ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Du Chien, WI

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Why Jimmie Allen Canceled His CMA Performance Hours Before Award Show

Watch: Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other. Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight. While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.
Taste of Country

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Open 2022 CMA Awards With Moving Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 2022 CMA Awards with a stunning tribute to country music icon Loretta Lynn. The star-studded trio of country music powerhouses appeared on stage, ready to shine the spotlight on Lynn by singing a slew of her biggest hits. Wearing a yellow and white sparkler of a dress, Underwood kicked it off with her rendition of the 1966 hit "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man.") From there, Lambert took the reins in a black dress with silver trim, singing "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT

CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
TENNESSEE STATE
People

CMA Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night

The 2022 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live from Nashville on Wednesday night The night of nights in country music is finally here! For its 56th year, the CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning as hosts and a star-studded performance lineup. This year, Lainey Wilson is leading the nominations list — making her only the fourth artist in history to debut on the CMA ballot with six nominations...
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Jimmie Allen Cancels CMAs Appearance For Understandable Reason

Jimmie Allen dropped out of the 2022 Country Music Association Awards just moments before the ceremony was set to start on Wednesday. The "Best Shot" singer was scheduled to perform "Out in the Middle" with Zac Brown Band and Marcus King during the ceremony at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Allen, 37, said he was feeling too ill to take the stage.
Taste of Country

Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson Declare ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ With 2022 CMA Awards Performance

Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson brought their honky-tonk sendoff "You're Drunk, Go Home" to the 2022 CMA Awards stage. Ballerini began the highly-anticipated performance solo before being joined by Pearce and Clarkson. She introduced the other women after the first chorus. The three — in matching blue outfits — belted out the fun, catchy lyrics on a single platform. A waterfall of sparks cascaded behind them as they closed out the final chorus in front of rambunctious applause.
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
NASHVILLE, TN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Luke Combs was crowned entertainer of the year at Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards, the second year in a row that he's taken home the night's top honor. “I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true,” Combs said, dedicating...
Taste of Country

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Bring Reflective ‘Where We Started’ to 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]

Thomas Rhett and pop star Katy Perry teamed up for a performance of their soaring, pop-leaning duet, "Where We Started," at the 2022 CMA Awards. Rhett kicked off the performance alone, diving into the first verse as clips from the track's music video were projected onto fabric that hung from the ceiling, creating a stirring visual effect. Perry, dressed in a denim dress and black cowboy hat, emerged from behind the curtain to belt out song's hopeful lyrics about a lasting love story.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

2022 CMA Awards: Fans Call for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s Return as Hosts During Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning’s Intro

The 56th annual CMA Awards ceremony has officially begun with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at the helm—and many fans are already airing their disappointment. It seemed that fans were excited when they learned that Bryan was returning as a host for the second year in a row. And when he announced that his friend and NFL great Manning was helping, social media went wild. But after only minutes of the airing, people took to Twitter to ask for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s return.
Whiskey Riff

Carly Pearce Stuns With Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At CMA Awards

DAMN. Carly Pearce gave what is easily already one of the best performances of the night at the CMA Awards, singing her tribute to the late, great Loretta Lynn “Dear Miss Loretta.” Joined by the great Ricky Skaggs and Sonya Isaacs on stage in Nashville, she also wore a dress very reminiscent of Mrs. Loretta’s 1972 look she wore when she became the first women to win the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year. Carly actually debuted this song at […] The post Carly Pearce Stuns With Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At CMA Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox News

CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning team up as hosts, Carrie Underwood to perform and what else to know

The 2022 CMA Awards are set to take place Wednesday, Nov. 9, and promise to be an exciting show. The CMA Awards have been known as one of country music's biggest nights, and the CMA stage has seen it all. With a new host, an impressive list of performers and heartwarming tributes planned, this year's show is expected to be filled with just as many iconic moments, if not more.
People

Luke Bryan's Leaps, Maren Morris' Cameo, Lainey Wilson's Dad Moment: What You Didn't See on TV at the CMAs

When the cameras turn away during the awards show, country's biggest stars still create eye-catching moments Rest assured, if you were sitting in front of your TV, you had the best seat in the house Wednesday night for the 56th annual CMA Awards show. But you still missed another show going on inside Nashville's packed Bridgestone Arena during country's biggest night, and PEOPLE was there to report on what you didn't see on TV: DID SHE OR DIDN'T SHE COME? That was the big question surrounding Maren Morris, a nominee for album...
NASHVILLE, TN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy