Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get ThemMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
5 Ideal Birthday Party Venues for Kids and Teens in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
This Weekend: TASTE! A Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lemon Street Market: A Gem for Local Foods, Spices, and SustainabilityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
abc27.com
Women allegedly stole hundreds of Victoria’s Secret garments in Cumberland County
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two women are wanted for allegedly stealing hundreds of garments from Victoria’s Secret at the Capital City Mall. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on August 19 officers were dispatched to the store for a report of two females who allegedly stole hundreds of pairs of underwear. Police say the items were selected by one woman while another acted as a lookout.
abc27.com
Lancaster man sentenced after fifth DUI
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced after he was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013. Dun Van Dang, age 49, was sentenced on Nov. 2 to 16 months to seven years in prison after he was convicted of DUI — high rate of alcohol and DUI — general impairment, which are both third-degree felonies. Dang will also have to pay a total of $3,600 in fines, stated the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
abc27.com
Lancaster Target employee arrested for allegedly stealing $1,800+ in electronics
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County say a Target employee allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of electronics. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) responded to the Target in Warwick Township on Monday, Nov. 7, after getting a report that an employee was stealing from the store.
abc27.com
Former Ephrata Borough employee charged with urinating in borough water sample
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An employee at a wastewater treatment plant has been charged for allegedly urinating into a water sample test bottle that was sent for borough monitoring. According to Ephrata Police, in July 2021 the Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management contacted Ephrata Police for concerns about water test...
abc27.com
Lebanon man arrested in connection to multiple business robberies
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon City man was arrested in connection to multiple business robberies over the past two weeks. Lebanon City Police say on November 12 they responded to Roquez Convenience Store & Grocery and the Cumberland Street T- Mobile Store for reported robberies within four hours.
abc27.com
York County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Sheriff’s Office made a post to their official Facebook page warning residents of a phone scam where the caller will pose as a current deputy and request money. According to the Facebook post, the callers are fraudulently using the names...
abc27.com
York County high school student dies after bus stop accident
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County high school student who was hit by a vehicle while attempting to board a school bus has died, according to a message from the Northeastern School District superintendent. The student was trying to board a school bus shortly after 7 a.m....
abc27.com
Cow on the loose in York County
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Better “moove” over!. A cow has been spotted in East Manchester Township, York County on Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the York County Regional Police department, a black and white cow was spotted in the Sherman Oaks development in the Township.
abc27.com
York County Drug Task Force to hold Black Friday auction
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County District Attorney’s Office will be holding its Drug Task Force public auction on Black Friday. A total of 21 vehicles will be for sale at the auction. The auction will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, at Schaad Detective Agency located...
abc27.com
SUV crash sends one to hospital in York County
SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — An SUV rollover crash broke a telephone pole and injured at least one person in York County on Sunday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to an overturned SUV into a pole on west Clearview Drive in Shrewsbury at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
abc27.com
Dauphin County family wins $1 million Powerball in Pennsylvania Lottery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County family is $1 million richer after buying 20 “quick picks” Powerball tickets. Woody Raptosh says he stopped at the Turkey Hill on Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg on the day of the Powerball drawing to buy some tickets. Get severe...
abc27.com
School officials, lawmakers mark Student Homelessness Awareness Week
(WHTM) — State lawmakers and school officials are bringing attention to students facing homelessness and the resources available to them and their families. Lawmakers and advocates marked the beginning of Student Homelessness Awareness Week at the capitol Monday. Midstate school officials said serving these students goes far beyond the classroom.
abc27.com
‘Gift of Life’ heroes honored at Dauphin County ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ceremony was held on Sunday for more than 40 people from the Midstate who have donated to the Gift of Life Donor Program in Harrisburg. The Gift of Life Donor Program is a nonprofit organ procurement organization working with over 100 hospitals. More information about the program can be seen by clicking here. This ceremony paid tribute to ordinary people who became heroes by saving lives through organ donations.
abc27.com
How will mass layoffs impact the Harrisburg workforce?
(WHTM) — From Twitter to Amazon, mass layoffs are sweeping the country. The good news is that the latest wave is not translating to significant job losses in Pennsylvania. The bad news is the outlook is more “wait and see.”. “The only certainty going forward is uncertainty. I...
abc27.com
Cumberland Valley students honor Veterans
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Tributes for veterans happened all over the Midstate for the Veterans Day weekend. But, as the holiday weekend comes to a close some of the youngest Pennsylvanians gave thanks to veterans on Sunday. Dozens attended the Silver Spring Township’s 12th annual Veterans Day...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania state House races too close to call, holding up leadership votes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leadership votes in the Pennsylvania state House are on hold with two races in the suburban Philadelphia area still too close to call, leaving the balance of power in Harrisburg up in the air. Just 114 votes in Bucks County’s 142nd District separate Republican Joseph...
abc27.com
$6 million investment for research facility in Pennsylvania
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced plans to invest $6 million for the construction of a research and storage facility in Pa. The new Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) facility will be utilized to house...
abc27.com
Retired veterans receive homemade gifts in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Veterans and retired Pennsylvania State Police received gifts on Saturday that are sure to keep them warm throughout the winter months. Over a dozen of them were given handmade quilts in Hershey, because of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Each quilt is personalized and includes...
abc27.com
Camp Hill Borough hosting safety education event
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill Borough announced on Monday that it will be hosting its Law and Order, Safety First event on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the borough office. The Camp Hill Borough Public Safety Committee, Camp Hill Police Department, Camp...
abc27.com
Beyond the Forecast: Wintry Mix for Northern Areas of Central Pennsylvania this Evening
The abc27 Weather team is tracking the latest with the wintry mix moving through the area. Other than some brief bursts of sleet and snow, areas near Harrisburg and south have seen mainly rain this afternoon. Meanwhile, areas farther to the north over northern Dauphin, Perry, Juniata, and Mifflin Counties...
Comments / 0