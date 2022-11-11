That’s right, The Almanor Basin Food Pantry that hosts the Chester Community Suppers, is going back to serving the popular dinner events inside the Chester Memorial as they did pre-COVID. Yep, no more sitting in your car waiting for your food to be delivered outside so you don’t get the big “C.”. Even better news is that the first of this season’s dinners will be on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5 to 6 p.m. Sponsored by Sierra Hospice, this supper will feature a traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner.

CHESTER, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO