How do you commemorate an event that is both uniquely awful and appallingly routine? I wish we could remember the Sandy Hook school shooting as an anomaly, the instant before everything changed. But it wasn’t. While it utterly transformed dozens of families and hundreds of lives, it left the regular rhythms of American tragedy no different. Instead, it became the horror we might forget to be shocked by, because there will always be another massacre of the innocents to remember, and another after that.

NEWTOWN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO