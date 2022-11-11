Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Repeats as 4A Football Champs Downing Cheyenne East
Sheridan and Cheyenne East had a classic regular season battle in 4A this season with Sheridan winning that one 42-39. The rematch was in Laramie for the State Championship and each team had its shining moments but Sheridan had more of them. In the first quarter, Sheridan took a 7-0...
Big Horn Championship Football Postgame Remarks
There's the old saying that it's never over until it's over and the Big Horn Rams proved that again with a touchdown and a 2-point try in the final seconds to beat Lovell 8-7 for the 2A Football Championship at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Friday. Rams quarterback Cooper Garber threw a TD pass to Dawson Richards with 11 seconds to go to pull Big Horn to within 1. Garber then caught the pass on the 2-point try, coming off a reverse to seal the Rams' first state title since 2019.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Another Rally Gives Wyoming Bronze Boot in 14-13 Win at Colorado State
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Wyoming Cowboys (7-3 overall, 5-1 MW) rallied back from a 10-point deficit to defeat the Colorado State Rams (2-8, 2-4 MW) by a score of 14-13 on Saturday evening in Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. It marked the fifth comeback win for the Cowboys this season. Backup quarterback Jayden Clemons connected with wide receiver Alex Brown on a 32-yard touchdown in the fourth that proved to be the winning score, as Wyoming earned the Bronze Boot for the 45th time.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cold Front Pushes Through Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Below average high temperatures across the state will continue to cool Sunday afternoon as a cold front with some clouds continue to track east. There will be some isolated snow showers in central Wyoming starting at the northern border Sunday morning. Through the morning and afternoon, the snow showers will trickle south and drop trace amounts of snowfall throughout central Wyoming. Cheyenne will stay dry mostly with the bulk of snow activity to the southwest over Medicine Bow and I-80 south of Elk Mountain after sunset. Monday more clouds will fill in bringing snow showers along with it. These showers will have more significant snowfall amounts than Sunday. One to two inches are forecasted over the central part of Wyoming. These clouds and snow showers will stick around Monday night into Tuesday morning before the snowfall ceases and skies clear. Expect a lot of the moderate delays to remain across state highways especially in north and central Wyoming. Tonight low temperatures will be in the 20s and teens mostly and even colder at the north and western borders.
Arctic Front To Blast SE Wyoming, Sub-Zero Temperatures Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says an arctic front later this week will bring bitterly cold temperatures to southeast Wyoming later this week, bringing low temperatures into the low single digits or even below zero in some areas. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''The...
capcity.news
Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie to Evanston
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple crashes and slide-offs have occurred Thursday along Interstate 80 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. There have been reports of flash freezing, high winds and reduced visibility in areas of I-80 on Thursday afternoon, and road conditions are expected to continue deteriorating as winds pick up, WYDOT said at around noon.
Cheyenne Is Still In The Crosshairs For Russian Missiles
Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are aimed right at Cheyenne Wyoming. No big surprise there considering that missiles from Cheyenne are aimed at Moscow. “If Wyoming were a nation,” writes journalist Dan Whipple, F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne “would make it one of the world’s major nuclear powers. Its history with nuclear weapons in Wyoming is tied closely to the worldwide tensions of the Cold War, and with the development of missile-based nuclear weapons systems.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Feud Between State GOP & Laramie County Republican Party Escalates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Owing the Wyoming Republican Party more than $12,000 in unpaid membership dues, the state GOP will charge Laramie County party members $30 each to participate in future state party meetings. At the state GOP Central Committee meeting in Casper on Saturday,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Appelhans Becomes Wyoming’s First Elected Black Sheriff With Close Win In Albany County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Laramie Democrat, made Wyoming political history Tuesday by becoming the state’s first elected black sheriff. With all but mail-in and absentee ballots counted, Republican challenger Joel Senior held a 153-vote lead over Appelhans, but...
A Foot Of Snow, 45 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains starting at 11 a.m. today [Nov. 9]. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Range and The Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with high winds up to 45 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow.
When Is The Railspur Opening On Cheyenne’s West Edge?
This has been a long time coming. At least, it's as long as the first of this year when the state awarded Cheyenne a new liquor license that many potential and current business owners were clamoring over. I mean, I don't have to beat the dead horse with this one, but we kind of have an archaic liquor law that limits the amount that is given out to businesses.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Regional Airport overcomes hurdles
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As the Cheyenne Regional Airport runway construction season rounds to a close, they still have one more hurdle to get over. Ongoing issues with construction mean the runway may be torn-up again if testing shows it doesn’t meet F.A.A standards. Officials say the...
You Could be the Owner of a Big, Blue Barndominium in Wellington
Check Out This $1.6 Million Barndominium in Montrose. Barndominiums are quite the trend as of late. Here is your chance to own one in Montrose, Colorado. Barndominiums are all the rage lately and now is your chance to own one in Greeley.
No Injuries Reported Following 2-Vehicle Crash in Cheyenne
No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Cheyenne, police say. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Pershing Boulevard and Warren Avenue. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the driver of a Ford Ranger was headed east on Pershing when they ran...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearence:. Issac Michael Romero, 32 –...
Laramie County School District#1 Head Welcomes New Board Members
On Thursday, Laramie County School District#1 Superintendant Dr. Margaret Crespo issued a statement congratulating the new school board members who were voted into office in Tuesday's General Election. ''I would like to congratulate those who our community has elected to serve on our Board of Trustees,” Crespo was quoted as...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/14/22–11/15/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
travelawaits.com
This Wyoming Town Promises Old West Holiday Fun The Entire Family Will Love
A little-known festive secret in Wyoming is about to transform into a Western Winter Wonderland. Downtown Cheyenne, known as the North WEST Pole, is home to the Old West Holiday, an under-the-radar destination for winter travelers. Santa’s home may be up north, but this is his old ranching homestead. On November 20, this home to annual holiday traditions kicks off the season with something for everyone.
Branding Iron Online
Country Swing Club hosts annual fundraiser
The Cowboy Country Swing Club (CCSC) held its annual fundraiser event last week at the historic Quadra Dangle, with live music and charming raffle prizes. The club raised money so that it can send its instructors to the Nomads Winter Convention. “It is both a dance convention and competition that...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center receives ‘Most Wired’ recognition for 10th straight year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives has recognized Cheyenne Regional Medical Center as a “Digital Most Wired” hospital for the 10th consecutive year. Healthcare organizations participating in the Most Wired program are certified as levels 1–10 based on the results of the annual...
WyoPreps
Casper, WY
702
Followers
3K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0