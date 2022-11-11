Read full article on original website
Strange Sunday: Bills’ Loss Is Patriots’ Gain
Don't look now, but the Buffalo Bills aren't invincible. And the New England Patriots aren't dead. After another wild, unpredictable Sunday in the NFL, no team in the AFC has more than seven wins and every team in the AFC East has a pulse. The Patriots, who watched from their couch during their Bye, remain in last place in their division at 5-4. But thanks to the Bills' improbable loss to the Minnesota Vikings, New England only trails the preseason Super Bowl favorites (6-3) by one game heading into Week 11.
WATCH: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Scores Huge Touchdown to Reclaim Lead vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts have been in control for the majority of Sunday's contest with the Las Vegas Raiders but after briefly losing their lead, running back Jonathan Taylor took it upon himself to reclaim it, gliding 66 yards down the field for his second touchdown of the season. The play...
Vikings vs. Bills Goal-Line Thriller VIDEO: Buffalo Forces OT in ‘Game of the Year’
Some of the best teams in the NFL will square off when the Buffalo Bills host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. That storyline, however, is on the back burner due to the questions surrounding both teams. ... as we go to overtime due to a Josh Allen wrong-way goal-line fumble ...
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Free Agent Priorities, Previewing Monday Night Football
The Eagles are on the brink of playing just their third game in the last 29 days when they host the Washington Commanders in an important NFC East game on Monday night. Important because the Coammaders are trying to stay within sight of the top of the division. At 4-5, they would like to even their record and pull closer to an Eagles team that has yet to experience a defeat this season.
Why the Chargers Almost Shocked the 49ers
No NFL team is ever easy to beat, not even ones that are heavily injured. Especially when the referees do everything they can to help the injured team. The unwarranted ejection of Dre Greenlaw, the non-calls of helmet to helmet hits on Brandon Aiyuk and Elijah Mitchell, the non-call of a blatant facemask on Deebo Samuel and the repeated non-calls of false starts by Chargers offensive tackles, were just a few examples.
Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Calls Out NFL: ‘Do Something’
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, once again posted a message to the NFL on her Instagram account about the league’s handling of injuries. This time the message was not regarding something that happened to Stafford, but instead about her husband’s teammate Cooper Kupp after it was announced on Tuesday he would undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain. Kupp will be placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he will miss at least the next four weeks.
Patriots Roster Moves: Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Terez Hall Status?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have once again parted ways with scout-team wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey. The team announced his release from the practice squad on Tuesday. The 24-year-old initially signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in June. Despite a strong showing during training camp, he...
Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21
PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
Cowboys vs. Referees: Coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas ‘Disease’ Must Be Cured
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have, in their last 10 games, endured two losses that they themselves have described as "devastating.''. Lucky for "America's Team,'' neither defeat was their fault. There's an old sports saying about a good team involved in a last-minute thriller: "The Dallas Cowboys didn't lose; they...
The Silver Lining in Loss to Commanders is all That Undefeated Talk is Over
PHILADELPHIA – Goodbye 17-0. Good riddance, too. If there’s any silver lining to Monday’s first loss of the season, maybe it’s that. An undefeated season snatched away. Not that the players will admit to thinking about it, but that didn’t stop anyone and everyone from asking...
Doug Pederson: Jaguars’ Headsets Went Down on Wide-Open Kadarius Toney Touchdown
Week 10 didn't go great for the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense. This is to be expected against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs offense, but what is not to be expected is for touchdowns to be scored without a defender in sight. The first of Mahomes' four touchdown...
Peyton Manning Discusses Idea of Becoming NFL Commissioner
Peyton Manning is one of the most notable NFL players to play in recent years, and he continues to make his mark on the league in retirement. But, would the Hall of Famer consider working directly for the league in the future, even specifically replacing Roger Goodell as commissioner?. It...
Here’s Why ESPN Says Patrick Surtain II Could Earn DPoY Honors
For the disgruntled Denver Broncos fans that haven’t checked out on the 2022 season, it’s hard to find a silver lining from a boring 3-6 football team. After losing to the Tennessee Titans last week, the Broncos host the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders in Denver on Sunday in what is being billed as a ‘termination game’ for the losing head coach.
Revisiting State That Gave Them a QB, Huskies Offer Indiana Receiver
The University of Washington football team pulled a quarterback out of Indiana and, by all accounts, that's worked out well. On Tuesday, Kalen DeBoer's recruiters — with increasingly more to sell each week to a wider range of national prospects — offered a scholarship to Mylan Graham, a 4-star wide receiver from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the Class of 2024.
No Dome Field Advantage for New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints are 3-7 and spiraling out of control. They'll host the 3-6 Los Angeles Rams this Sunday as they try to climb out of last place in the dismal NFC South. At one time, the Saints were nearly unbeatable at home. Early in coach Sean Payton's tenure, you could almost pencil in a minimum of six home wins for those teams.
Saints Pass Defense Must Create Havoc Against Steelers Rookie QB
The 3-6 New Orleans Saints play at the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon, with both teams facing a must-win situation. This is the 17th all-time meeting between these teams, with the Saints owning a 9-7 advantage in the series. New Orleans is 3-3 when playing in Pittsburgh, but five of those six meetings have been decided by one score.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalist
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named on Tuesday afternoon as one of 21 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top signal-caller. A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 67.1 percent of his passes this season for 2,750...
‘My Mother Would’ve Been Proud’: Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Delivers Emotional Speech After Eagles Win
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera delivered probably the shortest postgame speech of the season after their big 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football ... but it also was possibly the most powerful one he'll give all season. "My mother would've been proud," Rivera said as...
Latest Seahawks bye since 2013 is at what some beaten-up players say is a ‘perfect time’
DK Metcalf knew exactly what he was going to do now that the Seahawks’ and NFL’s first game is Germany was over. “I am going to sleep,” the Seahawks’ wide receiver said on his way out of Germany Sunday night. “For sure.”. That’s the first priority...
Rodgers Has ‘No Confidence’ League Will Ban Dangerous Fields
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A number of NFL players, including Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, took to Twitter on Saturday to urge the league to ban slit-film artificial playing surfaces, such as the ones used by the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, even while...
