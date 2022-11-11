Read full article on original website
Judge orders halt to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone.
Florida's Scott takes on McConnell in bid for Senate leader
Florida Sen. Rick Scott is mounting a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell
Pennsylvania Republicans advance impeachment effort against Philadelphia DA over city's crime woes
Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania are trying to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner over the city's crime wave.
U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans elected their slate of leaders for the 118th Congress on Tuesday, even though the party hadn’t yet secured the seats needed to take the majority come January. The new leadership team emerged from several contested races decided during an hours-long secret ballot voting session, including a three-way campaign for whip […] The post U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Health Care — State judge overturns Georgia abortion ban
If anyone can take on Ticketmaster, it’s Taylor Swift fans. Presale tickets for Swift’s tour went on sale today, and fans’ outrage over a myriad of issues reignited talks on Capitol Hill about breaking up the monopoly. In health news, Georgia’s six-week abortion ban was ruled unconstitutional....
Ana Navarro takes time to 'dance on Kari Lake's grave' after Arizona race called for opponent
"The View" co-host Ana Navarro took a minute on Tuesday to "dance on Kari Lake’s grave" after it was reported the Arizona Republican lost to Governor-elect Katie Hobbs.
