ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

With nearly double the number of McDonald’s locations in Ohio, this is the most common fast food chain in the state

By Jack McLaughlin
614now.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant is known for their "Ohio style pizza," which features a hearty crust that's made from scratch, their uniquely sweet (and delicious) signature sauce, and house-made garlic oil. Check out their BBQ chicken pizza - called the Piggy Bird on their menu - which has chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, and French-fried onions. If you like white pizza, customers highly recommend their Basic B pizza. And if you're vegan, they have excellent vegan pizza pies; patrons highly enjoy the Kennedy (topped with extra vegan sausage and peppadew peppers) and vegan version of the Firebird pizza (buffalo sauce, a vegan white sauce, and vegan buffalo chicken).
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and are currently looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing ideas for an affordable and fun weekend getaway in Ohio. If you have never been to any of these places, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Ohio woman scammed by fake dog rescue on Facebook

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family. “We have a Chiweenie now, his name’s Rocky, and my kids decided that he needed a friend,” said Robinson. “So, I’d been searching for a puppy and found, came across this one.”
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Highest-rated stouts in Ohio

The stout is known for being especially full-bodied, dark, strong, lightly sweet, and sometimes creamy. It often features flavor notes of roasted coffee, chocolate, and malt. However, the versatility of a stout lends itself to more experimentation than one might assume. Yes, there are the more well-known Irish and English stouts, American stouts (and double […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How Ohio rewards schools with lottery sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lottery jackpots are climbing to new records — and the Ohio Lottery Commission benefits from the hype. Profits from the lottery in Ohio go straight into a state-managed fund for K-12 education, and some of that money goes into the private sector. Massive lottery jackpots, including a record-shattering $2 billion dollar […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Hilliard man dies in Texas air show crash

Hilliard man dies in Texas air show crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AdOWHo. Hilliard man dies in Texas air show crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AdOWHo. University of Virginia confirms identities of three …. University of Virginia confirms identities of three football players killed in shooting. CPD releases body camera footage from shootout. CPD...
HILLIARD, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy