforest at COP27

There's one world leader who is bound to receive a near rock star welcome when he arrives at the U.N. climate change summit in Egypt this week. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was invited shortly after he won Brazil's presidential election last month. Lula helped roll back destruction of the Amazon rainforest during his previous stint as Brazil's president. So his return to the world stage is being hailed by environmentalists. Lula will have his work cut out for him when he takes office in January. Deforestation in Brazil reached a 15-year high under outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro. John Otis is in the Brazilian city of Manaus on the banks of the Amazon River. Good morning, John.
NPR

As Biden and Xi meet in Bali, rest of Asia watches closely, too

President Biden and China's leader, Xi Jinping, sat down for three hours today on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting in Indonesia. Biden later told reporters he doesn't want tensions over Taiwan to lead to even more strained relations between the world's two largest economies. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT...
NPR

Somalia faces a food insecurity crisis because of extreme drought

Food has become more expensive all over the world. In East Africa, that's led to extreme hunger. Nearly half of Somalia's population faces acute food insecurity. That's more than 7 million people, 1 1/2 million of them children, according to the World Food Programme. Rania Dagash-Kamara is UNICEF's deputy regional...

