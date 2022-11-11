ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade

As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the Yankees trying to re-sign Aaron Judge, they’ll need to cut salary elsewhere, and LeMahieu could be available for a relatively low cost.”
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom free agency: 1 star stays but the other leaves town, MLB insider predicts

Fans are anxiously waiting to see what their favorite free agents do. And two off the most-talked about potential negotiations are about New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Here are two predictions concerning each athlete, from The Athletic’s Jim Bowden. As for deGrom,...
The Associated Press

Steinbrenner met with Judge, says 'we've got a good thing'

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner held a one-on-one meeting with Aaron Judge to make sure the star free agent slugger knows how much New York wants him back. “I do believe he wants to be a Yankee. I think we’ve got a good thing going here,” Steinbrenner said Tuesday during a 30-minute question-and-answer session with reporters at the Major League Baseball owners meeting. Judge turned down an offer from the Yankees ahead of opening day that would have been worth $213.5 million from 2023-29. Steinbrenner said he approved general manager Brian Cashman making the offer public since he thought it would leak out. Steinbrenner says other commitments wouldn’t restrain the Yankees in talks with Judge.
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees-Indians’ documentary ‘War On The Diamond’ about the only player to die on the baseball diamond starts to stream today (11-15-22)

New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians fans have been waiting for this!. “War On The Diamond,” a definitive documentary about the only Major League Baseball player killed by a pitch premieres today (Nov. 15, 2022) on Amazon.com and other streaming platforms. The show covers one of baseball’s greatest tragedies...
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

