Plumas County News
Communities Rising Nov. 15: So much happening
It’s been six months since our District Attorney David Hollister announced the PG&E settlement offers along with the announcement of PG&E making donations to various Plumas County non-profits agencies who both helped during the Dixie Fire and organizations affected by the fire. It’s hard to believe we are at the six month mark. How have these entities planned to spend the money? Where is it going?
Plumas County News
Plumas County’s fall color promoted to regional tourists
From Sept. 13 to Nov. 3 the Feather River Tourism Association (FRTA) promoted the natural beauty of Plumas County and seasonal tourism through the publication of the Awesome Autumn Blog, a new brochure at local businesses, and on social media. Amateur and professional photographers submitted photos and “peeped” fall color hotspots to provide a weekly, sometimes twice weekly, foliage updates.
Plumas County News
Will bears find a good winter den at your place?
Stacy Anderson, a wildlife biologist with California Fish and Wildlife wants to alert Plumas and Sierra County residents to the possibility that bears are now seeking places to hibernate and that is not always out in the woods. She recommends reading the article below which is provided by the organization BearWise and is being used with permission:
Plumas County News
Chester Community Supper is back to in-person dining
That’s right, The Almanor Basin Food Pantry that hosts the Chester Community Suppers, is going back to serving the popular dinner events inside the Chester Memorial as they did pre-COVID. Yep, no more sitting in your car waiting for your food to be delivered outside so you don’t get the big “C.”. Even better news is that the first of this season’s dinners will be on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5 to 6 p.m. Sponsored by Sierra Hospice, this supper will feature a traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Nov. 9-13: Alcohol and ice doesn’t make nice
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Nov. 9-13 November 9. Where’s the...
Plumas County News
Fair board meets Nov. 16 – time to submit a theme
The Fair Board is set for its next regular meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m. in Quincy at the Fairgrounds. The meetings are open to the public with time for public comment at the very beginning of the meeting. There are generally one or two members of the public attending.
Plumas County News
Eight FRC employees receive incentive for earning firefighter designations
Feather River College is in the first year of a pilot program offering a $1,000 yearly incentive to any FRC employee possessing a valid Federal Wildland Firefighter Basic 32 “Red Card” or CalFire “Firefighter 1” designation. Eight FRC employees earned the certification for the fall semester to receive the incentive, which is available once per academic year. The firefighter incentive is designed to help provide trained individuals for the good of Plumas County, recognizing the wildfire exposure that permeates all of Plumas County and our region.
Plumas County News
Quincy Community Supper — now you can eat in or take out
After consultation with the relevant health authorities, the Quincy Community Supper Core Team is pleased to announce the return of in-house dining on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Methodist Church at 282 Jackson Street. Guests will be able to choose to enjoy their meal in the Fellowship Hall as before or to simply pick up a take-out supper to enjoy at home. Plumas District Hospital will be hosting, providing a complete, no-charge, Thanksgiving meal.
Plumas County News
La Cabana opens in East Quincy; Chinese food on the menu
La Cabana is now open. Chinese food fans in East Quincy are happy to have their mainstay back and have started trickling back to La Cabana — the new restaurant where the long closed Golden King used to be. The new owners, Luis Alberto and Celedonia Santos ,opened La...
