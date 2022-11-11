Read full article on original website
newyorkalmanack.com
Hikers Rescued From Around Lake George, Saranac, Shawangunk Ridge
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents throughout New York State. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured or distressed people. What follows is a report, prepared...
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
Support Rising For Duanesburg Marine Seeking ‘Normal Life’ With Help Of Service Dog
Support is swelling for a New York Marine hoping to raise enough money to purchase a service dog that can help him cope with mental illnesses stemming from his time in service. Schenectady County resident Scott Matthews, age 24, of Duanesburg, served active duty in the Marines for four years,...
Missing Upstate NY Man Found Trying to Set Himself on Fire in Strangers Home
Can you imagine being told someone broke in and burned down your house? That's the reality for one Upstate New Yorker. The New York State Police recently called DEC Forest Rangers for help in Hamilton County to try and find a missing 25-year-old man. Officers reported the man as an "overdue hunter", meaning he hadn't told anyone where he was for a long period of time.
Victorian Streetwalk returns to Saratoga Springs
Next month, Saratoga Springs is putting on a special annual event across Broadway. The Victorian Streetwalk Weekend is set to decorate the streets for the 36th year.
newyorkalmanack.com
Battles of Stone Arabia, Klock’s Field Archeological Study Complete
Colonel John Brown, leading a force of New York and Massachusetts revolutionaries left Fort Paris in Stone Arabia in an attempt to attack what he believed was a smaller, isolated enemy force. Instead, Johnson’s much larger force defeated the revolutionaries in a running battle, during which Brown was killed. The...
Veteran stops and helps assist police with arrest
A veteran and current truck driver is being recognized by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for assisting a deputy in cuffing a man who was resisting arrest.
wamc.org
Where the chestnuts grow
My friend Bruce Shenker forwarded me an email about a chestnut tree planting event he was attending in Greenwich, NY last Monday and suggested I join him. We’d have to leave Columbia County by 7:30 to arrive on time for the 9:00 planting demonstration. Correction: due to daylight savings time the demo had been moved up. It was now 8 a.m. In other words we’d have to leave at the crack of dawn.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs chiropractor focuses on patient-centered care
A chiropractor in Saratoga Springs is focusing on patient-centered care. Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered...
Holiday princesses to visit Lake George hotel
Christmas is coming fast to the Lake George area. The village Holiday Inn Resort has its own docket of holiday festivities - including visits from some familiar princesses, and the chance for young ones to experience a magical and enchanted night at the hotel.
NEWS10 ABC
11/12/22: Cooler with a Few Showers to end the Weekend
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. If you were up early today, then you enjoyed a little bit of the warmer air, however, those temperatures did nothing but fall all afternoon long with a gusty west northwest wind. A storm system moving through tonight will bring the chance of a shower, and as a storm moves off the coast Sunday morning expect the chance of a shower, especially Albany south and east early in the day.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 11-13
The weekend is almost here! From music to races to Saratoga Comic Con, there are quite a few things happening on November 11, 12, and 13.
An exclusive first look: Bond vehicles on display at Saratoga Auto Museum
Saratoga Automobile Museum is racing into its newest and quite possibly most exciting exhibit to date. Its name's Bond, Bond in Motion, and NEWS10 is getting a first look at the top-secret installment.
Entire Mechanicville Community Vying For Boys’ Soccer State ‘Ship
Mechanicville is a special community. I know because I was born and raised there and have returned to raise my family in this amazing city. The Mechanicville boys' soccer team is now on the cusp of winning the first-ever state championship for any boys program in Mechanicville School history and the entire community is rooting for them.
Police investigating fatal crash in Johnsburg
Police say the car went off the road and struck several trees before overturning.
WNYT
Johnstown man killed in Indiana shooting
The family of a man from in Johnstown is mourning his death after he was shot and killed early Friday morning in South Bend, Indiana. WNDU, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, reports officers heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced dead at the scene.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Election 2022: Saratoga County vs. NY State - Comparison and Analysis
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Despite a changing electorate, an increase in population, and a redrawing of district boundaries, Saratoga voters this week elected to largely maintain the present state of affairs when choosing their political leaders. Congressman Paul Tonko, Assemblypersons Mary Beth Walsh and Carrie Woerner, and county district attorney...
WKTV
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree on its way to NYC
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. -- The iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was cut down in Queensbury Thursday. According to Rockefeller Center the tree was 82 feet tall and weighed in at 14 tons. State Troopers in Troop G assisted with traffic as it was taken down. The tree is now on its...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
End of an Era
SARATOGA SPRINGS —Local Socialite, Philanthropist and Fashion Icon, Michele Riggi is moving (literally) on to the next phase of her life. With the recent announcement of sale of her longtime home on North Broadway, the Palazzo Riggi, Michele will be relocating soon. “I’m embarking on a new life...I sold my Saratoga home yesterday!” Riggi stated.
Farm-to-table restaurant opens in former Latham Kmart building
Scarlet Knife, a farm-to-table concept restaurant, has officially opened in the former Kmart building at 195 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham. The restaurant's bar opened on Thursday and the dining room opens Friday at 5 p.m.
