ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Quick Country 96.5

Retired Vikings Players Spotted At a Minnesota Bar

What a great Minnesota Vikings game to watch with great plays on both sides of the ball. Two Retired Vikings players hosted a watch party in Duluth over the weekend. I feel like I'm still trying to pick my jaw up from off the floor after that crazy game in Buffalo. I'm not going to lie, I almost shut the game off at halftime when the Bills were up by 24 - 10. However, I'm so glad I didn't because wow.
DULUTH, MN
markerzone.com

DEVAN DUBNYK ON FORMER 1ST OVERALL PICK AND TEAMMATE, 'THIS GUY WAS AN IDIOT'

Devan Dubnyk joined Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor on Monday and had strong words for his former teammate, Nail Yakupov. Gregor asked the retired goalie about the worst teammate he ever had with regards to taking high shots in practice. Without hesitation, Dubnyk offered Yakupov's name. Dubnyk: Oh, Nail Yakupov....
The Spun

Vikings Signed Veteran Tight End On Monday Afternoon

The Minnesota Vikings are on top of the NFL world following Sunday's momentous 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. Following the epic Week 10 win, Minnesota added some organizational depth Monday afternoon by signing tight end James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad. A fifth-round pick in 2015, O’Shaughnessy...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Third possible NBA expansion city emerges in the running

The NBA’s growing popularity has spurred talk of expansion, and while Seattle and Las Vegas are likely the next sites, Mexico City has emerged as a possible contender. The NBA is the hottest ticket in town, at least among ownership groups. The league has seen steady fan and revenue growth over the years, while MLB and the NFL have each had their share of issues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
567K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy