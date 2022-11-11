Read full article on original website
LeSean McCoy says calling Patriots’ Bill Belichick a legend is ‘bullcrap’
LeSean McCoy wasn’t even being asked about Bill Belichick specifically when he appeared on “The Up and Adams Show” streaming TV show/podcast on FanDuel TV. Host Kay Adams was asking him about coaching, but the retired 12-year NFL running back made a face when she called the Patriots coach “a legend.”
Brittany Mahomes infuriated by frightening Juju Smith-Schuster hit
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback JuJu Smith-Schuster was placed in concussion protocol after a nasty hit by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. Concussions have been front and center in the NFL, most notably earlier in the season when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa demonstrated a fencing response after hitting the back of his head on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. In Week 11, there was another scary incident involving a top player on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Strange Sunday: Bills’ Loss Is Patriots’ Gain
Don't look now, but the Buffalo Bills aren't invincible. And the New England Patriots aren't dead. After another wild, unpredictable Sunday in the NFL, no team in the AFC has more than seven wins and every team in the AFC East has a pulse. The Patriots, who watched from their couch during their Bye, remain in last place in their division at 5-4. But thanks to the Bills' improbable loss to the Minnesota Vikings, New England only trails the preseason Super Bowl favorites (6-3) by one game heading into Week 11.
Cowboys vs. Referees: Coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas ‘Disease’ Must Be Cured
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have, in their last 10 games, endured two losses that they themselves have described as "devastating.''. Lucky for "America's Team,'' neither defeat was their fault. There's an old sports saying about a good team involved in a last-minute thriller: "The Dallas Cowboys didn't lose; they...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Report: Colts' top executives objected to Jeff Saturday hire
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made the impulsive decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim head coach despite the objections of two of his top executives in the front office, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Though this doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering the lack of rationale...
Chiefs to wear commemorative patch for Derrick Thomas’ father vs. Jaguars
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are doing something special to honor the legacy of late Chiefs legend Derrick Thomas and his father.
Why the Chargers Almost Shocked the 49ers
No NFL team is ever easy to beat, not even ones that are heavily injured. Especially when the referees do everything they can to help the injured team. The unwarranted ejection of Dre Greenlaw, the non-calls of helmet to helmet hits on Brandon Aiyuk and Elijah Mitchell, the non-call of a blatant facemask on Deebo Samuel and the repeated non-calls of false starts by Chargers offensive tackles, were just a few examples.
NFL Power Rankings: Buccaneers a Top 10 Team Following Win Over Seahawks
The NFL weekend schedule began with a fun win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Seattle Seahawks. It ended with another fun game on Monday night when the Washington Commanders sent the Philadelphia Eagles packing from the land of undefeated teams. That outcome impacts Tampa Bay because they're now...
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Free Agent Priorities, Previewing Monday Night Football
The Eagles are on the brink of playing just their third game in the last 29 days when they host the Washington Commanders in an important NFC East game on Monday night. Important because the Coammaders are trying to stay within sight of the top of the division. At 4-5, they would like to even their record and pull closer to an Eagles team that has yet to experience a defeat this season.
2023 NFL Draft: What Are Falcons’ Biggest Needs?
The Atlanta Falcons have officially entered the second half of the NFL season, holding a 4-6 record that's good enough to put them firmly in the race for the NFC South title. With a solid portion of the season in the rearview mirror, Atlanta's strengths and weaknesses are beginning to take shape, and with many looking forward to an offseason headlined by significant cap space, ideas of potential acquisitions have been thrown around.
Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21
PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
The Silver Lining in Loss to Commanders is all That Undefeated Talk is Over
PHILADELPHIA – Goodbye 17-0. Good riddance, too. If there’s any silver lining to Monday’s first loss of the season, maybe it’s that. An undefeated season snatched away. Not that the players will admit to thinking about it, but that didn’t stop anyone and everyone from asking...
No Dome Field Advantage for New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints are 3-7 and spiraling out of control. They'll host the 3-6 Los Angeles Rams this Sunday as they try to climb out of last place in the dismal NFC South. At one time, the Saints were nearly unbeatable at home. Early in coach Sean Payton's tenure, you could almost pencil in a minimum of six home wins for those teams.
‘Unforgettable’: Seahawks wowed by, marvel at Germany crowd during loss to Buccaneers
Let’s be clear: Charles Cross knows wild, loud, fun crowds. He played in front of college cathedrals packed with fans in the rabid Southeastern Conference. But he and the Seahawks, to a man, said Sunday they’ve never played, coached or seen a crowd like the unforgettable spectacle of football celebration inside Allianz Stadium in Munich for the first-ever real NFL game in Germany.
Odell Beckham Jr. Talk Continues; Cowboys Work Out WR Antonio Callaway
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' level of interest in a new wide receiver is hardly a secret. That receiver would be Odell Beckham Jr. But the search for help - "no stone unturned,'' and all that - also mean an entry-to-the-weekend workout for another wideout with a reputation, and with a Cleveland tie, s the team played host to former Browns starting wideout Antonio Callaway for a workout.
Expectations for DeSean Jackson with Ravens Wide Receivers Room
OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Wide receiver DeSean Jackson was limited in his Ravens debut in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. Jackson had two targets and one catch for 16 yards before leaving with a hamstring injury. He'll get more opportunities over the second half of the season. “We’re...
Report: Anthony Rizzo to Re-Sign With Yankees
First baseman Anthony Rizzo and the Yankees have agreed to a deal that will bring the veteran back to New York, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. The Yankees gave Rizzo the qualifying offer, but the two sides came to a multi-year agreement instead. Per Rosenthal, the deal is a...
