NBC Connecticut

2022 Holiday Events in Connecticut

The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit. Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Here's what Thanksgiving was like in Connecticut throughout history

Thanksgiving celebrations in the Nutmeg State have been a tradition that has survived catastrophes such as supply chain issues, a global pandemic and a world war — and none of those were even in the past 50 years. Regardless of the challenges of a changing world, Connecticut residents have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

Are there Bobcats in Connecticut? (We have the answer!)

Within a month of moving to CT, I looked out on my back porch to see a giant wild cat standing on my favorite chair. Not being native to the state, I freaked out – what was it? A mountain lion? A lynx? That led me to research if there are bobcats in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Curbed

Out of Horror, Beauty: A Visit to the New Sandy Hook Memorial

How do you commemorate an event that is both uniquely awful and appallingly routine? I wish we could remember the Sandy Hook school shooting as an anomaly, the instant before everything changed. But it wasn’t. While it utterly transformed dozens of families and hundreds of lives, it left the regular rhythms of American tragedy no different. Instead, it became the horror we might forget to be shocked by, because there will always be another massacre of the innocents to remember, and another after that.
NEWTOWN, CT
WTNH

Expert discusses Alzheimer’s awareness, warning signs

(WTNH) — Some disturbing news, Alzheimer’s disease has affected nearly 80,000 Connecticut residents, and new cases are being diagnosed every day. November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, so Chief Operating Officer at Assisted Living Services Inc., Mario D’Aquila, joined News 8 to dive into information on the disease. D’Aquila will explain what Alzheimer’s disease is, what […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Inflation puts squeeze on CT families during Thanksgiving season

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Prices at local supermarkets have soared in recent months due to inflation. With Thanksgiving right around the corner, local families have to spend more to put a meal on the table this holiday season. The bird flu that swept through the poultry population is partially...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Connecticut hospitals at or near capacity with RSV and flu patients

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two of Connecticut's largest children's hospitals are at or near capacity, dealing with kids with RSV, a respiratory virus. As of Monday afternoon, Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital were at nearly 100% capacity with the Intensive Care Unit at 85% capacity.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Crews preparing for CT’s first snow of the season

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - We’re expecting our first snow of the season Tuesday evening. Plowing companies across the state are getting ready. Eyewitness News talked to James Doyle who is the owner of Innovative Lawn and Landscape. They have about 7-10 plow trucks and machines combined. This time of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Dan Haar: How did Lamont trounce Stefanowski? Here's the breakdown

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first Tuesday of October, with Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign in overdrive, he trekked to the small eastern Connecticut dairy farming town of Ellington for a discussion on agriculture alongside Jaime Foster, the local state representative who had served on the state's milk promotion board.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT

