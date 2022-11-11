In a curiously meta move that calls to mind Netflix making a sitcom about the last Blockbuster, Apple TV+ has won the rights to a new comedy series from Seth Rogen about “a legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together.” Again: Apple is doing this. The company that only (relatively) recently got into the streaming game and is very much not a “legacy Hollywood movie studio” but certainly does have some experience with trying to find a way for “art and commerce to live together” since they make movies and TV shows and sell movies and TV shows.

23 HOURS AGO