Winter an ideal time to beef up lawns, plant new additions

The recent week-long visit of late-summer warmth may have been a distraction from the seasonal change on the horizon, but the piling up pin oak and maple droppings – combined with a few stiff breezes that, in places, made it seem like it was raining leaves – are among the unmistakable indications that cooler months are coming.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Why so many local restaurants have makeovers on the menu

CHARLOTTE — For many restaurant owners, the focus over the past two years was on survival. Now, operators are shifting gears. They face a future in Charlotte’s increasingly competitive restaurant scene where takeout, to-go business and outdoor spaces are necessary. Renovations are just one way to compete. That’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
secretcharlotte.co

The World’s Largest Treehouse Is Just A 4 Hour Drive From Charlotte

Looking for a nature-y getaway that’s only 4 hours away from Charlotte? Then you might want to hurry and book a room at this one-of-a-kind treehouse resort nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee called Sanctuary Treehouse Resort. The inspiration came from a visit to a treehouse over in South Carolina that impressed creators, Amanda and Brian Jensen, enough to think about building their own closer to East Tennessee, near cities like Sevierville.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Experience Southern Christmas Show in Charlotte until Nov. 20

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From until Nov. 20, you'll have a chance to get into the holiday spirit at Southern Christmas Show, happening at the Park Expo and Conference Center in Charlotte. The Southern Christmas Show is the largest Christmas Show in North America. Guests who attend will have the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

How team of goats helps with revitalization of Mooresville park

MOORESVILLE – An 80-legged, environment-friendly team working almost around the clock is eliminating thick vegetation and invasive plants as part of a town project to transform an overgrown creek bed into a walking trail. Twenty goats contracted from Green Goat Land Management are well into their fall mission to...
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Fire: Apartment Fire Intentionally Set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators say that a fire on Beacon Ridge Road early Sunday morning was intentionally set. The fire happened roughly around 1 a.m. on November 13th at the Beacon Hill Apartments in South Charlotte. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in 20 minutes. No one was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITF

A proposed lithium mine presents a climate versus environment conflict

(Charlotte, NC) – As world leaders meet for another climate summit in Egypt, the U.S. is pushing to mine more lithium for electric vehicle batteries at home. EVs will help cut pollution from transportation, the nation’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming. But there’s a tradeoff, as residents have learned near Charlotte, where a big open-pit mine is proposed.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Recycling myths causing more plastic to end up in NC landfills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If your recycle bin at home is full, you may be recycling all wrong. Environmental enthusiasts are reacting to a report that says recycling plastic is a “dead-end street”. All plastic is not the same, which makes it labor-intensive and costly to recycle. In most major cities across the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Debut of The Hills, a New-Home Community in Huntersville, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, today announced the debut of its new-home community in the Charlotte area. The Hills, a new, single-family home community in Huntersville, is conveniently located near I-77 South for an easy commute to uptown Charlotte. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Norman and Blythe Landing Park for outdoor recreation. The community is also just minutes away from two of Charlotte’s premier golf courses, NorthStone Country Club and Skybrook Golf Club, and a short drive to Discovery Place Kids, Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics Center and Holbrook Park, which offer a variety of family friendly activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005106/en/ KB Home announces the debut of The Hills, a new-home community in Huntersville, North Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Mia's favorite things at the Southern Christmas Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It's time to get in the Christmas spirit at the Southern Christmas Show! The show is at the Park Expo and Conference Center running now through November 20th. There are endless possibilities for holiday gifts at The Expo Center: treats for yourself, your pets, and more!
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

This Map Shows Just How Many Airbnbs Are In Charlotte

The way the housing market is these days a lot has been made about Airbnbs, short-term rentals, and real estate investment companies. In fact, earlier this summer the Charlotte Observer published an article about these investment companies and how they are pricing out families from owning homes. And while many of those cases mentioned in the article are for the quick flip and profit. The same thing is happening with people running Airbnbs. Whether it is just keeping a home for the extra income instead of selling when looking to move. Or purchasing properties with the intent of doing short-term rentals. It’s all a huge portion of the rising housing costs in Charlotte and across the country. But have you ever wondered just how many Airbnbs there are in Charlotte?
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Warbirds Over Monroe Airshow Draws in Hundreds Of People For Veteran’s Day Weekend

MONROE, N.C. — Fighter jets from World War Two are flying over Monroe this weekend to honor those who’ve served. The first day of the ‘Warbirds Over Monroe’ Airshow happened Saturday at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport. Families got to get an up close look at the vintage aircraft and talk to the pilots before seeing the air show. One family even got an up close, hands on experience with the planes.
MONROE, NC
luxury-houses.net

Designed for Entertaining and Has Been Recently Updated, This Breathtaking Home in Charlotte, NC Lists for $5.295M

The Home in Charlotte is an impressive Mediterranean estate with breathtaking architectural details, now available for sale. This home located at 16460 Marvin Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,590 square feet of living spaces. Call Sandra Singer – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: (704-231-8575) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
hbsdealer.com

Masonite opens new S.C. facility

Masonite has opened its latest door manufacturing facility in Fort Mill, S.C. The new facility produces doors for the North American residential housing market and services some of the company’s key markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the country. Additionally, the facility features advanced automation and leverages...
FORT MILL, SC

