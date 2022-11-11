ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Maro Itoje challenges England to show what they are made of against Japan

By Duncan Bech
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cu5eM_0j7ZbhzJ00

Maro Itoje has warned Japan rugby to expect a furious backlash from a team determined to show the real England rugby by rescuing their autumn on Saturday.

Argentina opened the campaign with only their second ever victory at Twickenham , a deserved 30-29 win exposing the hosts’ familiar shortcomings in attack and discipline.

Even allowing for their elevation to rugby’s top table, Japan should provide the weakest opposition of the month with Tests against New Zealand and South Africa completing the schedule.

With their backs to the walls, England are in familiar territory and Itoje insists it is time to show what they are made of using national pride as fuel.

“We need to break free and just go out there and be the players that we know we are,” said the Saracens forward, who will continue in the back row following his switch from lock.

“The England response I’m expecting to see is a team full of energy, a team that’s physical, tough and ready to take the game, not waiting to see what happens.

“We don’t want to take a backward step, we want to go out there and take the game by the scruff of the neck.

“You never want to lose a game to have this type of response, but when you are in this position you have to go out there and show yourselves – more importantly, let alone anyone else – what the team is really about.

“Show each other what playing for England means to us and show each other how important this is in our lives. We definitely need to go out there and have that aggressive mindset to do the job.

“England are at our best when we are confrontational, aggressive, we play flat and fast and take the game to the opposition.

“Our forwards like to get their hands on the ball, our backs put us in the right areas and that is what we want to see on Saturday.”

England and Japan have played only two previous Tests with their most recent meeting taking place at Twickenham four years ago.

On that day Eddie Jones’ team were given a scare as they trailed 15-10 at half-time before rallying, but it was a performance that ended the Test careers of Alex Lozowski and Zach Mercer and meant four years in the international wilderness for Danny Care.

“Japan played really well in that game. We were a little cold and didn’t adapt to how they were playing as quickly as we’d have liked,” Itoje said.

“That game highlights to me that this is not a team to be taken lightly.

“If you look at their results in the last four or five years, they have taken some big scalps and they are a good team. If you take them lightly, they will punish you.

“They are more expansive compared to other teams in the top 10 and they play a very different style of rugby.

“But we want to play our style of rugby. We’re not just going to go out there and throw the ball from side to side. We are going to play an England style of rugby.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England held after Ellie Roebuck error hands Norway equaliser

Goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck’s error allowed 10-woman Norway to draw 1-1 with England, although the Lionesses still finished the calendar year unbeaten.England had taken the lead in the first half at the Pinatar Arena in Spain through Rachel Daly but Sarina Wiegman’s European champions were unable to finish their historic year with a victory.Despite Anja Sonstevold being sent off for a second booking, Norway equalised when Roebuck made a misjudgement as she came out of the box and failed to clear the ball, allowing Frida Maanum to slot in the equaliser.Frida Maanum just can't stop scoring, for club and country 🔥It's...
The Independent

England welcome surprise visitor and Lennon retires: Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 15.FootballEngland had a surprise visitor before heading off to Qatar.The #ThreeLions heading to @FIFAWorldCup were given a special send-off by being presented with their tournament squad numbers by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/SaEubkVkd9— England (@England) November 15, 2022The boss ❤️Fantastic support for the #ThreeLions as they depart St. George's Park! pic.twitter.com/TkVozReEgT— England (@England) November 15, 2022Pride in the shirt 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/5kryBLCiLN— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 15,...
The Independent

Five potential clubs Cristiano Ronaldo could join after Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has vocalised his discontent with his football club, Manchester United, accusing the club of having “zero progress” and claiming that he is being “forced out.”Manchester United have acknowledged the Portuguese forward’s comments in the Piers Morgan interview, saying that they will consider their response “after the full facts have been established.”Ronaldo has been linked with moves to several clubs, in countries such as Germany and the United States, in the event that his time at Manchester United comes to an end.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Ferrari respond to rumours that Mattia Binotto will be axed at end of season

Ferrari have rejected claims that team principal Mattia Binotto will be axed after the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.A report in Italian outlet Gazzette dello Sport stated Binotto - who has been under intense scrutiny this year after a number of high-profile strategic errors from the Ferrari pit wall - would be replaced by Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur for the 2023 season.It added that Vasseur was highly regarded by Ferrari, who supply engines to the Alfa Romeo team - which are the Sauber operation to be supplied by Audi from 2026. However, Ferrari have moved...
The Independent

The Independent

919K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy