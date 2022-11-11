ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnsburg, NY

newyorkalmanack.com

Hikers Rescued From Around Lake George, Saranac, Shawangunk Ridge

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents throughout New York State. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured or distressed people. What follows is a report, prepared...
SARANAC, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Battles of Stone Arabia, Klock’s Field Archeological Study Complete

Colonel John Brown, leading a force of New York and Massachusetts revolutionaries left Fort Paris in Stone Arabia in an attempt to attack what he believed was a smaller, isolated enemy force. Instead, Johnson’s much larger force defeated the revolutionaries in a running battle, during which Brown was killed. The...
FORT PLAIN, NY
wamc.org

Where the chestnuts grow

My friend Bruce Shenker forwarded me an email about a chestnut tree planting event he was attending in Greenwich, NY last Monday and suggested I join him. We’d have to leave Columbia County by 7:30 to arrive on time for the 9:00 planting demonstration. Correction: due to daylight savings time the demo had been moved up. It was now 8 a.m. In other words we’d have to leave at the crack of dawn.
GREENWICH, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs chiropractor focuses on patient-centered care

A chiropractor in Saratoga Springs is focusing on patient-centered care. Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Holiday princesses to visit Lake George hotel

Christmas is coming fast to the Lake George area. The village Holiday Inn Resort has its own docket of holiday festivities - including visits from some familiar princesses, and the chance for young ones to experience a magical and enchanted night at the hotel.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

11/12/22: Cooler with a Few Showers to end the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. If you were up early today, then you enjoyed a little bit of the warmer air, however, those temperatures did nothing but fall all afternoon long with a gusty west northwest wind. A storm system moving through tonight will bring the chance of a shower, and as a storm moves off the coast Sunday morning expect the chance of a shower, especially Albany south and east early in the day.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Johnstown man killed in Indiana shooting

The family of a man from in Johnstown is mourning his death after he was shot and killed early Friday morning in South Bend, Indiana. WNDU, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, reports officers heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced dead at the scene.
SOUTH BEND, IN
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Election 2022: Saratoga County vs. NY State - Comparison and Analysis

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Despite a changing electorate, an increase in population, and a redrawing of district boundaries, Saratoga voters this week elected to largely maintain the present state of affairs when choosing their political leaders. Congressman Paul Tonko, Assemblypersons Mary Beth Walsh and Carrie Woerner, and county district attorney...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree on its way to NYC

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. -- The iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was cut down in Queensbury Thursday. According to Rockefeller Center the tree was 82 feet tall and weighed in at 14 tons. State Troopers in Troop G assisted with traffic as it was taken down. The tree is now on its...
QUEENSBURY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

End of an Era

SARATOGA SPRINGS —Local Socialite, Philanthropist and Fashion Icon, Michele Riggi is moving (literally) on to the next phase of her life. With the recent announcement of sale of her longtime home on North Broadway, the Palazzo Riggi, Michele will be relocating soon. “I’m embarking on a new life...I sold my Saratoga home yesterday!” Riggi stated.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

