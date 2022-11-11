Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Catch share consequencesDoug StewartNew Bedford, MA
Related
Brown Daily Herald
At a weekly breakfast, a taste of RIPTA’s free transport program
At 7 a.m. last Sunday, a small line formed outside a side chapel at Mathewson Street United Methodist Church in downtown Providence. Normally, lines at this hour would only be for food, as the church offers free breakfast each week for unhoused people. But this particular morning, those in line were also waiting for something else — a free bus pass.
Pawtucket compassion center to open next week
Mother Earth Wellness will officially open its doors to patients on Nov. 21.
Uprise RI
Trans Day of Joy Celebrated in South Kingston
Rhode Island’s transgender community members, families, and allies gathered at the Contemporary Theater Amphitheater in South Kingston on Saturday to celebrate a “Trans Day of Joy.” The outdoor event, organized by LGBTQ Action RI, featured speakers, information about local organizations, available resources for individuals and families, and actions to take in support of transgender equality in the state.
independentri.com
Narragansett Town Council approves plan to move local home
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — As one of its final acts before the new term, the Narragansett Town Council approved plans to move an 1896 beach home on Boston Neck Road, 1,000 feet down the street to a new location. The date now penciled in for the move: Nov. 15, in...
providencedailydose.com
RI Coat Exchange Accepting Donations
The annual Buy Nothing Day Coat Exchange will take place, as always, the Friday after Thanksgiving; you still have time to check your closets for coats, hats, gloves, etc. for the stuff you no longer wear or have . . . outgrown. There are collection sites around the state with a few here in Providence:
GoLocalProv
RI Women in the Arts to be Celebrated at Irish Music Show in November
Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles will debut their newest show, “Health to the Ladies,” on Saturday, November 26, at the Blackstone River Theatre. “Titled for a traditional Irish jig, the concert of dance, music, song, and story celebrates the contributions of historic Rhode Island ladies to the arts and to the special season of hearth, home, and holidays,” says Doyle.
laconiadailysun.com
ABC6.com
Crew battling fire at Fall River shopping plaza
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping plaza in Fall River Monday night. The fire broke out at the shopping complex on Mariano Bishop Blvd. just after 9 p.m. The plaza is home to several businesses including Burns Power Tools. Video show a...
newportthisweek.com
Stormwater Innovative Expo on Nov. 30
The Rhode Island Green Infrastructure Coalition (RIGIC) will host its fourth annual Stormwater Innovation Expo in partnership with the Providence Stormwater Innovation Center, the American Planning Association Rhode Island, and The Rhode Island Public Works Association. The event will take place on November 30 from 8:30AM-3:30M at the Roger Williams Park Casino (1000 Elmwood Avenue, Providence, RI 02907). Attendees will discover new and innovative products and services being used in the construction and maintenance of green stormwater infrastructure across Rhode Island and the industry.
fallriverreporter.com
Former president of the Academica Club in Fall River passes away
A man well known to the Fall River area community has recently passed away. According to his daughter Stephanie, 70-year-old Nelson Paiva, of Swansea, passed away Sunday, November 6, unexpectedly, in Portsmouth, RI. He was the loving husband of Ana (Gomes) Paiva, of 34 years. Born in Porto Formoso, Sao...
RI veteran turns to model trains for comfort
It's a hobby that has always kept Robert Urquhart going, even when he was younger.
Make-A-Wish holds Wine and Wishes event
Make-A-Wish held its Wine and Wishes event on Friday night at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence.
Middletown repaving roadways this week
Police urged drivers to use caution in work zones and said to expect detours and delays.
Driver arrested after pursuit through 6 RI communities
Ryan S. Nadeau, 34, was charged with felony assault and/or battery, eluding law enforcement, obstructing police, and resisting arrest.
WCVB
Mansfield boy collects 2 tons of food, $4K in donations for Massachusetts pantries
MANSFIELD, Mass. — After he collected weeks' worth of food for his local food pantry in 2021, Belmond Schwartz said he wanted to do it "bigger and better" in a year's time. The 9-year-old from Mansfield, Massachusetts, delivered on his promise in a big way, collecting 2 tons of food that will be going to food pantries in his hometown and the neighboring community of Easton as they prepare to feed people in need for Thanksgiving.
fallriverreporter.com
25th Annual Illuminated Boat Parade to kick off in Newport Harbor
Bundle up and head down to Newport Harbor for the 25th Annual Illuminated Boat Parade as they kick off the holiday season this month. All are invited to watch the parade of lighted boats compete for best decorated as we all sail into the most wonderful time of the year.
New Miss Fall River, Outstanding Teen Crowned for 2023
Two local women were crowned to represent the Spindle City for this year's Miss Fall River/Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition. Megan Sylvia of New Bedford took home the title of Miss Fall River 2023 and Na’shajia Monteiro is your new Miss Fall River Outstanding Teen for 2023. Olivia Marques hosted...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Drive Thru Drama & Men in Suits
10:30 a.m. – Police were called to assist at a car accident where a state police car was hit after it had pulled over to assist when a car went down the embankment on Route 4. 12:32 p.m. – Police were called to an illegal burn on Division Road...
GoLocalProv
RI Veteran Starts Company to Provide Civilians With “Survival Solutions”
Rhode Island Marine Corps veteran Robert "Bobby" Kells, Jr. has started a company to provide civilians with what they might need in the event of a catastrophic event. Kells — along with fellow veteran Bob Smith — recently launched U.S. Survival Solutions, and have been selling out kits at trade shows and at stores, including in Rhode Island.
Turnto10.com
Officials wrap up projects on Federal Hill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — After more than two and a half years, a host of projects to renovate Federal Hill in Providence came to a close Friday. City officials and leaders from Federal Hill's Commerce Association gathered near DePasquale Square to celebrate the improvements, which include paving along Atwells Avenue, updated gas and electrical lines, new sidewalks, a renovated fountain in the square and the completion of brick work in four prominent sections.
Comments / 0