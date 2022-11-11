Read full article on original website
pioneerpublishers.com
“Art in a Box” for Homeless Children of Contra Costa County
CONCORD, CA (Nov. 13, 2022) — The Rotary Club of Clayton Valley/Concord Sunrise is partnering with the Mt. Diablo Homeless Outreach Program for Education (Mt. Diablo HOPE) to provide “Art in a Box” that brings art supplies to students experiencing homelessness in our community. This is also an opportunity for everyone to make a meaningful contribution to a local young homeless person.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa to Unveil Plan for Homelessness at Tuesday’s Council Meeting
Santa Rosa’s housing officials plan to present a new plan for addressing homelessness at tonight’s city council meeting. The plan would guide the city’s approach to homelessness through 2027. It calls for improving programs to prevent people from winding up on the streets, expanding emergency shelter options, and growing rapid rehousing programs. It also includes working with healthcare providers to bring mobile services to people in encampments, and working with other cities for funding and housing needs. Santa Rosa’s housing officials want to reduce homelessness to a so-called “functional zero.” The would mean the city preventing homelessness in most cases, and making it a brief experience when it does happen.
‘The Backyard’ opens in Richmond
A new restaurant called “The Backyard” is serving up breakfast and lunch at the former site of Whale Point Marine & Hardware in Richmond, according to the Richmond City Manager’s Office. The Backyard is located at 205 Cutting Blvd. (at 2nd St.) and opens Monday through Thursday...
ksro.com
Thousands of UC Workers Strike for a 2nd Day
This is the second day of a strike at two Bay Area colleges. Thousands of workers at UC San Francisco and UC Berkeley are on the picket line as part of statewide protest. Most are researchers and teaching assistants fighting for higher pay. Some only make 24-thousand dollars a year, saying that’s nowhere enough to live on. The strike has already canceled classes and office hours, just a month before finals start.
ksro.com
Grace the Giraffe Born at Safari West
Sonoma County has a new giraffe. Safari West, the conservation breeding facility north of Santa Rosa, is announcing the birth of Grace. Grace was five-foot-nine, 127-pounds when she was born on October 30th. Most giraffe calving takes up to two hours, but mom Malaika gave birth to Grace in just 35 minutes. Grace is a reticulated giraffe, a species native to the Horn of Africa.
ksro.com
Sonoma County to Get Updated Vote Count Tuesday
The latest update of Sonoma County’s midterm election results is expected today. About 40-thousand ballots are poised to be counted today, marking the largest single update since election night. Several too-close-to-call races still hang in the balance. That includes the race for District Four Santa Rosa City Councilmember. Leading challenger Terry Sanders is ahead of incumbent Victoria Fleming by just 67 votes.
This Is The Most Festive City In California
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Lake County brush fire now contained
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A brush fire near Lower Lake in Lake County is now contained, according to the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. Earlier, the department responded to a fire, it stated in a tweet. The fire was in the area of Little High Valley Road and Henderson Ranch Road, the tweet stated. “If […]
ksro.com
Silver Estates Timber Plan May be Decided Tuesday
A yes or no decision on a controversial logging plan near Guerneville could come as early as tomorrow. The Silver Estates timber harvest plan would include an area in the hills above the Russian River between Guerneville and Monte Rio. The final decision has been delayed 23 times since public review started in 2020. That’s because of push back from residents, tweaks to the plan, and staffing changes at Cal Fire. The property includes Neeley Hill and the Clar Tree, which is a 340-foot-tall redwood tree estimated to be close to two-thousand-years-old. Some believe it’s the tallest tree on private property in the world.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Antioch, CA
Situated along the San Joaquin River, Antioch is a city off Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, California. It was founded as Smith’s Landing in 1849, later renamed after the biblical Antioch of Syria during a town picnic in 1851. Antioch started as an agricultural community until industries and...
sfstandard.com
Photos of U2’s Bono Vandalizing an Iconic Work of SF Public Art
A little over 35 years ago, on Nov. 11, 1987, the singer of what was then the biggest rock group in the world, vandalized Vaillancourt Fountain at Justin Herman Plaza (now Embarcadero Plaza) in front of an estimated 20,000 people. Jay Blakesberg, contributing photographer to The Standard, was there to...
ksro.com
Sonoma County Health Officials Holding Town Hall on Rising Viruses
This afternoon, Sonoma County public health officials will hold an online town hall event on three respiratory viruses that have been infecting a growing number of residents. County health officer Doctor Sundari Mase and two doctors will discuss the spreads of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19. The number of RSV and flu cases in Sonoma County has been rising since early this month, which is earlier in the season than usual. The town hall will start at four p.m.
NBC Bay Area
Vehicle Crashes Into Building, Sparks Large Fire in Vallejo
A large structure fire in a commercial area of Vallejo ignited late Sunday night after a vehicle reportedly slammed into a building. The fire, which started at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Sacramento Street near Highway 37 in Vallejo, prompted a business next door to evacuate, officials told NBC Bay Area. It also prompted the fire department to call for mutual aid as the building quickly became engulfed in flames.
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: Dozens of waiting dogs
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has nearly 30 dogs waiting in its kennels for new families. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions...
travelawaits.com
Why You’ll Love This Beautiful Town On The Bay For A December Holiday Getaway
It’s back! The City of Sausalito’s month-long Holiday by the Bay is returning for its second season this December. Highlights include a lighted boat parade, fireworks, a 5K run, local artists’ open studios, and a gingerbread house tour. Visitors will also enjoy Sausalito’s shopping, dining, live music, and more, all with the beautiful waterfront as a backdrop.
Anonymous donors make San Francisco museums free for a weekend
One ticket will get you into 21 museums for free.
eastcountytoday.net
Letter: Antioch Tells Bonafide Sisterhood Services No Longer Needed After Grant Award
I want this post to be as loud as their announcement when we did the collaboration. I’ve been informed that Bonafide Sisterhood Inc services are no longer needed in the City of Antioch. Once they secured the $1.7 million dollar grant funds the new City Manager revisited the contract and decided, the only organization in their city that’s been providing violence prevention and intervention work to shootings, homicide victims, mediating conflicts, supporting high needs families is no longer needed.
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
Parts of SF Bay Area see subfreezing temperatures amid frost advisory
But warmer weather is expected in the week ahead.
Shooting at Rohnert Park bakery sends teenager to the hospital
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) — A teenage girl is in the hospital after police say she was shot by an employee at a bakery in Rohnert Park, according to a statement from Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (DPS). On Sunday around 5:55 p.m., the DPS was called to the scene of a reported shooting […]
