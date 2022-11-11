ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Cardinals

PFF Says Avoid Rondale Moore vs. Rams in Fantasy Football

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 4 days ago

Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore has performed admirably in recent weeks, as it appears Kliff Kingsbury has finally figured out speed is capable of working down the field as well.

That was displayed in Arizona's loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week, where Moore paced the Cardinals in receiving with eight receptions for 69 yards. He had double the amount of targets DeAndre Hopkins (5) had.

Moore has come on as of late, receiving eight or more targets in the last three-of-four weeks. His fantasy football owners are now beginning to see some of those dividends pay off.

Is he set for another strong matchup vs. Los Angeles?

Pro Football Focus says no, including Moore in their matchups to avoid this week.

PFF Says Avoid Rondale Moore in Fantasy Football for Week 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZBcZ9_0j7ZfnQV00

PFF offered the following bullet points in support with Troy Hill likely to draw his assignment:

  • Arizona at Los Angeles bears a worrying 41.5-point over/under.
  • The Cardinals project for a moderate 20.0-point implied team total.
  • Arizona’s primary slot receiver, Rondale Moore, has a 49.6% slot rate since No. 1 wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned from suspension in Week 7.
  • PFF’s WR/CB matchup chart projects Moore to face Los Angeles slot cornerback Troy Hill (76.6 PFF coverage grade, PFF WR/CB average 35.7 matchup advantage rating) on 28-of-40 receiving snaps.
  • PFF’s WR/CB matchup chart optimistically projects Moore to face three-time first-team All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey (81.0 PFF coverage grade, PFF WR/CB poor 0.7 matchup advantage rating) on seven snaps.
  • Ramsey’s 74 slot coverage snaps closely trail Hill’s 76, though.
  • Per Ian Hartitz’s Week 9 WR/CB shadow matchups and biggest mismatches piece, Ramsey has not been asked to shadow No. 1 wide receivers this year.

PFF also provided the following table that shows Moore's three career games vs. Los Angeles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TP4ig_0j7ZfnQV00

If you have Moore in fantasy football, you might want to find another replacement if possible.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Comments / 0

Related
All Cardinals

Why the Cardinals Released Eno Benjamin

The Arizona Cardinals walked out of SoFi Stadium with a win over the Los Angeles Rams, but not everyone celebrated a victory Monday. In a day filled with news for the Cardinals, the team informed running back Eno Benjamin he was being released in what was certainly a surprise move from the organization.
TEMPE, AZ
All Cardinals

Zach Ertz Out for Season, per Report

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The play happened on Arizona's first drive of the game, where Ertz caught a third-down pass to extend their drive. He did not return the rest of the game. Shortly after, initial reports...
All Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury Praises Colt McCoy's Play in Rams Win

INGLEWOOD -- The Arizona Cardinals can breathe, at least for now. The team emerged with a crucial 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to keep themselves alive and well in the hunt for the NFC West (and ultimately the postseason). It was a game where their best...
All Cardinals

Cardinals Could See Odell Beckham Jr. Later This Season

The Arizona Cardinals are familiar with Odell Beckham Jr. and what he brings to the table. Beckham, who accompanied the Los Angeles Rams on their run to a Super Bowl ring last season, faced Arizona three times last season. Oddly enough, he wasn't with the Rams for their first meeting,...
TUCSON, AZ
All Cardinals

Cardinals Inactives: Kyler Murray Out, Budda Baker Playing vs. Rams

INGLEWOOD -- The Arizona Cardinals have released their inactives for Week 10's meeting with the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals initially had nine players marked as questionable for today: Budda Baker, Greg Dortch, Cody Ford, Dennis Gardeck, D.J. Humphries, Christian Matthew, Byron Murphy, Kyler Murray and Matt Prater. Rodney Hudson...
All Cardinals

Texans Claim Eno Benjamin

Drew Rosenhaus, agent for former Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin, said his client wouldn't have a hard time finding a new team. On Tuesday, it was reported by NFL Media' Ian Rapoport the Houston Texans had claimed Benjamin on waivers. Benjamin was released by Arizona on Monday following a...
HOUSTON, TX
All Cardinals

Zach Ertz Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Knee Injury, per Report

The Arizona Cardinals have battled the injury bug all season long. They're 4-6 after a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but they didn't escape totally clean. On their first drive of the game, tight end Zach Ertz went down with an apparent knee injury. He walked under his own power to the blue medical tent but needed a cart to get to the locker room.
All Cardinals

Week 10 NFL Prop Bets to Take for Cardinals-Rams

Week 10 of the NFL season is here, and if you're visiting this page, you're likely here to make some money on the upcoming matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Interesting may be underselling a potential matchup featuring Colt McCoy and John Wolford slinging the ball for...
All Cardinals

Marquise Brown Nearing Return

The Arizona Cardinals are now 4-6 after a win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, a contest that featured plenty of backups paving the way for the team to remain alive in the hunt for the postseason. Yet the Cardinals miss their starters. Guys like Kyler Murray, Byron Murphy...
All Cardinals

Seven Notable Stats From Cardinals 27-17 Win Over Rams

INGLEWOOD -- The Arizona Cardinals are 4-6, and their fourth win couldn't have come at a more crucial point in the season. After losing the previous four-of-five, the Cardinals emerged victorious in 27-17 fashion in a matchup riddled with injuries on both sidelines. No Kyler Murray? No problem. Colt McCoy...
TEMPE, AZ
All Cardinals

Cardinals Lead Rams 14-3 at Halftime

INGLEWOOD -- It's been nothing short of an interesting first half between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Well, interesting is at least one way to put it. In a half that waited until under two minutes remaining for its first touchdown of the day, the Cardinals lead. Missing...
ARIZONA STATE
All Cardinals

Zach Ertz Carted Off With Knee Injury

INGLEWOOD -- Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz was carted off at SoFi Stadium with an apparent knee injury. Ertz was injured on the first drive of the game for Arizona, picking up a third-and-four to push the Cardinals closer to scoring in Rams territory. Ertz went down immediately and was able to walk off under his own power, but ultimately needed the cart to get to the locker room.
ARIZONA STATE
All Cardinals

Next Gen Stats Shows How DeAndre Hopkins Torched Jalen Ramsey

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is him. Since his return from suspension, Hopkins has quickly re-established himself as one of the top players at his position. Sunday was another dominant performance for Arizona's WR1, as Hopkins saw ten receptions for 98 yards in the win over Los Angeles. It was...
All Cardinals

Zach Ertz Posts Message on Instagram After Season-Ending Injury

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is done playing football this season. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported earlier today Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury on the first drive of Arizona's 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. While the specifics of the injury are unknown at this time, Ertz...
All Cardinals

NFL Week 10 Coverage Map: Who Can Watch Cardinals-Rams?

It's once again time for Arizona Cardinals football, though casual viewers may not be entirely obligated to take in today's action against the Los Angeles Rams. Both Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray are not expected to play according to various reports, setting us up for a John Wolford-Colt McCoy shootout for the ages.
All Cardinals

Evaluating Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals have never felt better at 4-6. Facing the reality of falling to the bottom of the NFC West with a loss, the Cardinals rallied behind backup quarterback Colt McCoy (among other replacements) for a road win in LA over the Los Angeles Rams. This sets up another...
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy