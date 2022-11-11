Read full article on original website
Strange Sunday: Bills’ Loss Is Patriots’ Gain
Don't look now, but the Buffalo Bills aren't invincible. And the New England Patriots aren't dead. After another wild, unpredictable Sunday in the NFL, no team in the AFC has more than seven wins and every team in the AFC East has a pulse. The Patriots, who watched from their couch during their Bye, remain in last place in their division at 5-4. But thanks to the Bills' improbable loss to the Minnesota Vikings, New England only trails the preseason Super Bowl favorites (6-3) by one game heading into Week 11.
Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Calls Out NFL: ‘Do Something’
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, once again posted a message to the NFL on her Instagram account about the league’s handling of injuries. This time the message was not regarding something that happened to Stafford, but instead about her husband’s teammate Cooper Kupp after it was announced on Tuesday he would undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain. Kupp will be placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he will miss at least the next four weeks.
Here’s the Latest on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury is healing, but he isn't expected to return this week, league sources tell All Bengals. Chase, 22, is recovering from a hairline fracture in his hip. Once that heals, he should be able to return to the field. "No update...
Cowboys vs. Referees: Coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas ‘Disease’ Must Be Cured
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have, in their last 10 games, endured two losses that they themselves have described as "devastating.''. Lucky for "America's Team,'' neither defeat was their fault. There's an old sports saying about a good team involved in a last-minute thriller: "The Dallas Cowboys didn't lose; they...
Patriots Roster Moves: Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Terez Hall Status?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have once again parted ways with scout-team wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey. The team announced his release from the practice squad on Tuesday. The 24-year-old initially signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in June. Despite a strong showing during training camp, he...
Saints Pass Defense Must Create Havoc Against Steelers Rookie QB
The 3-6 New Orleans Saints play at the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon, with both teams facing a must-win situation. This is the 17th all-time meeting between these teams, with the Saints owning a 9-7 advantage in the series. New Orleans is 3-3 when playing in Pittsburgh, but five of those six meetings have been decided by one score.
NFL Power Rankings: Buccaneers a Top 10 Team Following Win Over Seahawks
The NFL weekend schedule began with a fun win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Seattle Seahawks. It ended with another fun game on Monday night when the Washington Commanders sent the Philadelphia Eagles packing from the land of undefeated teams. That outcome impacts Tampa Bay because they're now...
Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21
PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
A Bevy of Roster Moves Includes Defense Reinforcements
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans added two veterans to the 53-man roster on Tuesday while placing a first-round draft pick on injured reserve for the second time in as many seasons. Those were just some of the moves the team made on a busy day, as the players and...
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Free Agent Priorities, Previewing Monday Night Football
The Eagles are on the brink of playing just their third game in the last 29 days when they host the Washington Commanders in an important NFC East game on Monday night. Important because the Coammaders are trying to stay within sight of the top of the division. At 4-5, they would like to even their record and pull closer to an Eagles team that has yet to experience a defeat this season.
Why the Chargers Almost Shocked the 49ers
No NFL team is ever easy to beat, not even ones that are heavily injured. Especially when the referees do everything they can to help the injured team. The unwarranted ejection of Dre Greenlaw, the non-calls of helmet to helmet hits on Brandon Aiyuk and Elijah Mitchell, the non-call of a blatant facemask on Deebo Samuel and the repeated non-calls of false starts by Chargers offensive tackles, were just a few examples.
Peyton Manning Discusses Idea of Becoming NFL Commissioner
Peyton Manning is one of the most notable NFL players to play in recent years, and he continues to make his mark on the league in retirement. But, would the Hall of Famer consider working directly for the league in the future, even specifically replacing Roger Goodell as commissioner?. It...
Here’s Why ESPN Says Patrick Surtain II Could Earn DPoY Honors
For the disgruntled Denver Broncos fans that haven’t checked out on the 2022 season, it’s hard to find a silver lining from a boring 3-6 football team. After losing to the Tennessee Titans last week, the Broncos host the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders in Denver on Sunday in what is being billed as a ‘termination game’ for the losing head coach.
The Silver Lining in Loss to Commanders is all That Undefeated Talk is Over
PHILADELPHIA – Goodbye 17-0. Good riddance, too. If there’s any silver lining to Monday’s first loss of the season, maybe it’s that. An undefeated season snatched away. Not that the players will admit to thinking about it, but that didn’t stop anyone and everyone from asking...
Contract Talks ‘Coming’ For Seahawks QB Geno Smith Says Pete Carroll
The million-dollar question surrounding the Seattle Seahawks currently is how the organization handles the contract situation of quarterback Geno Smith once their season ends. As it currently stands, their season is not set to end until at least well into December. At 6-4, the Seahawks sit in first place in the NFC West and are firmly entrenched as playoff contenders, with Smith a major factor to their success.
Revisiting State That Gave Them a QB, Huskies Offer Indiana Receiver
The University of Washington football team pulled a quarterback out of Indiana and, by all accounts, that's worked out well. On Tuesday, Kalen DeBoer's recruiters — with increasingly more to sell each week to a wider range of national prospects — offered a scholarship to Mylan Graham, a 4-star wide receiver from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the Class of 2024.
Latest Seahawks bye since 2013 is at what some beaten-up players say is a ‘perfect time’
DK Metcalf knew exactly what he was going to do now that the Seahawks’ and NFL’s first game is Germany was over. “I am going to sleep,” the Seahawks’ wide receiver said on his way out of Germany Sunday night. “For sure.”. That’s the first priority...
Rodgers Has ‘No Confidence’ League Will Ban Dangerous Fields
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A number of NFL players, including Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, took to Twitter on Saturday to urge the league to ban slit-film artificial playing surfaces, such as the ones used by the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, even while...
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalist
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named on Tuesday afternoon as one of 21 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top signal-caller. A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 67.1 percent of his passes this season for 2,750...
Odell Beckham Jr. Talk Continues; Cowboys Work Out WR Antonio Callaway
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' level of interest in a new wide receiver is hardly a secret. That receiver would be Odell Beckham Jr. But the search for help - "no stone unturned,'' and all that - also mean an entry-to-the-weekend workout for another wideout with a reputation, and with a Cleveland tie, s the team played host to former Browns starting wideout Antonio Callaway for a workout.
