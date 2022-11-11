HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ceremony was held on Sunday for more than 40 people from the Midstate who have donated to the Gift of Life Donor Program in Harrisburg. The Gift of Life Donor Program is a nonprofit organ procurement organization working with over 100 hospitals. More information about the program can be seen by clicking here. This ceremony paid tribute to ordinary people who became heroes by saving lives through organ donations.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO