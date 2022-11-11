ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israeli-Palestinian Drama ‘Roll’ From ‘Pulp Fiction’ Producer Wraps Filming in Tunisia (EXCLUSIVE)

By Clayton Davis
 4 days ago
The Israeli-Palestinian drama “ Roll ,” from Italian-American first-time director Loris Lai and producer Lawrence Bender , has wrapped production in Tunisia and in Tarak Ben Ammar Studios in Tunis.

The film, which is inspired by the Italian novel “Sulle Onde della Libertà” by Nicoletta Bortolotti, is written by Lai and Dahlia Heyman. The story is set in the midst of war-torn Gaza, where two 12-year-old boys, one Palestinian and the other Israeli, along with an ex-surfing champion, form an unlikely friendship over their mutual love for the water. The lessons they learn from one another go beyond the waves, helping influence their decision-making and show their community that peace can exist.

The Palestinian and Israeli boys are played by newcomers Marwin Hemdan and Mikael Fridel, while Tom Rhys Harries (“The Gentleman; White Lines”) will play the ex-surfing champion. Lyna Khoudri (“The French Dispatch”) also stars.

“Roll” is co-produced by Jean Vigo Italia, Lawrence Bender Productions, Eagle Pictures, Potemkino and Rai Cinema, with the support of Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture and Lazio Cinema International Fund. It is produced by Elda Ferri, Lawrence Bender, Frédéric Ollier, Peter De Maegd and Lai, and its executive producers are Patric Palm, Cindy Cederlund and Dahlia Heyman.

Bender is a three-time Oscar nominee for best picture for his work on Gus Van Sant’s “Good Will Hunting” (1997) and Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” (1994) and “Inglourious Basterds” (2009). Coincidentally, all three won the Oscar for best original screenplay.

“Roll” is expected to be completed in Spring 2023.

Variety

Variety

