Brittany Mahomes infuriated by frightening Juju Smith-Schuster hit

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback JuJu Smith-Schuster was placed in concussion protocol after a nasty hit by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. Concussions have been front and center in the NFL, most notably earlier in the season when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa demonstrated a fencing response after hitting the back of his head on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. In Week 11, there was another scary incident involving a top player on the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Strange Sunday: Bills’ Loss Is Patriots’ Gain

Don't look now, but the Buffalo Bills aren't invincible. And the New England Patriots aren't dead. After another wild, unpredictable Sunday in the NFL, no team in the AFC has more than seven wins and every team in the AFC East has a pulse. The Patriots, who watched from their couch during their Bye, remain in last place in their division at 5-4. But thanks to the Bills' improbable loss to the Minnesota Vikings, New England only trails the preseason Super Bowl favorites (6-3) by one game heading into Week 11.
Cowboys vs. Referees: Coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas ‘Disease’ Must Be Cured

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have, in their last 10 games, endured two losses that they themselves have described as "devastating.''. Lucky for "America's Team,'' neither defeat was their fault. There's an old sports saying about a good team involved in a last-minute thriller: "The Dallas Cowboys didn't lose; they...
DALLAS, TX
Why the Chargers Almost Shocked the 49ers

No NFL team is ever easy to beat, not even ones that are heavily injured. Especially when the referees do everything they can to help the injured team. The unwarranted ejection of Dre Greenlaw, the non-calls of helmet to helmet hits on Brandon Aiyuk and Elijah Mitchell, the non-call of a blatant facemask on Deebo Samuel and the repeated non-calls of false starts by Chargers offensive tackles, were just a few examples.
NFL Power Rankings: Buccaneers a Top 10 Team Following Win Over Seahawks

The NFL weekend schedule began with a fun win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Seattle Seahawks. It ended with another fun game on Monday night when the Washington Commanders sent the Philadelphia Eagles packing from the land of undefeated teams. That outcome impacts Tampa Bay because they're now...
TAMPA, FL
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Free Agent Priorities, Previewing Monday Night Football

The Eagles are on the brink of playing just their third game in the last 29 days when they host the Washington Commanders in an important NFC East game on Monday night. Important because the Coammaders are trying to stay within sight of the top of the division. At 4-5, they would like to even their record and pull closer to an Eagles team that has yet to experience a defeat this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
2023 NFL Draft: What Are Falcons’ Biggest Needs?

The Atlanta Falcons have officially entered the second half of the NFL season, holding a 4-6 record that's good enough to put them firmly in the race for the NFC South title. With a solid portion of the season in the rearview mirror, Atlanta's strengths and weaknesses are beginning to take shape, and with many looking forward to an offseason headlined by significant cap space, ideas of potential acquisitions have been thrown around.
ATLANTA, GA
Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21

PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
No Dome Field Advantage for New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints are 3-7 and spiraling out of control. They'll host the 3-6 Los Angeles Rams this Sunday as they try to climb out of last place in the dismal NFC South. At one time, the Saints were nearly unbeatable at home. Early in coach Sean Payton's tenure, you could almost pencil in a minimum of six home wins for those teams.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
‘Unforgettable’: Seahawks wowed by, marvel at Germany crowd during loss to Buccaneers

Let’s be clear: Charles Cross knows wild, loud, fun crowds. He played in front of college cathedrals packed with fans in the rabid Southeastern Conference. But he and the Seahawks, to a man, said Sunday they’ve never played, coached or seen a crowd like the unforgettable spectacle of football celebration inside Allianz Stadium in Munich for the first-ever real NFL game in Germany.
SEATTLE, WA
Odell Beckham Jr. Talk Continues; Cowboys Work Out WR Antonio Callaway

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' level of interest in a new wide receiver is hardly a secret. That receiver would be Odell Beckham Jr. But the search for help - "no stone unturned,'' and all that - also mean an entry-to-the-weekend workout for another wideout with a reputation, and with a Cleveland tie, s the team played host to former Browns starting wideout Antonio Callaway for a workout.
DALLAS, TX
Expectations for DeSean Jackson with Ravens Wide Receivers Room

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Wide receiver DeSean Jackson was limited in his Ravens debut in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. Jackson had two targets and one catch for 16 yards before leaving with a hamstring injury. He'll get more opportunities over the second half of the season. “We’re...
BALTIMORE, MD
Report: Anthony Rizzo to Re-Sign With Yankees

First baseman Anthony Rizzo and the Yankees have agreed to a deal that will bring the veteran back to New York, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. The Yankees gave Rizzo the qualifying offer, but the two sides came to a multi-year agreement instead. Per Rosenthal, the deal is a...
NEW YORK STATE

