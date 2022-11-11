Read full article on original website
'Free me': Ejected 49ers player posts on Instagram during game
League officials determined that Greenlaw's contact was "forcible and flagrant"
49ers continue fight against turf fields: 'Owners choose to save money'
For years, the best and most famous players on the 49ers have called on the NFL to ban turf fields.
SFGate
Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' sets viewership milestones
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Costner's Paramount epic “Yellowstone” reached 12.1 million viewers for the opening night of its fifth season on Sunday, the most popular scripted series episode so far in the new television season, the Nielsen company said. That it was a cable network series...
Texas All-Star lefty Pérez accepts $19.65M qualifying offer
All-Star left-hander Martin Pérez accepted a $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Texas Rangers, who still hope to add more to their starting rotation. Pérez returned to the Rangers on a $4 million contract before the start of spring training earlier this year. He went 12-8 with a career-best 2.89 ERA in 32 starts. “We think this is a great outcome for Martin, a great outcome for the Rangers, and we’re looking forward to continuing to build,” Rangers general manager Chris Young said. Of the 14 MLB players who had qualifying offers from their teams, only Pérez and San Francisco outfielder Joc Pederson accepted before Tuesday’s deadline. The remaining 12 are free agents.
