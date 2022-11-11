ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Police searching for suspect in East Brookland Park Boulevard Burglary

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly burglarized a commercial office on Monday.

On Nov. 7, at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the scene of a reported burglary at an apartment building in the 1200 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene, they were alerted to an adult male, now identified as the suspect, who was also named a person of interest in the burglary of the property manager’s office the previous weekend.

Police arrest suspect in April shooting of 14-year-old girl at school carnival in Woodbridge

Police have released the following photos of the suspect captured by a surveillance camera:

Photos courtesy of the Richmond Police Department.

During the burglary of the property manager’s office, electronics and financial documents were stolen, police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the office burglary or who may recognize the suspect is asked to reach out to Fourth Precinct Det. K. Robinson of the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-6820 . Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips mobile app. Those who use either method to send tips may choose to remain anonymous.

Mike Gill
4d ago

don't people realize that there are cameras everywhere these days and from the looks of it he got caught on camera really close.

