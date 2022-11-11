Read full article on original website
SEMCAP Launches Investment Strategy to Address Healthcare Market Opportunity
– Growth equity investor SEMCAP is launching SEMCAP Health, its healthcare investment strategy to address the significant opportunities at this unprecedented time in the healthcare industry. – SEMCAP Health takes influential minority or majority positions in high-growth healthcare tech and tech-enabled services business. The most recent example is SEMCAP Health’s...
HLTH22: General Catalyst Adds 10 New Health System Partners
– Healthcare venture capital firm General Catalyst adds 10 new health system partners, bringing the number to 15 total. – This first-of-its-kind strategic ecosystem will encapsulate 10% of the US population across 43 states (as well as the largest academic health system in the UK), with a goal to promote health assurance and deliver accessible, affordable and effective care.
HLTH22: AWS Launches Imaging, Health Analytics Capabilities
– Amazon Web Services (AWS) launches two new capabilities in HealthLake that deliver innovations for medical imaging and analytics. These new capabilities in Amazon HealthLake will enable next-generation imaging workflows in the cloud and derive insights from multi-modal health data, while complying with HIPAA, GDPR, and other regulations. Amazon HealthLake...
HLTH22: Turquoise Health Launches Price Transparency Data Solution
– Turquoise Health, an end-to-end healthcare pricing platform, today announced Simple Extracts, its first price transparency data product for specialty healthcare businesses. Simple Extracts allows anyone to request and receive precise searches from both the hospital and payer rates data warehouses. – This new product eliminates the cost and technical...
MedCrypt Raises $25M for Medical Device Cybersecurity Platform
– Today, MedCrypt, the proactive cybersecurity solution provider for medical devices and manufacturers raises $25M in Series B funding led by Intuitive Ventures and Johnson & Johnson Innovation. – The round included participation from institutional investors Section 32, Eniac Ventures, Anzu Partners, and Dolby Family Ventures. This round of funding...
HLTH22: Twilio, Healthfirst Launch CDP for Health Plans and Providers
Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced the general availability of Twilio Segment for Healthcare & Life Sciences, a HIPAA-eligible customer data platform (CDP) that can improve patients’ experiences and health outcomes by unifying Protected Health Information (PHI) data across their entire care journey.
Why The Stakes are Higher for Hospitals When It Comes to Data Loss & Inadequate Storage Infrastructure
According to the World Economic Forum, hospitals produce around 50 petabytes of data per year. And with 6,039 hospitals in the US alone, that amounts to a sizeable amount of data requiring secure storage. Data consists not only of confidential patient medical records but also of operational data retained by US hospitals such as personal and financial information.
KLAS Report Reveals EMR Functionality & Value Top of Mind for Small Practices
– A new report by KLAS provides the latest view on how the major vendors in this market perform and which ones stand out in the areas that small practices (2–10 physicians) care about most. – Small practices provide a significant amount of outpatient care in the US, and...
Carta Healthcare Secures $20M for AI-Enabled Clinical Data Solutions
– Carta Healthcare, a pioneer in harnessing the power of clinical data, today announced it closed a $20 million series B round led by South Korean firm Paramark Ventures. Other contributors to the round include Memorial Care Innovation Fund (MCIF) and Frist Cressey Ventures, led by heart surgeon, incoming chair of The Nature Conservancy’s Board of Directors and former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist.
TXI Partners with Redox to Help Health Tech Companies Accelerate Improved Patient Care Outcomes
– TXI, the strategy and product innovation firm, today is teaming up with Redox, a company accelerating data interoperability in healthcare, to build and scale digital products from startups to enterprise-scale healthcare technology companies. The partnership will help to accelerate care outcomes for providers and patients. – The partnership comes...
M&A: Smile Digital Health Acquires Alphora
– Smile Digital Health, a FHIR® health data fabric and exchange solutions provider, announced that it has acquired Alphora, a market leader in Clinical Quality Language (CQL) that provides tooling and services to unlock clinical reasoning, decision support and other quality metrics capabilities. – As a result of the...
Penumbra Launches First Hands-Free, Full-Body VR for Rehab
– Penumbra, Inc., a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced the first full-body, non-tethered immersive virtual reality (VR) healthcare offering. – The latest REAL® System y-Series is the only platform to use upper and lower body sensors that allow clinicians to track full body movement and progress...
Mount Sinai Develops Employee Health Contact Tracing Database to Mitigate COVID-19 Spread
– Mount Sinai researchers have developed an Employee Health COVID-19 REDCap Registry to address the need for contact tracing and agile exposure investigations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among hospital staff. – Employee Health COVID-19 REDCap Registry is a cloud-based digital framework using the Research Electronic Data Capture web...
Forrester Unveils 5 Healthcare Predictions for 2023
– A new dawn is on the horizon in healthcare. Equipped with new digital capabilities and pressured by new consumer expectations for personalized, convenient experiences, healthcare organizations face a predicament — act now and stay afloat, fail to act and get consumed by the competition, or risk financial ruin.
Report: Virtual Care Still in ‘Wild West’ Days Sparking Confusion, High Optimism, Investment
– A new “State of Virtual Care” report by Omada Health and Digital Medicine Society, in collaboration with Rock Health, reveals that buyers today are inundated with vendors labeling themselves “virtual care providers,” regardless of the care model they’re selling. This phenomenon is blurring their perception of V1C’s potential impact, and what that means for improvements in healthcare delivery and outcomes.
3 Reasons to Implement an IDMP Solution Early
The European Union (EU) has announced guidance on the Identification of Medicinal Product (IDMP) — and pharmaceutical companies around the world should take notice. While the EU will be the first to design and implement IDMP, other countries, including the United States, will need to begin following suit. It’s imperative that companies begin evaluating what changes need to be implemented, and the sooner pharmaceutical companies act, the better.
KLAS Credentialing Report Examines Vendor’s Efficiency
– Credentialing management has historically required dozens of spreadsheets, manual data entry, and painstaking monitoring of multiple payer, state, and national databases—causing significant inefficiencies and expenses. Vendors providing credentialing software and/or services promise major efficiency gains for healthcare organizations, but not all offerings are equally effective. – A new...
Fathom Secures $46M for AI Medical Coding Automation Platform
– Fathom, an AI-powered medical coding automation platform raises $46M in Series B funding co-led by Alkeon Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from Vituity’s Inflect Health, Cedars-Sinai, ApolloMD, Jonathan Bush, and other healthcare executives. – The company plans to use the funding to advance the standard in...
How to Implement QR Codes Within the Healthcare Landscape
Over 90% of mobile users keep their smartphones within arm’s reach 24/7. This usage supports the implementation of mobile technology in the healthcare industry for professionals, patients and caregivers. Despite past hesitance among the healthcare system to use mobile technology — stemming from IT security and compliance concerns —...
