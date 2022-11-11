PFF Says Avoid Rondale Moore vs. Rams in Fantasy Football

Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore has performed admirably in recent weeks, as it appears Kliff Kingsbury has finally figured out speed is capable of working down the field as well.

That was displayed in Arizona's loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week, where Moore paced the Cardinals in receiving with eight receptions for 69 yards. He had double the amount of targets DeAndre Hopkins (5) had.

Moore has come on as of late, receiving eight or more targets in the last three-of-four weeks. His fantasy football owners are now beginning to see some of those dividends pay off.

Is he set for another strong matchup vs. Los Angeles?

Pro Football Focus says no, including Moore in their matchups to avoid this week.

PFF Says Avoid Rondale Moore in Fantasy Football for Week 10

PFF offered the following bullet points in support with Troy Hill likely to draw his assignment:

Arizona at Los Angeles bears a worrying 41.5-point over/under.

The Cardinals project for a moderate 20.0-point implied team total.

Arizona’s primary slot receiver, Rondale Moore, has a 49.6% slot rate since No. 1 wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned from suspension in Week 7.

PFF’s WR/CB matchup chart projects Moore to face Los Angeles slot cornerback Troy Hill (76.6 PFF coverage grade, PFF WR/CB average 35.7 matchup advantage rating) on 28-of-40 receiving snaps.

PFF’s WR/CB matchup chart optimistically projects Moore to face three-time first-team All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey (81.0 PFF coverage grade, PFF WR/CB poor 0.7 matchup advantage rating) on seven snaps.

Ramsey’s 74 slot coverage snaps closely trail Hill’s 76, though.

Per Ian Hartitz’s Week 9 WR/CB shadow matchups and biggest mismatches piece, Ramsey has not been asked to shadow No. 1 wide receivers this year.

PFF also provided the following table that shows Moore's three career games vs. Los Angeles:

If you have Moore in fantasy football, you might want to find another replacement if possible.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES