Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
RUMOR: It’s a 2-horse race for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge entered free agency as one of the most coveted hitters of all-time after he broke Roger Maris’ AL record of 61 home runs in a season. After putting up one of the best seasons at the plate in the entire history of the MLB, plenty of teams will surely be competing with the […] The post RUMOR: It’s a 2-horse race for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Crane’s decision that led to Astros parting ways with James Click
The Houston Astros are surprisingly in a state of turmoil to start the 2022 offseason. After winning the World Series, they parted ways with general manager James Click and assistant GM Scott Powers. A report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan shows that Astros owner Jim Crane’s influence over the organization was...
Anthony Rizzo spurns Astros’ pursuit by re-signing with Yankees
Anthony Rizzo is re-signing with the New York Yankees, per Ken Rosenthal. Rizzo is reportedly receiving a 2-year deal with a club option for 2025, per Mark Feinsand. In total, he will make at least $40 million. The first 2 seasons will be worth a total of $34 million. The club option is worth $17 […] The post Anthony Rizzo spurns Astros’ pursuit by re-signing with Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyler Anderson leaves Dodgers for Angels on three-year contract
Tyler Anderson is staying in Los Angeles, but it won’t be with the Dodgers. The free agent starting pitcher, who had a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer on the table with the Dodgers, declined the offer and has instead signed a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. Tyler Anderson’s […] The post Tyler Anderson leaves Dodgers for Angels on three-year contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 perfect MLB trade Yankees must make this offseason
The New York Yankees are hoping to rebuff the roster ahead of the 2023 MLB season and stage a run to the World Series. While the primary task in the offseason will be re-signing Aaron Judge on a mega deal, the Yankees will need to do much more than that if they want to return […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade Yankees must make this offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texas All-Star lefty Pérez accepts $19.65M qualifying offer
All-Star left-hander Martin Pérez has accepted a $19.65 million qualifying offer to remain with the Texas Rangers
Rizzo, Yankees agree to $40M, 2-year contract
First baseman Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing to a $40 million, two-year contract
Dodgers make exciting decision on top prospect Diego Cartaya
The Los Angeles Dodgers added top prospect Diego Cartaya to the 40-man roster, protecting him from the Rule 5 Draft, per the Dodgers Twitter account. LA also added infielder Michael Busch and outfielders Andy Pages and Johnny LeDuca to the 40-man roster. Cartaya, a catcher, stands out for a number of reasons. He and pitcher […] The post Dodgers make exciting decision on top prospect Diego Cartaya appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joc Pederson makes final decision on Giants future
Joc Pederson accepted the San Francisco Giants’ qualifying offer, per Mark Feinsand. Pederson and Martin Perez were the only two players to accept the QO from their respective teams, as Perez recently accepted his from the Texas Rangers. Pederson offers mammoth power from the left-side of the plate. He...
Steinbrenner met with Judge, says 'we've got a good thing'
NEW YORK — (AP) — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner held a one-on-one meeting with Aaron Judge to make sure the star free agent slugger knows how much New York wants him back. “I do believe he wants to be a Yankee. I think we’ve got a good thing...
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner sends big baller message to Aaron Judge amid free agency
The New York Yankees have one primary goal this offseason: re-sign Aaron Judge by any means necessary. With a massive contract extension in the works, Yankees executive Hal Steinbrenner revealed the message he had for Judge ahead of free agency. Via Pete Caldera, Steinbrenner told Judge that the Yankees would be able to facilitate his […] The post Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner sends big baller message to Aaron Judge amid free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi makes surprising free agency decision
Nathan Eovaldi declined the Boston Red Sox $19.65 million dollar qualifying offer, per Robert Murray. As a result, Eovaldi will remain a free agent. Eovaldi is clearly banking on his All-Star 2021 campaign to draw interest in free agency. He ended that season with a superb 2.79 ERA and finished 4th in AL Cy Young voting. However, Eovaldi took a step backwards in 2022 and dealt with injuries and underperformance. Eovaldi ultimately pitched to the tune of a 4.30 ERA over the course of just 20 games.
Dodgers fans will love Klay Thompson’s Trayce free agency pitch, Giants shade
Trayce Thompson found new life with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors’ superstar and Trayce’s brother, recently shared his honest thoughts on where Trayce should sign in free agency, per NBC Sports. “He grinded, and he made a huge impact with the Dodgers this season,” Klay Thompson said. “I hope […] The post Dodgers fans will love Klay Thompson’s Trayce free agency pitch, Giants shade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Martin Perez makes huge $19.65 million move amid Rangers’ Jacob deGrom pursuit
The Texas Rangers are looking to be big players in free agency again. After landing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last offseason, they’re looking to bring in Jacob deGrom. In one of the more important moves of their offseason, they retained Martin Perez, the pitcher that will be his steller no. 2 option if he […] The post Martin Perez makes huge $19.65 million move amid Rangers’ Jacob deGrom pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Julio Rodriguez and Michael Harris II share epic moment after both winning Rookie of the Year
On Monday, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez and Atlanta Braves OF Michael Harris were named the AL and NL Rookies of the Year after their breakout campaigns in 2022. After the two were announced as the official winners, the young stars hopped on a FaceTime call to congratulate each other on the accomplishment. Someone from […] The post Julio Rodriguez and Michael Harris II share epic moment after both winning Rookie of the Year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets’ Max Scherzer plan for Justin Verlander amid Jacob deGrom uncertainty
The New York Mets are considering all of their options amid Jacob deGrom’s uncertainty. As a result, the Mets may be inclined to pursue Justin Verlander in free agency. And Max Scherzer’s contract could set the path for a Verlander contract, per SNY. “The idea of signing Verlander to a high average annual value contract […] The post Mets’ Max Scherzer plan for Justin Verlander amid Jacob deGrom uncertainty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The Bradley Beal reason why Rob Pelinka is holding off on Lakers trade deals right now
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism of late. Some fans have been quick to blame the high-ranking executive for the Lakers’ early-season woes. In their minds, Pelinka’s refusal (or inability) to pull the trigger on a significant trade deal is the main reason […] The post RUMOR: The Bradley Beal reason why Rob Pelinka is holding off on Lakers trade deals right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Astros looking to poach this star player from Yankees
It is never too early for the Houston Astros to make roster plans for the 2023 MLB season. The Astros, who have just won the 2022 World Series by beating the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic in six games, have a glaring need in the infield — particularly an everyday first baseman. One player […] The post RUMOR: Astros looking to poach this star player from Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Maverick Carter’s epic move to honor Nipsey Hussle
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a horrid start to the season. LeBron James is currently day-to-day with a groin injury. It’s been so bad there have been rumors the Lakers might blow it all up. So much so, that even James’ name came up in the media as a possibility of getting moved. But LeBron James did not come to Los Angeles just for basketball.
