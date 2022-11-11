Read full article on original website
Related
Spend the Night in Grand Junction’s St. Regis Loft Airbnb
Looking for a great vacation rental near downtown Grand Junction? Sure we have plenty of great hotels, but the Grand Valley is also loaded with some really cool Airbnb rentals. Today we are headed to downtown Grand Junction to take a look at the St. Regis Loft Airbnb, located inside...
25 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Colorado You Must Visit Once
Traveling across Colorado is something everyone should do at least once. Our great state is full of so many unique towns and attractions that truly make it stand out above the rest. Now, if you find yourself on a road trip across Colorado, because of the vast options when it...
15 Colorado Towns That Have the Dirtiest Sounding Names
Colorado is loaded with unique town names that help tell the unique story of our state. Some of these names are historic, some keep the names of significant people around for us to remember, and others are just totally strange. Get ready for a bunch of uncontrollable snickering as we...
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited
Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
One Colorado City Has Monopoly on Whataburger Locations
The taste of one of the most mouthwatering and delicious burgers is so close, yet so far to reaching those across Colorado. According to a report from 9News, Whataburger has chosen its next four locations in the state of Colorado. Whataburger Returns to Colorado. Houston Historic Retail reports that there...
Western Colorado Whiskey Featured on Popular YouTube Channel
It's always cool to see something local pop up on one of your favorite TV shows, or in this case, a YouTube channel. That is precisely what happened recently as a whiskey from a Western Colorado distillery was featured on Whiskey Vault. A Palisade Colorado Whiskey was Featured on Whiskey...
Your Picks For Western Colorado’s Best Places For French Dip
Believe it or not, this Saturday, November 12, 2022, is "National French Dip Day." Where in Western Colorado will you find the best French Dip?. When you head out to celebrate thinly sliced roast beef on a French Roll and au jus, where do you like to go? I posted this question on Facebook. According to you, these are the best places in Western Colorado for French Dip.
15 Incredible Places You Must Visit in Colorado This Winter
Winter weather has arrived in Colorado. We enjoyed the fall colors that spread across the state, and in just a few weeks we will be able to welcome back one of our favorite times of year - ski season. Are you looking for some great places to take a break...
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
What Would It Take To Open Another Whataburger In Colorado?
A popular burger chain has announced four more new locations coming to Colorado. Have you ever considered opening a fast-food franchise? Take a quick look at what you'd need to do to open your own Whataburger in Colorado. Coloradoans were a bit disappointed to learn all four of the new...
History Will Be Made as Psychedelic Convention Comes to Colorado
Colorado has seen some big changes recently, notably the passing of a proposition decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms this past election. Not missing a beat, a unique and groundbreaking convention will be coming to the state next year celebrating all things psychedelics. A Psychedelic Convention is Coming to Colorado. The convention will...
10 of Idaho’s Most Intriguing and Mysterious Places Hiding in Plain Sight
Thanks to Urban Dictionary, there is a conspiracy theory that Idaho doesn't actually exist. Those of us who call the Gem State home know for a fact that this particular accusation couldn't be further than the truth. Between nuclear testing and the state's rich mining history, Idaho is actually home...
Homes For the Holidays For These Homeless Grand Junction Pets?
This week's featured pets in Grand Junction are hoping to be in a permanent home for the holidays. Today's pets of the week include a kitten, a one-year-old mama cat, and a one-year-old mixed-breed dog. If you are thinking about making an addition to your home, consider giving one of these homeless pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society a home for the holidays.
Have You Ever Tried the Fruit From this Colorado Cactus?
Prickly pear margaritas are commonly featured on cocktail menus at many bars and restaurants throughout Colorado, but have you ever tried the bright pink juice straight from the source?. Prickly pear cacti pop up in places from Mexico to Canada, and two types of the Opuntia species grow in the...
Colorado Elk Stuck In A Trampoline Works On Its Routine
Oh, those silly little elk and the crazy predicaments they get themselves into. Ok, so there isn't really anything little about them but the silly part comes into play nicely on this occasion in Evergreen I'm going, to be honest, I've never seen anything like this in my life but there's a first for everything right?
The Most Expensive Car For Sale in Colorado is $1.45 Million
If you are looking for a rare sports car with high value, you need to check out this Porsche that is currently for sale in the state of Colorado. Not only is the car stunning, but it is also the most expensive vehicle that is currently advertised for sale in the state.
Grand Junction Carries These Bizarre Items In Their Wallet
When was the last time you embarked on a fantastic voyage into that black hole known as a wallet or purse? People in Grand Junction, Colorado carry bizarre stuff with them wherever they go. I asked on Facebook, "What is something you have in your wallet/purse that you think no...
NPS: Stop Licking Colorado River Toads To Get High
Have you ever been out for a hike, saw a majestic creature, and thought “I should lick that"?. Of course, you haven’t. Because that’s stupid. But apparently, the national park service has seen it become such a problem, that they have issued a warning. According to the...
You Could be the Owner of a Big, Blue Barndominium in Wellington
Check Out This $1.6 Million Barndominium in Montrose. Barndominiums are quite the trend as of late. Here is your chance to own one in Montrose, Colorado. Barndominiums are all the rage lately and now is your chance to own one in Greeley.
Travel + Leisure Magazine Lists Five Southwestern Towns as Best in Colorado
We get to experience the allure of Northern Colorado every day — but have you ever traveled down south?. Travel + Leisure recently highlighted five cities in Southwestern Colorado. While the lifestyle magazine notes the region "feels off the beaten path," it says that doesn't make it any less breathtaking.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1