ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Woman dead after crash on Highway 24

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. A Chevy Silverado was driving east on U.S. Highway 24 just west of 3rd Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a Chevy Cruze driving west, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log. The […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Woman, 23, killed in head-on crash north of Lawrence

A 23-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash Saturday night north of Lawrence, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the driver of the other vehicle was arrested. Cheyanne Branson was heading westbound on U.S. Highway 24 near East 1250 Road just before 11 p.m. Saturday in a Chevy Cruze, according to the crash report. Manuel Enriquez, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, was eastbound in a Chevy Silverado.
LAWRENCE, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. man jailed after crash into Fallen Officers Memorial

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with an allege DUI crash that damaged a memorial to fallen officers in Topeka. Just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a call of a vehicle injury crash at the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S Kansas Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Joe Perry.
TOPEKA, KS
kttn.com

One injured in crash on Route B near Cainsville

A Kansas City woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove ran off the road near Cainsville on Friday afternoon, November 11th. Emergency medical services took 65-year-old Kim Brewer to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The SUV traveled north on Route B before running off the...
CAINSVILLE, MO
Little Apple Post

Kansas felon involved in crash during police pursuit

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on multiple allegations after a vehicle pursuit and crash. On Friday evening, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. The driver of the suspect vehicle initiated a pursuit. Officers discontinued the pursuit at 16th and Wanamaker.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Victim identified in death investigation at Kaw Point Park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A victim has been identified following a death investigation at Kaw Point Park. Deputies from the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of the Kansas River near Kaw Point Park Wednesday at 10:20 a.m. There, they found a deceased body, identified Saturday as 25-year-old Darwin Reyes of Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Police find bullet casings in downtown Lawrence

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department responded to multiple gunshots Saturday morning. Officers arrived at the scene at 8th and New Hampshire St. around 2 a.m. Saturday. They found seven shell casings scattered on the sidewalk. No damage was caused and no one was hurt. The LPD have not released further information at this […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

KCKPD investigating shooting that left 1 dead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers in the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead just after midnight Sunday morning. KCKPD said officers were dispatched to the area of Kansas Avenue and Berger Avenue at 12:16 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Firefighter dies in Thursday evening car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man died Thursday evening after he was involved in a car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Adam Williams was driving on Route E about 6:30 p.m., just west of Missouri Highway 23 when his 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 drove off the road.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash

A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Two men charged in Westport assault caught on camera

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men are facing charges in relation to an attack in Westport on Oct. 23. Bystanders filmed the assault and the Kansas City Police Department shared the video with the public in order to get leads on the suspects. Prosecutors say a local employer saw...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy