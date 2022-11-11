Read full article on original website
WWMT
Man charged in drunk driving death of Mendon infant heads to trial
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A 24-year-old suspected drunk driver charged in a fatal crash that killed an infant waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning. The crash: Suspected drunk driver kills 6-month-old in St. Joseph County crash. Efrain Jimenez-Lopez, 24, was charged with failure to stop...
Fox17
2 assault victims hit with rebar in downtown GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a pair of assaults reported in downtown Grand Rapids Sunday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers arrived to the area of Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue at 10:15 a.m. to learn two individual assaults had occurred nearby.
GRPD: Standoff suspect arrested after stabbing police dog
A suspect stabbed a police dog during a standoff in northwest Grand Rapids early Monday morning.
WWMT
Search underway for suspects in Ottawa County car robbery
GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — An act of kindness turned violent for a Hudsonville woman Sunday afternoon. Two men approached the 29-year-old woman near the Rite Aid on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street, and asked her for a ride to a nearby home, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Police K9 injured after 6 hour standoff with Grand Rapids man
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 24-year-old Grand Rapids man is in custody after stabbing a police K9 and barricading himself inside a home for more than 6 hours Sunday night. Just before 8 p.m., police were looking for a suspect wanted for previous assault when they say the man run into a residence on Leonard St. NW near Brownwood Ave NW, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
WWMT
Victim of road rage car crash on US-131 recounts wreck, suspect still not found
PORTAGE, Mich. — More than a year and a half later, the victim of a road rage crash on US-131 was ready to recount the horrific wreck that landed her and her then 6-year-old daughter in the hospital. Portage Police have still not found the driver they said fled...
WWMT
Plainwell driver hospitalized after crashing into tree
PLAINWELL, Mich. — A 31-year-old Plainwell man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after crashing into a tree near North Main Street and East First Avenue. A 911 caller told Plainwell Department of Public Safety officers that there was a driver in a tree, they were unresponsive and possibly trapped, according to the department.
WWMT
Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The accused shooter that killed a 21-year-old man near Western Michigan University's campus has been taken into custody. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety worked with the Lansing Police Department to identify the suspect as a Lansing resident. Shooting: Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan...
WZZM 13
Police search for two men after asking woman for a ride, stealing her car in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery in Jenison that left a woman without a car for a time, and two suspects at large Sunday afternoon. The incident took place at 2:30 p.m. at 28th Ave. and Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township.
WWMT
Body of man found in Grand River identified, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A body found in the Grand River was identified Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The body of Scott Hardy, 41, was found Friday by a fisherman under the Bridge Street Bridge, and his cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results, according to officers.
3 in critical condition after Lansing Township crash
Three people were left in critical condition Monday following a serious head-on car crash.
61-Year-Old Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Kalamazoo. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the single-vehicle accident.
WWMT
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
WWMT
Crash causes broken pole, traffic signals block intersection in Holland Township
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a Tuesday crash at 5 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on Riley Street at 112th Avenue in Holland Township. A 30-year-old man was driving a black Ford...
Police looking for runaway Allegan County teenager
Police are looking for a runaway teenager in the Allegan County area.
GRPD: 1 injured in Saturday night shooting
The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for a suspect after one person was injured in a shooting late Saturday night.
wtvbam.com
Rodriguez sent to prison after entering no contest plea to 2nd degree CSC
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) A Coldwater man was sent to prison on Monday morning in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered a no contest plea to a charge of second degree criminal sexual conduct. 36-year-old Adan George Rodriguez was ordered to serve between two and 15 years in the Michigan...
No cause of death yet for homeless man found in river
Grand Rapids police have released the name of a homeless man whose body was found in the Grand River Friday.
Michigan man arrested for meth after car chase with police
He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
WWMT
Driver dies after crashing into utility pole on Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 51-year-old man died at the hospital Monday morning after losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a utility pole on Sprinkle Road, according to Michigan State Police. The driver sideswiped another vehicle, losing control and running off the road around 8:30 a.m., troopers said.
