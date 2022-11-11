Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
A.V. Club
How does Wakanda Forever compare to the rest of the 2022 worldwide box office?
The movie theater business in 2022 was completely owned by Top Gun: Maverick, the film that bravely dared to see what would happen if they made a Top Gun sequel many decades after the first movie, if they put actual Tom Cruise in actual fighter jets, and if Paramount rejected the seemingly safe strategies of its risk-averse competition by refusing to put the movie on streaming—meaning, until relatively recently, you had to see it in theaters if you wanted to see it at all. The movie ended up making nearly $1.5 billion worldwide, so, clearly, all of those risks paid off.
Here's How Disneyland Is Celebrating The 2022 Holidays...AND The Release Of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Spoiler alert: It's pretty darn great!
A.V. Club
Russell Crowe plays the wrong hand in Poker Face
Movie stars may no longer automatically draw the big bucks they used to, but Russell Crowe is one whose name still feels like a guarantor of some degree of quality. Merely two years ago, for instance, Unhinged sold itself entirely on the premise of “Russell Crowe is going to kill you.” With Poker Face, his second dramatic feature film as director, Crowe is ... the world’s greatest poker player! Can his best friends survive his greatest challenge yet? And what happens when ... bad guys surround them and hold everyone hostage?
A.V. Club
The Crown becomes even more of a Corleone drama in season 5
The emotional linchpin is a man stuck between the dying embers of a marriage and the unceasing devotion he holds to his family. His mother, meanwhile, is a staunch advocate of tradition. And between them stands another family member, sobbing over an arc that could have exhibited each and every one of their strengths, and not their weaknesses. Welcome to The Crown, although that synopsis, with some tweaks, could also easily apply to The Godfather trilogy, a blazing, unrestrained elegy of a family struggling to match their personal philosophies with the changing demands of their adopted homelands.
A.V. Club
Brace yourselves: An RRR sequel is coming
If anything could possibly top the luscious drama of RRR, the year’s best action movie, it’s... a sequel to RRR. Luckily, that appears to be exactly what’s in the early stages, according to new comments from director S.S. Rajamouli. As first reported by The Film Stage, Rajamouli has confirmed that a storyline for RRR’s follow-up is in the works. Like RRR, which debuted in March, its sequel will be a collaboration with Rajamouli’s father, screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad.
Here's How "The Crown" Handled Those Infamous Charles And Camilla Transcripts, Aka "Tampongate"
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety, "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."
A.V. Club
Chloe Bailey lands her first film role with Wall Street drama Midas Touch
Have mercy, indeed: After getting her television start on Grown-ish, pop star Chloe Bailey has nabbed her first film role in AGC Studios’ upcoming Wall Street drama Midas Touch. The film follows the true story of Lauren Simmons, the youngest equity trader ever to take the floor of the...
A.V. Club
In the Little America season 2 trailer, everyone's American dream looks a little different
What’s the real American dream? As more people recognize how the streets-of-gold, up-by-your-bootstraps mentality has only strengthened some of America’s most ingrained prejudices, the question has never been more up for debate. As far as answers, the Apple TV+ anthology series Little America may be a good start....
A.V. Club
Apple TV Plus picks up Seth Rogen comedy series about modern Hollywood
In a curiously meta move that calls to mind Netflix making a sitcom about the last Blockbuster, Apple TV+ has won the rights to a new comedy series from Seth Rogen about “a legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together.” Again: Apple is doing this. The company that only (relatively) recently got into the streaming game and is very much not a “legacy Hollywood movie studio” but certainly does have some experience with trying to find a way for “art and commerce to live together” since they make movies and TV shows and sell movies and TV shows.
A.V. Club
What to watch on TV and in theaters from November 14-20
The Vow (HBO) - Episode 5 premieres. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (In theaters) - Who inherits the crown?. The Fabelmans (In theaters) - Spielberg gets personal. Run For The Money (Netflix) - Japanese game show makes US debut. The Winchesters (The CW) - Supernatural spinoff continues. Bachelor In Paradise (ABC)...
A.V. Club
America’s favorite show, Yellowstone can’t, won’t be stopped
Star Wars, The Lord Of The Rings, and Game Of Thrones might be the most discussed, analyzed, and debated shows online, but they’re nothing compared to the Dutton Dynasty. Yellowstone returned last night, giving Paramount Network the bump it needed to remind the rest of our fractured media landscape that Andor can’t compete with Kevin Costner in a 10-gallon hat.
