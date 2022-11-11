Read full article on original website
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the Yankees trying to re-sign Aaron Judge, they’ll need to cut salary elsewhere, and LeMahieu could be available for a relatively low cost.”
Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom free agency: 1 star stays but the other leaves town, MLB insider predicts
Fans are anxiously waiting to see what their favorite free agents do. And two off the most-talked about potential negotiations are about New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Here are two predictions concerning each athlete, from The Athletic’s Jim Bowden. As for deGrom,...
Former Mets outfielder dies of cancer at 55
The New York Mets are one of six MLB clubs mourning the loss of former outfielder Chuck Carr. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported Sunday evening “Former Florida Marlins Outfielder Chuck Carr has passed away. His family made the announcement today on Facebook. He was 55.”. The Milwaukee...
Darryl Strawberry has cautionary free agency tale for Yankees’ Aaron Judge: My ‘biggest mistake’
That’s the question surrounding outfielder Aaron Judge who could try to bolt from the New York Yankees now that he’s a free agent. Think you know football? Play the SILive.com Pro Picks Challenge for a chance to win prizes! Click here: SILive.com Pro Picks Challenge. *****. Specifically, it’s...
Steinbrenner met with Judge, says 'we've got a good thing'
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner held a one-on-one meeting with Aaron Judge to make sure the star free agent slugger knows how much New York wants him back. “I do believe he wants to be a Yankee. I think we’ve got a good thing going here,” Steinbrenner said Tuesday during a 30-minute question-and-answer session with reporters at the Major League Baseball owners meeting. Judge turned down an offer from the Yankees ahead of opening day that would have been worth $213.5 million from 2023-29. Steinbrenner said he approved general manager Brian Cashman making the offer public since he thought it would leak out. Steinbrenner says other commitments wouldn’t restrain the Yankees in talks with Judge.
Mets considering Cy Young contender, big-ticket import, report says
The New York Mets are looking for some pitching. With many of their starters off exploring free agency, the Mets and general manager Billy Eppler are looking at who they can grab off the market. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. SNY’s Andy Martino reported: “With the...
Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
Yankees-Indians’ documentary ‘War On The Diamond’ about the only player to die on the baseball diamond starts to stream today (11-15-22)
New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians fans have been waiting for this!. “War On The Diamond,” a definitive documentary about the only Major League Baseball player killed by a pitch premieres today (Nov. 15, 2022) on Amazon.com and other streaming platforms. The show covers one of baseball’s greatest tragedies...
Odell Beckham Jr. has new target date for picking new team: Giants still in the mix?
Odell Beckham Jr. is coming back soon. The wide receiver suffered an ACL tear while he was playing for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. He’s currently a free agent and has yet to sign with a team this year. TO PURCHASE GIANTS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS. But...
