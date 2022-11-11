Read full article on original website
Related
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Where His $400 Million Will Go When He Passes Away
Shaquille O'Neal once revealed where his $400 million will go after he passes away.
Warriors Fans Are Angry After Team Loses To Kings: "Trade Curry, Let Him Play For A Good Franchise."
Fans had a lot to say about the Warriors losing to the Kings.
This Surprising Team Is Interested In Signing Carmelo Anthony
The Tainan TSG GhostHawks are interested in signing Carmelo Anthony, who is still a free agent after averaging 13.3 points per contest for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Marcus Jordan Revealed How His Father Michael Jordan Took Away A Gift He Received From Dennis Rodman
Marcus Jordan spoke about the time his father Michael Jordan took away a gift he received from Dennis Rodman.
Carmelo Anthony's Son Makes A Huge Announcement
On Sunday, Carmelo Anthony's son (Kiyan) announced that he has been offered a scholarship by Syracuse.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Klay Thompson sends strong message after Warriors’ latest loss
The NBA’s defending champions look anything but right now, but Klay Thompson does not sound too worried. The Golden State Warriors suffered another bad loss Sunday to the division rival Sacramento Kings, falling by the final of 122-115. Golden State is now 5-8 to start the season, which is 13th in the Western Conference.
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?
Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Blazers hot start to the season
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong 9-4 start this season, managed to have become one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and Damian Lillard is thrilled about it. According to NBA.com’s Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard is most impressed by the camaraderie...
Ja Morant reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid obliterating Jazz for 59 points
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free...
Byron Scott admits he started watching the NBA again because of Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Lakers legend got interested in watching basketball after seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo rise in the NBA.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
The Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea: Los Angeles Lakers Finally Get Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Eric Gordon
This trade scenario would send three key veterans to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player
Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Meeting With Joe Tsai
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving shared his first public statement after meeting with Joe Tsai
CBS Sports
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Comments / 2