Country Glamour! See What Your Favorite Stars Are Wearing to the 2022 CMA Awards
Gather ’round, country music fans! The 2022 CMAs are finally here, and with it, one of the industry’s biggest nights for red carpet fashion. Who’s Hosting and Performing at the 2022 CMA Awards?. Hosted by American Idol’s Luke Bryan and retired NFL legend Peyton Manning at Nashville’s...
Why Jimmie Allen Canceled His CMA Performance Hours Before Award Show
Watch: Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other. Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight. While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Open 2022 CMA Awards With Moving Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 2022 CMA Awards with a stunning tribute to country music icon Loretta Lynn. The star-studded trio of country music powerhouses appeared on stage, ready to shine the spotlight on Lynn by singing a slew of her biggest hits. Wearing a yellow and white sparkler of a dress, Underwood kicked it off with her rendition of the 1966 hit "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man.") From there, Lambert took the reins in a black dress with silver trim, singing "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."
George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT
CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
CMA Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night
The 2022 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live from Nashville on Wednesday night The night of nights in country music is finally here! For its 56th year, the CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning as hosts and a star-studded performance lineup. This year, Lainey Wilson is leading the nominations list — making her only the fourth artist in history to debut on the CMA ballot with six nominations...
CMA Awards 1999: Alan Jackson & George Strait’s Middle Finger To Country Radio With “Murder On Music Row” Performance
It’s a week night and you’re winding down after a long day at work, so you decide to run to the gas station and get you a sixer of Bud heavy’s, and flip on the TV for a little while before you call it a night. Typically...
Jimmie Allen Cancels CMAs Appearance For Understandable Reason
Jimmie Allen dropped out of the 2022 Country Music Association Awards just moments before the ceremony was set to start on Wednesday. The "Best Shot" singer was scheduled to perform "Out in the Middle" with Zac Brown Band and Marcus King during the ceremony at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Allen, 37, said he was feeling too ill to take the stage.
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson Declare ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ With 2022 CMA Awards Performance
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson brought their honky-tonk sendoff "You're Drunk, Go Home" to the 2022 CMA Awards stage. Ballerini began the highly-anticipated performance solo before being joined by Pearce and Clarkson. She introduced the other women after the first chorus. The three — in matching blue outfits — belted out the fun, catchy lyrics on a single platform. A waterfall of sparks cascaded behind them as they closed out the final chorus in front of rambunctious applause.
Hardy + Lainey Wilson Bring Haunting ‘Wait in the Truck’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson and Hardy took the CMA Awards stage for their first televised performance of their rising hit "Wait in the Truck" on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) in Nashville. And let's just say it was worth the wait, because these two killed it. With a set that brought everyone back...
Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Luke Combs was crowned entertainer of the year at Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards, the second year in a row that he's taken home the night's top honor. “I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true,” Combs said, dedicating...
Carrie Underwood Leads Career-Spanning Alan Jackson Tribute at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson put their own spin on some of Alan Jackson's most beloved hits during a spirited tribute medley at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Underwood started things with a subdued version of the Jackson classic "Remember...
Throwback To Patty Loveless’ Performance Of “Lonely Too Long” From The 1996 CMA Awards
Patty Loveless is a legend. At this year’s CMA Awards, she took the stage with Chris Stapleton for one of the best performances of the night, a tribute to their home state of Kentucky with an incredible duet of “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.”. Which got me...
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Bring Reflective ‘Where We Started’ to 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]
Thomas Rhett and pop star Katy Perry teamed up for a performance of their soaring, pop-leaning duet, "Where We Started," at the 2022 CMA Awards. Rhett kicked off the performance alone, diving into the first verse as clips from the track's music video were projected onto fabric that hung from the ceiling, creating a stirring visual effect. Perry, dressed in a denim dress and black cowboy hat, emerged from behind the curtain to belt out song's hopeful lyrics about a lasting love story.
2022 CMA Awards: Fans Call for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s Return as Hosts During Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning’s Intro
The 56th annual CMA Awards ceremony has officially begun with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at the helm—and many fans are already airing their disappointment. It seemed that fans were excited when they learned that Bryan was returning as a host for the second year in a row. And when he announced that his friend and NFL great Manning was helping, social media went wild. But after only minutes of the airing, people took to Twitter to ask for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s return.
Lainey Wilson Brings ‘Heart Like a Truck’ to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ After CMA Awards [Watch]
Lainey Wilson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) to perform her latest single, "Heart Like a Truck." The episode aired after the 2022 CMA Awards, which proved to be a big night for the Louisiana native. Wearing a monochromatic olive green ensemble with her signature bell-bottom...
Carly Pearce Stuns With Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At CMA Awards
DAMN. Carly Pearce gave what is easily already one of the best performances of the night at the CMA Awards, singing her tribute to the late, great Loretta Lynn “Dear Miss Loretta.” Joined by the great Ricky Skaggs and Sonya Isaacs on stage in Nashville, she also wore a dress very reminiscent of Mrs. Loretta’s 1972 look she wore when she became the first women to win the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year. Carly actually debuted this song at […] The post Carly Pearce Stuns With Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At CMA Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning team up as hosts, Carrie Underwood to perform and what else to know
The 2022 CMA Awards are set to take place Wednesday, Nov. 9, and promise to be an exciting show. The CMA Awards have been known as one of country music's biggest nights, and the CMA stage has seen it all. With a new host, an impressive list of performers and heartwarming tributes planned, this year's show is expected to be filled with just as many iconic moments, if not more.
Luke Bryan's Leaps, Maren Morris' Cameo, Lainey Wilson's Dad Moment: What You Didn't See on TV at the CMAs
When the cameras turn away during the awards show, country's biggest stars still create eye-catching moments Rest assured, if you were sitting in front of your TV, you had the best seat in the house Wednesday night for the 56th annual CMA Awards show. But you still missed another show going on inside Nashville's packed Bridgestone Arena during country's biggest night, and PEOPLE was there to report on what you didn't see on TV: DID SHE OR DIDN'T SHE COME? That was the big question surrounding Maren Morris, a nominee for album...
Cody Johnson Snags Single of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022 with “‘Til You Can’t”
Cody Johnson’s breakout number one hit “Til You Can’t” won against Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt,” Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney’s “Half of My Hometown,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” and Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave” as CMA’s 2022 Single of the Year.
