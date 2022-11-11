ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Entergy New Orleans reported thousands of customers were without power

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans reported that more than 2,000 customers were without power Tuesday morning. The customers affected were mainly in Mid-City. Parts of the French Quarter were also without power. According to Entergy, the power outage was weather-related. However, the power has been restored. Warren Easton...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Power outage reported in the French Quarter and part of Mid City

NEW ORLEANS — Residents in parts of Mid City and the French Quarter woke up with no electricity on a cold and wet Tuesday morning. At about 7:00 a.m., Entergy New Orleans Outage Map shows more than 2,900 Entergy customers are without power. Residents reported their power went out about 10:30 last night.
WWL

Illegal trash dumping continues across Lower 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS — Illegal dumping across the city continues an issue residents in the Lower 9th Ward have been experiencing for years. Forstall St. in the Lower 9th Ward, building materials, tires, car parts, and even a boat. Resident Alyssa Hillger has lived here for five years. “I think...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Will the old Six Flags site ever be redeveloped?

NEW ORLEANS — Abandoned roller coasters and a rusting Ferris Wheel have loomed over New Orleans East for 17 years. The old Six Flags Amusement Park closed for the storm and never reopened. But just last year, the City of New Orleans chose a developer to take on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

City Park Carousel burglarized, police searching for suspect

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of burglarizing the City Park Carousel. On Nov. 12, a City Park maintenance worker reported that a shed that contained equipment for the carousel had been burglarized in the 100 block of Victory Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Fox 8 Defenders: Nonprofit that owns Willows received millions in state financing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A religious nonprofit that owns local apartment complexes and pays no property tax is making millions of dollars in revenue every year. Through our Fox 8 Defenders reports, we’ve shown the substandard living conditions residents face at The Willows and Parc Fontaine apartments. Now, one lawmaker says he’s working to strip Global Ministries Foundation of its tax-exempt status, and he has other lawmakers willing to help.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

NOPD shoots man near Superdome, investigation underway

NEW ORLEANS — Yellow police tape blocked off the Poydras Street entrance to the Caesars Superdome Tuesday after a New Orleans police officer shot a man at least once. “Shot in the arm and I believe the upper extremity. It’s apparent he has a wound to the upper extremity as well,” NOPD Chief Deputy Superintendent Chris Goodly said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

NOFD battling 3-alarm fire at SeaBrook Harbor

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine. Witness Demetrius Witherspoon, who lives near the marina in the 5800 block of France Road, told Fox 8 the fire broke out shortly before 5:30 a.m. and was threatening several yachts moored at the marina.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Metairie man ticketed for killing alligator out of season

ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man was ticketed for hunting and killing an alligator Nov. 7, more than a month after alligator season had ended. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 29-year-old Daniel Duzac of Metairie was found with a 7-foot, 9-inch alligator near the Mississippi River flood control locks.
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

Tow truck strikes, kills pedestrian in Downtown, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras Streets. Police say that a pedestrian was struck by a tow truck and killed upon impact. Police did not offer any additional details. See a spelling or grammar error in our...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Suspect sought in armed robbery of Central City phone store

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate the suspect who robbed a Central City phone store last week. The armed man entered the Boost Mobile store in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue last Tuesday (Nov. 8) around 7:19 p.m., when only one employee was inside.
CENTRAL, LA
WDSU

Woman shot in the Lower Garden District Friday evening, police say

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a woman was shot in the Lower Garden District on Friday evening. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound to her body at the intersection of Calliope Street and Convention Center Boulevard around 6:05 p.m. The victim was transported...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
