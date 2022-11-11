ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 1

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited

Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Your Picks For Western Colorado’s Best Places For French Dip

Believe it or not, this Saturday, November 12, 2022, is "National French Dip Day." Where in Western Colorado will you find the best French Dip?. When you head out to celebrate thinly sliced roast beef on a French Roll and au jus, where do you like to go? I posted this question on Facebook. According to you, these are the best places in Western Colorado for French Dip.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Homes For the Holidays For These Homeless Grand Junction Pets?

This week's featured pets in Grand Junction are hoping to be in a permanent home for the holidays. Today's pets of the week include a kitten, a one-year-old mama cat, and a one-year-old mixed-breed dog. If you are thinking about making an addition to your home, consider giving one of these homeless pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society a home for the holidays.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Elk Stuck In A Trampoline Works On Its Routine

Oh, those silly little elk and the crazy predicaments they get themselves into. Ok, so there isn't really anything little about them but the silly part comes into play nicely on this occasion in Evergreen I'm going, to be honest, I've never seen anything like this in my life but there's a first for everything right?
EVERGREEN, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy