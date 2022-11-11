All-Star left-hander Martin Pérez accepted a $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Texas Rangers, who still hope to add more to their starting rotation. Pérez returned to the Rangers on a $4 million contract before the start of spring training earlier this year. He went 12-8 with a career-best 2.89 ERA in 32 starts. “We think this is a great outcome for Martin, a great outcome for the Rangers, and we’re looking forward to continuing to build,” Rangers general manager Chris Young said. Of the 14 MLB players who had qualifying offers from their teams, only Pérez and San Francisco outfielder Joc Pederson accepted before Tuesday’s deadline. The remaining 12 are free agents.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO