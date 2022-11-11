Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisiana State
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960sAnita DurairajKillona, LA
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
A Pregnant University of New Orleans Student Disappeared Day After New Year 1999. Where Is Daphne Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Related
WWL-TV
Lot next to New Orleans church becomes illegal dumping ground for tires
NEW ORLEANS — A lot next to a church in New Orleans East has turned into an illegal dumping ground for tires. Pastor Lamar Dunford of Innovations Full Gospel Baptist Church said someone dumped dozens of tires and a few couches behind the empty building next door three weeks ago.
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans reported thousands of customers were without power
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans reported that more than 2,000 customers were without power Tuesday morning. The customers affected were mainly in Mid-City. Parts of the French Quarter were also without power. According to Entergy, the power outage was weather-related. However, the power has been restored. Warren Easton...
Power outage reported in the French Quarter and part of Mid City
NEW ORLEANS — Residents in parts of Mid City and the French Quarter woke up with no electricity on a cold and wet Tuesday morning. At about 7:00 a.m., Entergy New Orleans Outage Map shows more than 2,900 Entergy customers are without power. Residents reported their power went out about 10:30 last night.
Illegal trash dumping continues across Lower 9th Ward
NEW ORLEANS — Illegal dumping across the city continues an issue residents in the Lower 9th Ward have been experiencing for years. Forstall St. in the Lower 9th Ward, building materials, tires, car parts, and even a boat. Resident Alyssa Hillger has lived here for five years. “I think...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish would prohibit new hazardous material bulk storage sites, under draft rules
Jefferson Parish would prohibit businesses from opening new bulk storage sites for hazardous materials under a sprawling proposal aimed at modernizing the parish’s industrial zoning rules. The proposed regulation is one of several recommended in an 85-page report released Sunday and authored by the parish’s Planning Department and the...
Millions of dollars worth of vessels burn in New Orleans
Flames tore through several boats and yachts at Seabrook Harbor and Marine in New Orleans Sunday. The call came in at 5:45am. “The first NOFD company arrived on the scene of… five boats fully engulfed in flames,”
Will the old Six Flags site ever be redeveloped?
NEW ORLEANS — Abandoned roller coasters and a rusting Ferris Wheel have loomed over New Orleans East for 17 years. The old Six Flags Amusement Park closed for the storm and never reopened. But just last year, the City of New Orleans chose a developer to take on the...
NOLA.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by tow truck in downtown New Orleans on Poydras Street, police say
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a tow truck Monday morning in downtown New Orleans, police said. The person was hit at 8:55 a.m. at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras streets (map). The tow truck driver was on South Peters and was turning left onto Poydras Street...
WDSU
City Park Carousel burglarized, police searching for suspect
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of burglarizing the City Park Carousel. On Nov. 12, a City Park maintenance worker reported that a shed that contained equipment for the carousel had been burglarized in the 100 block of Victory Avenue.
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: Nonprofit that owns Willows received millions in state financing
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A religious nonprofit that owns local apartment complexes and pays no property tax is making millions of dollars in revenue every year. Through our Fox 8 Defenders reports, we’ve shown the substandard living conditions residents face at The Willows and Parc Fontaine apartments. Now, one lawmaker says he’s working to strip Global Ministries Foundation of its tax-exempt status, and he has other lawmakers willing to help.
NOPD shoots man near Superdome, investigation underway
NEW ORLEANS — Yellow police tape blocked off the Poydras Street entrance to the Caesars Superdome Tuesday after a New Orleans police officer shot a man at least once. “Shot in the arm and I believe the upper extremity. It’s apparent he has a wound to the upper extremity as well,” NOPD Chief Deputy Superintendent Chris Goodly said.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Inspector General launches investigation into Cantrell’s use of city-owned apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Inspector General has launched an investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s use of the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments, sources tell FOX 8. A series of FOX 8 investigations found Mayor Cantrell spending hundreds of hours in the apartment, often for hours...
fox8live.com
NOFD battling 3-alarm fire at SeaBrook Harbor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine. Witness Demetrius Witherspoon, who lives near the marina in the 5800 block of France Road, told Fox 8 the fire broke out shortly before 5:30 a.m. and was threatening several yachts moored at the marina.
NOLA.com
IV Waste's Sidney Torres considered not picking up trash to prove how important he is to New Orleans
New Orleans trash magnate Sidney Torres IV on Wednesday issued a not-so-veiled warning to the City Council and his critics: If you don’t stop spreading "things that just aren’t true” about him and his company IV Waste, he could simply stop picking up the trash in a large part of New Orleans.
wbrz.com
Metairie man ticketed for killing alligator out of season
ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man was ticketed for hunting and killing an alligator Nov. 7, more than a month after alligator season had ended. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 29-year-old Daniel Duzac of Metairie was found with a 7-foot, 9-inch alligator near the Mississippi River flood control locks.
fox8live.com
Tow truck strikes, kills pedestrian in Downtown, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras Streets. Police say that a pedestrian was struck by a tow truck and killed upon impact. Police did not offer any additional details. See a spelling or grammar error in our...
From eyesore to historic property: How a neglected N.O. East hotel beat the odds
NEW ORLEANS — For 17 years, people driving into New Orleans East have been greeted with one word: Caveman. Abandoned since Hurricane Katrina, what used to be a Holiday Inn became a nine-story billboard advertising the neglect and decay in New Orleans East. It was a daily reminder for...
fox8live.com
Suspect sought in armed robbery of Central City phone store
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate the suspect who robbed a Central City phone store last week. The armed man entered the Boost Mobile store in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue last Tuesday (Nov. 8) around 7:19 p.m., when only one employee was inside.
WDSU
Organizers behind recall effort of New Orleans mayor providing signature update
Organizers behind the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be holding a news conference on Tuesday. The news conference will be held on the steps of City Hall. Organizers plan to provide an update on the signatures needed in the recall effort. The news conference begins at...
WDSU
Woman shot in the Lower Garden District Friday evening, police say
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a woman was shot in the Lower Garden District on Friday evening. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound to her body at the intersection of Calliope Street and Convention Center Boulevard around 6:05 p.m. The victim was transported...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0