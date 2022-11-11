City’s ‘Shop Local Burien’ project spawns Digital Main Street Youth Internship Program

The City of Burien has recently partnered with the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle to launch Burien’s Digital Main Street Youth Internship Program.

This Economic Development initiative is a collaboration of businesses and youth in our community to encourage us all to support local businesses and to #ShopLocalBurien.

Below is a video overview of the program:

If your business wants to participate in Round 3, send the city an email at [email protected].

“Thank you to all who have submitted your business listings! Keep them coming. Whether you are a home-based business, or have a storefront, we want you to be part of Burien’s Digital Main Street! The holiday shopping season is just around the corner, and we will promote the Shop Local Burien directory locally and regionally in marketing promotions to boost awareness of our businesses. It takes less than five minutes to add your FREE business or nonprofit profile here!”

More info here: https://shoplocalburien.com.