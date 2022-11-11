ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

City’s ‘Shop Local Burien’ project spawns Digital Main Street Youth Internship Program

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vzjxe_0j7ZgkoX00

The City of Burien has recently partnered with the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle to launch Burien’s Digital Main Street Youth Internship Program.

This Economic Development initiative is a collaboration of businesses and youth in our community to encourage us all to support local businesses and to #ShopLocalBurien.

Below is a video overview of the program:

If your business wants to participate in Round 3, send the city an email at [email protected].

“Thank you to all who have submitted your business listings! Keep them coming. Whether you are a home-based business, or have a storefront, we want you to be part of Burien’s Digital Main Street! The holiday shopping season is just around the corner, and we will promote the Shop Local Burien directory locally and regionally in marketing promotions to boost awareness of our businesses. It takes less than five minutes to add your FREE business or nonprofit profile here!”

More info here: https://shoplocalburien.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thurstontalk.com

Eastside Olympia Neighborhoods: Walks, Views and Unique Homes

Just east of downtown, heading up 4th Avenue, branching left and right from Puget and Central streets are the Eastside Olympia neighborhoods. These streets are dotted with historical structures, home for massive old trees and alive with a shared appreciation and pride among residents. Neighbors rally to care for their space and celebrate together. The result is a preserved area of mostly single-family homes with character and community members that aim to know each other.
OLYMPIA, WA
everettpost.com

New PUD North County Office Coming To Arlington

Snohomish County PUD has started construction on a new North County Community Office complex in Arlington. The complex is slated to open for customers and PUD staff by mid-2024, replacing the aging 1950s era Stanwood and Arlington PUD community offices. The new community office will be located along 59th Avenue,...
ARLINGTON, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is Relocating Its Silverdale and Tacoma Shops

Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is relocating its Silverdale and Tacoma locations, starting with the Silverdale move next week. In Silverdale, Gene Juarez is moving from its Kitsap Mall location to The Trails at Silverdale, a 30-acre shopping and dining destination, effective Nov. 22. The Kitsap Mall location will close just before that to allow a smooth transition for clients to the new location about a mile away.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia's Site Plan Committee reviews Habitat for Humanity's 120-multifamily Boulevard Road project

Olympia's Site Plan Review Committee, on Wednesday, November 9, held a presubmission hearing on a 120-multifamily project at the site on 3900 Boulevard Road SE. Tessa Bradley, the principal architect at Artisans Group, which manages the project, said Olympia selected the South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity as its development partner on the 10-acre parcel for an affordable housing project.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Local Seattle business to open new location despite recent break-ins

SEATTLE, Wash. — A very popular video game store, Pink Gorilla, is opening up another shop in Capitol Hill after having several break-ins in recent months, including an armed robbery just last month. Owner Cody Spencer told KOMO that he decided to open up another store because of the...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Farmlands cannot be moved

There are people who appreciate the wild, forested greenness of Washington State and there are those who see land as a resource to be exploited. There are those who work and live in harmony with nature and all that she offers, and there are those who fail to realize the richness that comes without dollars.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Snohomish County Treasurer warns public of tax debt scam

Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan is warning local taxpayers about a phony tax debt scam making the rounds. According to Sullivan, the scam involves a letter claiming to be from the Snohomish County “Tax Resolution Unit” and threatens garnishment, property seizure or a lien on the property if fraudulent fees aren’t paid immediately.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Second utility box wrapped in Puyallup

City of Puyallup announcement. The second new artwork wrap is by Rebecca Morgan and is located on the corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE. The artwork displays beautifully detailed daffodils with Mt Rainier in the background. A nod to Puyallup’s heritage. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 10,000 employees

SEATTLE — Seattle-based Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off around 10,000 workers. The New York Times reports the largest layoffs in the company’s history could start this week and that the job cuts are focused on devices, the retail division and human resources. The company did not...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Lynnwood Council votes Monday to overturn veto of Car Tab relief

LYNNWOOD, November 13, 2022—Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell vetoed the recently passed $40 car tab relief, Ordinance 3416, during the October 31 city council work session. The Council is scheduled to vote to overturn her veto at Monday’s meeting on November 14. “After substantial consideration of what is best...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Washington Examiner

Redmond residents rejecting public safety tax levy

(The Center Square) – While still too close to call, the City of Redmond, Washington’s public safety tax levy is seeing a majority of voters against it. As of Wednesday evening, 52.6% of voters were rejecting the levy, with 47.4% of voters approving it. The City of Redmond...
REDMOND, WA
KING 5

Farrelli's Pizza is a family affair

RUSTON, Wash. — You might guess the secret to Farrelli's Pizza's success is the wood stone ovens, but the secret may have less to do with the flame and more to do with the people. Just about every Farrelli's Pizza employee has been around for many years. “I myself...
RUSTON, WA
urbnlivn.com

Nexus tries rent-to-own on some unsold homes

Following in Gridiron’s footsteps, Nexus, the 389-unit condo at 1808 Minor Ave is trying rent-to-own to move some of their unsold homes. This program ends at the end of this year. How it works. Sign a 6-month lease with an option to purchase the unit at the end of...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Early release policy at Arlington Schools leads to downtown disruptions

A new policy at Arlington Public Schools (APS) is leading to backlash in the community after the district instituted a policy for early release for all students on Fridays. This policy has drawn plenty of criticism from local business owners and police. Business owners in the downtown core have grown...
ARLINGTON, WA
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy