Ukraine regains control of Kherson
After nine months of occupation, Russian forces have abandoned Kherson, Ukraine. As Ukrainians celebrated, Russia claimed the retreat was a smart move militarily. In southern Ukraine, there were celebrations yesterday. (SOUNDBITE OF CROWD CHEERING) MARTIN: The city of Kherson has returned to Ukrainian control after nine months of occupation. Russian...
Zelenskyy's arrival in Kherson underscores Ukraine's momentum in the war
Audio will be available later today. A look at how the Ukrainian city of Kherson is picking up the pieces and reuniting with loved ones after nearly nine months of Russian occupation.
President Biden meets with world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia
Audio will be available later today. On the agenda: soaring food and energy prices sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine. The White House expects most of the leaders will come together at the end of the summit to condemn Moscow actions.
Turkey uses its influence with both Ukraine and Russia to get them to negotiate
Turkey has maintained close ties with Russia as it takes a middle road on the war in Ukraine. That concerns the U.S. But Turkish officials say it's useful. They cite Russia's recent decision to resume cooperation with grain shipments from Ukraine, which came after a call between the Turkish and Russian presidents. Turkey has also mediated prisoner exchanges. Now it wants to get Ukraine and Russia talking about ways to end the war. NPR's Fatma Tanis reports.
Ukrainian troops prepare to switch tactics in the winter
Audio will be available later today. Ukrainian troops are digging in for a long winter of continued fighting in the country's east and south. The change in seasons is expected to bring a shift in the fighting against Russian troops.
Biden and China's Xi met for three hours. Here's what they talked about
In a hotel ballroom in Bali, Indonesia, today, the leaders of two superpowers sat down to talk - President Biden and President Xi Jinping of China. They had a whole slate of difficult issues between their countries to work through. Relations have been fraught. But Biden told reporters this meeting today helped open up lines of communication.
Ahead of meeting between Biden and China's Xi Jinping, expectations are low
For the first time since Biden became president, he will sit down with China's leader, Xi Jinping. This is taking place at the G-20 summit in Indonesia tomorrow, and it comes at a time when the U.S. and China are dueling over human rights, trade and technology. NPR's Emily Feng is covering this summit in Bali, Indonesia, and she's with us now. Emily, thanks so much for being here.
A fallout between France and Italy over a boat carrying migrants rescued in the Mediterranean is poisoning diplomatic relations between the European neighbors. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley reports this could further disrupt the EU's already erratic handling of migrants.
ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: While France and Italy bickered, a humanitarian boat carrying 234 migrants, including 57 children, hovered for nearly two weeks in international waters. French humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee, which operates the Ocean Viking, called the incident a dramatic failure. International maritime law states that people rescued at sea must be brought to the nearest and safest harbor, says immigration specialist Matthieu Tardis.
A former diplomat tells his story in new documentary about Iran hostage crisis
And finally today, we want to tell you about a new documentary that looks back at the Iranian hostage crisis. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "TAKEN HOSTAGE") BARRY ROSEN: We heard the crowds in front of the embassy. I looked up and saw someone climbing over the gate. And several hundred protesters, some with weapons, started moving all over the embassy.
4 takeaways from President Biden's 'very blunt' meeting with China's Xi Jinping
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — A highly anticipated meeting between China's leader Xi Jinping and President Biden finished Monday with both leaders expressing an openness to restoring channels of communication and repairing a relationship that has been compared to a second Cold War. The leaders of two superpowers met face-to-face...
News brief: Biden-Xi meeting, midterm election results, Istanbul explosion
President Biden and China's leader are meeting at the G20 summit. Democrats retain control of the U.S. Senate. Turkish authorities say at least six people were killed in a blast on an Istanbul street. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Men leading two of the most powerful countries in the world meet in...
World Population Hits 8 Billion, Creating Many Challenges
"By Dan Ikpoyi and Chinedu AsaduThe world's population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa.Among them is Nigeria, where resources are already stretched to the limit. More than 15 million people in Lagos compete for everything from electricity to light their homes to spots on crowded buses, often for two-hour commutes each way in this sprawling megacity. Some Nigerian children set off for school as early as 5 a.m.And over the next three decades, the West African nation's population is expected to...
Brazil's president-elect renews calls to crack down on deforestation in the Amazon
Audio will be available later today. Incoming president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is pledging a "zero tolerance" policy on deforestation in the Amazon. But climate scientists warn the damage already done may be irreversible.
Turkey calls the blast in Istanbul an attack. At least 6 are dead
ISTANBUL, Turkey — At least six people were killed and 81 others injured Sunday in an explosion on Istanbul's best-known commercial street, according to officials in Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the blast on Istiklal Avenue as an attack and vowed to identify those responsible for it. Police arrested a suspect on Monday, The Associated Press reported, citing Turkey's interior minister.
Some believe it's time for the GOP to rethink its message ahead of 2024
With Donald Trump expected to announce another run for president in 2024, NPR's A Martinez talks to Republican strategist Sarah Longwell about how the party is positioning itself. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. And as Domenico just reported, the midterms delivered crucial wins for the Democrats and surprising defeats for Republicans....
Brazil's President-elect Lula will address protection of the Amazon rainforest at COP27
There's one world leader who is bound to receive a near rock star welcome when he arrives at the U.N. climate change summit in Egypt this week. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was invited shortly after he won Brazil's presidential election last month. Lula helped roll back destruction of the Amazon rainforest during his previous stint as Brazil's president. So his return to the world stage is being hailed by environmentalists. Lula will have his work cut out for him when he takes office in January. Deforestation in Brazil reached a 15-year high under outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro. John Otis is in the Brazilian city of Manaus on the banks of the Amazon River. Good morning, John.
As Biden and Xi meet in Bali, rest of Asia watches closely, too
President Biden and China's leader, Xi Jinping, sat down for three hours today on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting in Indonesia. Biden later told reporters he doesn't want tensions over Taiwan to lead to even more strained relations between the world's two largest economies. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT...
Liberal tech journalist: Elon Musk called me an 'a--hole' in an email
On a recent episode of her podcast, liberal tech journalist Kara Swisher claimed new Twitter CEO Elon Musk called her an "a--hole" in an email that he sent her.
Farmers and immigrant advocates hold out hope for compromise in lame duck session
NORTH CAROLINA — Apple season is winding down in the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina, and farmer Kenny Barnwell's coolers are filling up with thousands of bushels of Red Delicious, Honeycrisp, and Pink Lady – apples that all had to be picked by hand. That wouldn't...
Somalia faces a food insecurity crisis because of extreme drought
Food has become more expensive all over the world. In East Africa, that's led to extreme hunger. Nearly half of Somalia's population faces acute food insecurity. That's more than 7 million people, 1 1/2 million of them children, according to the World Food Programme. Rania Dagash-Kamara is UNICEF's deputy regional...
